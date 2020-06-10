All apartments in San Antonio
10527 Cub Haven
Last updated April 20 2019 at 12:05 PM

10527 Cub Haven

10527 Cub Haven · No Longer Available
Location

10527 Cub Haven, San Antonio, TX 78251
Sierra Springs

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
air conditioning
ceiling fan
refrigerator
Spacious 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home in NW San Antonio! - Come see this 4 bedroom2.5 bath home minutes from Sea World! Ready for immediate occupancy. 2 eating areas, large patio for enjoying the outdoors, split bedroom plan and ceiling fans in all the bedrooms. Nice master bedroom with a large walk in closet. Refrigerator included with the rental. Located close to Hwy 151, Loop 1604, and less than 15 min from Lackland AFB.

Please call (210) 339-2943 with any questions.

Security deposit minimum one month rent, based on credit results.
$100.00 one time lease administration fee
$8.00/month administration fee
$12.50/month tenant liability insurance or supply your own
$20.00/month AC preventative maintenance program

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $55 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 500, have ever been evicted, have bad rental history or have recent or drug/violence related felonies.

(RLNE4818691)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10527 Cub Haven have any available units?
10527 Cub Haven doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 10527 Cub Haven have?
Some of 10527 Cub Haven's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10527 Cub Haven currently offering any rent specials?
10527 Cub Haven is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10527 Cub Haven pet-friendly?
Yes, 10527 Cub Haven is pet friendly.
Does 10527 Cub Haven offer parking?
No, 10527 Cub Haven does not offer parking.
Does 10527 Cub Haven have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10527 Cub Haven does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10527 Cub Haven have a pool?
No, 10527 Cub Haven does not have a pool.
Does 10527 Cub Haven have accessible units?
No, 10527 Cub Haven does not have accessible units.
Does 10527 Cub Haven have units with dishwashers?
No, 10527 Cub Haven does not have units with dishwashers.
