10527 Cub Haven

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly walk in closets air conditioning ceiling fan refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Spacious 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home in NW San Antonio! - Come see this 4 bedroom2.5 bath home minutes from Sea World! Ready for immediate occupancy. 2 eating areas, large patio for enjoying the outdoors, split bedroom plan and ceiling fans in all the bedrooms. Nice master bedroom with a large walk in closet. Refrigerator included with the rental. Located close to Hwy 151, Loop 1604, and less than 15 min from Lackland AFB.



Please call (210) 339-2943 with any questions.



Security deposit minimum one month rent, based on credit results.

$100.00 one time lease administration fee

$8.00/month administration fee

$12.50/month tenant liability insurance or supply your own

$20.00/month AC preventative maintenance program



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $55 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 500, have ever been evicted, have bad rental history or have recent or drug/violence related felonies.



(RLNE4818691)