Last updated March 19 2019

103 Elkins Drive

103 Elkins Drive · No Longer Available
Location

103 Elkins Drive, San Antonio, TX 78226
Thompson

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
garage
“Nice 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom, Kitchen, Dining Room, Utility Room, 1 Car Garage, Central air. Easy access to Hwy 90, Lackland, Hwy 151, walk to Kennedy High School, and shopping. Big fenced back yard. Large pecan producing trees. Includes walk-in closets, Gas Stove, Refrigerator, Washer, Dryer, electric garage door operator with 2 remotes, and storage building. Recently painted interior, new carpet, upgraded bathrooms, energy efficient attic insulation.

*BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 30 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program.**

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $50 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening. We encourage you to contact the property manager at 210-664-0066 before applying if you have any questions about qualification.

Please call Timikah at 210-947-7733 for more information or to schedule a viewing.

iHeart Property Management LLC Main Office 210-365-8024.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 103 Elkins Drive have any available units?
103 Elkins Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 103 Elkins Drive have?
Some of 103 Elkins Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 103 Elkins Drive currently offering any rent specials?
103 Elkins Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 103 Elkins Drive pet-friendly?
No, 103 Elkins Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 103 Elkins Drive offer parking?
Yes, 103 Elkins Drive offers parking.
Does 103 Elkins Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 103 Elkins Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 103 Elkins Drive have a pool?
No, 103 Elkins Drive does not have a pool.
Does 103 Elkins Drive have accessible units?
No, 103 Elkins Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 103 Elkins Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 103 Elkins Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
