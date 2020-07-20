103 Elkins Drive

Amenities
“Nice 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom, Kitchen, Dining Room, Utility Room, 1 Car Garage, Central air. Easy access to Hwy 90, Lackland, Hwy 151, walk to Kennedy High School, and shopping. Big fenced back yard. Large pecan producing trees. Includes walk-in closets, Gas Stove, Refrigerator, Washer, Dryer, electric garage door operator with 2 remotes, and storage building. Recently painted interior, new carpet, upgraded bathrooms, energy efficient attic insulation.
*BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 30 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program.**
If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $50 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening. We encourage you to contact the property manager at 210-664-0066 before applying if you have any questions about qualification.
Please call Timikah at 210-947-7733 for more information or to schedule a viewing.
iHeart Property Management LLC Main Office 210-365-8024.