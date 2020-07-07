All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated April 24 2019 at 9:48 PM

10247 Huisache Field

10247 Huisache Field · No Longer Available
Location

10247 Huisache Field, San Antonio, TX 78023

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dogs allowed
walk in closets
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/80dcffe099 ----
MOVE IN 3/19/2019! SECURITY DEPOSIT $1870* CLEANING DEPOSIT $300* Beautiful 4 bedroom 2 and a half bathroom home in Helotes! Lovely vinyl and carpet flooring through out home * Walk in pantry with laundry room * All bedrooms upstairs* Large loft * Large Master Bedroom with walk in closet* No more than 2 dogs* Backyard patio!! Near shopping and super schools!!!

Rent Includes: Condo/HOA Fees

Min/Max Months: 12/24

Ceiling Fan
Disposal
Loft
Stove
Utility Room
Vinyl
Walk In Closet(S)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10247 Huisache Field have any available units?
10247 Huisache Field doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 10247 Huisache Field have?
Some of 10247 Huisache Field's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10247 Huisache Field currently offering any rent specials?
10247 Huisache Field is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10247 Huisache Field pet-friendly?
Yes, 10247 Huisache Field is pet friendly.
Does 10247 Huisache Field offer parking?
No, 10247 Huisache Field does not offer parking.
Does 10247 Huisache Field have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10247 Huisache Field does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10247 Huisache Field have a pool?
No, 10247 Huisache Field does not have a pool.
Does 10247 Huisache Field have accessible units?
No, 10247 Huisache Field does not have accessible units.
Does 10247 Huisache Field have units with dishwashers?
No, 10247 Huisache Field does not have units with dishwashers.

