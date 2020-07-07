---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/80dcffe099 ---- MOVE IN 3/19/2019! SECURITY DEPOSIT $1870* CLEANING DEPOSIT $300* Beautiful 4 bedroom 2 and a half bathroom home in Helotes! Lovely vinyl and carpet flooring through out home * Walk in pantry with laundry room * All bedrooms upstairs* Large loft * Large Master Bedroom with walk in closet* No more than 2 dogs* Backyard patio!! Near shopping and super schools!!!
Rent Includes: Condo/HOA Fees
Min/Max Months: 12/24
Ceiling Fan Disposal Loft Stove Utility Room Vinyl Walk In Closet(S)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 10247 Huisache Field have any available units?
10247 Huisache Field doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.