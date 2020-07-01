All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated April 28 2020

10223 Huisache Field

10223 Huisache Field · No Longer Available
Location

10223 Huisache Field, San Antonio, TX 78023

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
game room
cats allowed
Ready for Immediate Move-in!! Charming 4 bed/2.5 bath w/ Game Room in Desirable Helotes/NW Area. Open floor plan w/ wood/laminate flooring throughout entire home. Breakfast bar kitchen w/ granite counters and s/s appliances. Extended covered patio w/ ceiling fan faces greenbelt for added privacy. All bedrooms upstairs. Spacious master w/ master bath...separate garden tub and shower w/ walk-in closets. **Fridge Stays/Not Warrantied** Avoid Scams*Never Wire Money *Contact T2M Real Estate to Apply*

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10223 Huisache Field have any available units?
10223 Huisache Field doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 10223 Huisache Field have?
Some of 10223 Huisache Field's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10223 Huisache Field currently offering any rent specials?
10223 Huisache Field is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10223 Huisache Field pet-friendly?
Yes, 10223 Huisache Field is pet friendly.
Does 10223 Huisache Field offer parking?
No, 10223 Huisache Field does not offer parking.
Does 10223 Huisache Field have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10223 Huisache Field does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10223 Huisache Field have a pool?
No, 10223 Huisache Field does not have a pool.
Does 10223 Huisache Field have accessible units?
No, 10223 Huisache Field does not have accessible units.
Does 10223 Huisache Field have units with dishwashers?
No, 10223 Huisache Field does not have units with dishwashers.

