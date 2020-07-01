10223 Huisache Field

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly walk in closets ceiling fan

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly game room cats allowed

Ready for Immediate Move-in!! Charming 4 bed/2.5 bath w/ Game Room in Desirable Helotes/NW Area. Open floor plan w/ wood/laminate flooring throughout entire home. Breakfast bar kitchen w/ granite counters and s/s appliances. Extended covered patio w/ ceiling fan faces greenbelt for added privacy. All bedrooms upstairs. Spacious master w/ master bath...separate garden tub and shower w/ walk-in closets. **Fridge Stays/Not Warrantied** Avoid Scams*Never Wire Money *Contact T2M Real Estate to Apply*



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.