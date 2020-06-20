All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

1014 Mt Kisco

1014 Mount Kisco Dr · (210) 861-9430
Location

1014 Mount Kisco Dr, San Antonio, TX 78213
Greater Harmony Hils

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2 baths, $1700 · Avail. now

$1,700

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1824 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautiful home located near Loop 410 and Blanco - Property Id: 286342

More photos to follow! Gorgeous well maintained home with huge yard and great sprinkler system.Very nice curb appeal in very popular and stable subdivision, Castle Park. Centrally located just north of Loop 410. Wonderful large covered back patio for entertaining. Washer, dryer, dishwasher and refrigerator included. Saltillo tile in main areas. Nice two car garage, ceiling fans throughout. Open concept and kitchen bar. Backyard storage shed. Quiet neighborhood.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/286342
Property Id 286342

(RLNE5800687)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1014 Mt Kisco have any available units?
1014 Mt Kisco has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 1014 Mt Kisco have?
Some of 1014 Mt Kisco's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1014 Mt Kisco currently offering any rent specials?
1014 Mt Kisco isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1014 Mt Kisco pet-friendly?
Yes, 1014 Mt Kisco is pet friendly.
Does 1014 Mt Kisco offer parking?
Yes, 1014 Mt Kisco does offer parking.
Does 1014 Mt Kisco have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1014 Mt Kisco offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1014 Mt Kisco have a pool?
No, 1014 Mt Kisco does not have a pool.
Does 1014 Mt Kisco have accessible units?
No, 1014 Mt Kisco does not have accessible units.
Does 1014 Mt Kisco have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1014 Mt Kisco has units with dishwashers.
