1014 Mt Kisco

Amenities
Beautiful home located near Loop 410 and Blanco - Property Id: 286342
More photos to follow! Gorgeous well maintained home with huge yard and great sprinkler system.Very nice curb appeal in very popular and stable subdivision, Castle Park. Centrally located just north of Loop 410. Wonderful large covered back patio for entertaining. Washer, dryer, dishwasher and refrigerator included. Saltillo tile in main areas. Nice two car garage, ceiling fans throughout. Open concept and kitchen bar. Backyard storage shed. Quiet neighborhood.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/286342
Property Id 286342
(RLNE5800687)