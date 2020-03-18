All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated September 4 2019 at 10:07 PM

10122 Amber Flora Dr.

10122 Amber Flora Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10122 Amber Flora Drive, San Antonio, TX 78251

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
air conditioning
ceiling fan
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
* NO Showings until 9/1/19
* Available Move in: 9/5/19

Very Well Maintained Two Story Home in Westover Crossings! Great Condition! Offers 1,369 sq ft (+) of Living Space, 3Bedroom 2.5 Bath, No Carpet, Modern Tile/Laminate Flooring, Design Paint, Custom Ceiling Fans/Light Fixtures. Great Oversize Covered Patio Deck ready for entertainment, Storage Shed, NISD Schools, Refrigerator Included. No Pets Allowed. Near shopping, schools, Hwy 151, Loop 1604, Loop 410, Seaworld, Lackland AFB...
Very Well Maintained Two Story Home in Westover Crossings! Great Condition! Offers 1,369 sq ft (+) of Living Space, 3Bedroom 2.5 Bath, No Carpet, Modern Tile/Laminate Flooring, Design Paint, Custom Ceiling Fans/Light Fixtures. Great Oversize Covered Patio Deck ready for entertainment, Storage Shed, NISD Schools, Refrigerator Included. No Pets Allowed. Near shopping, schools, Hwy 151, Loop 1604, Loop 410, Seaworld, Lackland AFB...

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10122 Amber Flora Dr. have any available units?
10122 Amber Flora Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 10122 Amber Flora Dr. have?
Some of 10122 Amber Flora Dr.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10122 Amber Flora Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
10122 Amber Flora Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10122 Amber Flora Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 10122 Amber Flora Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 10122 Amber Flora Dr. offer parking?
No, 10122 Amber Flora Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 10122 Amber Flora Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10122 Amber Flora Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10122 Amber Flora Dr. have a pool?
No, 10122 Amber Flora Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 10122 Amber Flora Dr. have accessible units?
No, 10122 Amber Flora Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 10122 Amber Flora Dr. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10122 Amber Flora Dr. has units with dishwashers.
