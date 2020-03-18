10122 Amber Flora Dr.

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher air conditioning ceiling fan carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry

* NO Showings until 9/1/19

* Available Move in: 9/5/19



Very Well Maintained Two Story Home in Westover Crossings! Great Condition! Offers 1,369 sq ft (+) of Living Space, 3Bedroom 2.5 Bath, No Carpet, Modern Tile/Laminate Flooring, Design Paint, Custom Ceiling Fans/Light Fixtures. Great Oversize Covered Patio Deck ready for entertainment, Storage Shed, NISD Schools, Refrigerator Included. No Pets Allowed. Near shopping, schools, Hwy 151, Loop 1604, Loop 410, Seaworld, Lackland AFB...

Very Well Maintained Two Story Home in Westover Crossings! Great Condition! Offers 1,369 sq ft (+) of Living Space, 3Bedroom 2.5 Bath, No Carpet, Modern Tile/Laminate Flooring, Design Paint, Custom Ceiling Fans/Light Fixtures. Great Oversize Covered Patio Deck ready for entrainment, Storage Shed, NISD Schools, Refrigerator Included. No Pets Allowed. Near shopping, schools, Hwy 151, Loop 1604, Loop 410, Seaworld, Lackland AFB...