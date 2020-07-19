All apartments in San Antonio
10002 Moongrove Pass

10002 Moongrove Pass · No Longer Available
Location

10002 Moongrove Pass, San Antonio, TX 78239

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
** February Move-in Special** HALF OFF Second Month's Rent!

Enjoy this renovated 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home. Located close to I-35, 1604, and 410 with plenty of shopping, this peaceful cul-de-sac will be an oasis from the bustling city of San Antonio. Let the quiet, shaded backyard be your respite from the hustle of the city. With a huge master bedroom and large walk-in closets, you can truly make this house your home. Renovated with an updated kitchen, this house is ready and waiting to be leased.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10002 Moongrove Pass have any available units?
10002 Moongrove Pass doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 10002 Moongrove Pass currently offering any rent specials?
10002 Moongrove Pass is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10002 Moongrove Pass pet-friendly?
Yes, 10002 Moongrove Pass is pet friendly.
Does 10002 Moongrove Pass offer parking?
No, 10002 Moongrove Pass does not offer parking.
Does 10002 Moongrove Pass have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10002 Moongrove Pass does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10002 Moongrove Pass have a pool?
No, 10002 Moongrove Pass does not have a pool.
Does 10002 Moongrove Pass have accessible units?
No, 10002 Moongrove Pass does not have accessible units.
Does 10002 Moongrove Pass have units with dishwashers?
No, 10002 Moongrove Pass does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10002 Moongrove Pass have units with air conditioning?
No, 10002 Moongrove Pass does not have units with air conditioning.
