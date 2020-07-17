All apartments in Round Rock
Round Rock, TX
1200 E Old Settlers Bl
Last updated September 7 2019 at 8:56 AM

1200 E Old Settlers Bl

1200 E Old Settlers Blvd · No Longer Available
Location

1200 E Old Settlers Blvd, Round Rock, TX 78664
Round Rock North IBP

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit. Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. (29202)
A Plus Apartments

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1200 E Old Settlers Bl have any available units?
1200 E Old Settlers Bl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Round Rock, TX.
How much is rent in Round Rock, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Round Rock Rent Report.
Is 1200 E Old Settlers Bl currently offering any rent specials?
1200 E Old Settlers Bl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1200 E Old Settlers Bl pet-friendly?
No, 1200 E Old Settlers Bl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Round Rock.
Does 1200 E Old Settlers Bl offer parking?
No, 1200 E Old Settlers Bl does not offer parking.
Does 1200 E Old Settlers Bl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1200 E Old Settlers Bl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1200 E Old Settlers Bl have a pool?
No, 1200 E Old Settlers Bl does not have a pool.
Does 1200 E Old Settlers Bl have accessible units?
No, 1200 E Old Settlers Bl does not have accessible units.
Does 1200 E Old Settlers Bl have units with dishwashers?
No, 1200 E Old Settlers Bl does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1200 E Old Settlers Bl have units with air conditioning?
No, 1200 E Old Settlers Bl does not have units with air conditioning.
