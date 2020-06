Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking bbq/grill garage internet access

*PRELEASING FOR FALL 2020* This spacious 3/2/1 home features two living areas, fireplace, dining room and basement and over 2000 square feet! Conveniently located blocks from TTU & hospitals Screened in porch with grill. Large storage room. Close to TTU, medical district and parks.



Options: Fully furnished,, kitchen fully stocked with plates, bowls, silverware, and cookware. Towels and fresh linens. Smart TV's-wifi included. Washer and dryer. Rent for $110/night or $2000/mos