Apartment List
/
TX
/
lubbock
/
dog friendly apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:25 PM

270 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Lubbock, TX

Finding an apartment in Lubbock that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog alo... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
West End
14 Units Available
District West
2102 W Loop 289, Lubbock, TX
1 Bedroom
$551
627 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$578
874 sqft
Minutes from Lubbock Christian University and Texas Tech. Updated interiors with wood-style plank flooring, newer appliances, and private patios or balconies. On-site volleyball court, pool, clubhouse with a coffee bar and covered parking.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
20 Units Available
Icon at Lubbock
6216 66th St, Lubbock, TX
1 Bedroom
$819
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$964
1099 sqft
Living at The Icon at Lubbock means more than just a new home to call yours. Our pet-friendly lofts, one, or two bedroom apartments for rent in Lubbock, TX, are designed to provide you with a lifestyle worth relishing in.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
12 Units Available
Tuscany Place
6312 73rd St, Lubbock, TX
1 Bedroom
$819
836 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$979
1112 sqft
Come home to Tuscany Place, where you'll find the apartment that's perfect for you.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 06:47pm
Wheelock and Monterey
101 Units Available
Boston Creek
2701 44th St, Lubbock, TX
1 Bedroom
$560
530 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$750
774 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$925
905 sqft
An updated community with refurbished interiors. Near Texas Tech and Lubbock Christian University. On-site pet park, sand volleyball court and pool area. Loaded private clubhouse and fitness center. On shuttle to campus.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 06:41pm
5 Units Available
The Wyndham
4501 71st St, Lubbock, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$855
926 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
1151 sqft
Everyone loves an upgrade. At Wyndham, you'll find reimagined living with your everyday comfort in mind at an affordable price.\n\nMany apartment homes include new countertops, plank flooring, light fixtures, and resurfaced cabinets.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Arnett Benson
9 Units Available
Indiana Village
701 N Indiana Ave, Lubbock, TX
1 Bedroom
$550
538 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$587
902 sqft
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 06:44pm
$
19 Units Available
Dakota Arms
6703 82nd St, Lubbock, TX
1 Bedroom
$799
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$899
1014 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,149
1251 sqft
Tucked away in the sprawling plains of West Texas, within the thriving city of Lubbock, lies a pristine community designed specifically to meet the needs of its residents.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:17pm
Bowie
57 Units Available
Oak Creek
5817 22nd St, Lubbock, TX
1 Bedroom
$550
497 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$615
716 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$875
999 sqft
Apartment home living has finally been perfected here at Oak Creek Apartments in lively Lubbock, Texas. We are conveniently located just a short drive away from Interstate-27 enabling seamless travels across the state.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:54pm
$
10 Units Available
Preserve at Prairie Pointe
8217 Avenue U, Lubbock, TX
1 Bedroom
$649
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$849
1004 sqft
Choosing where to live is one of the most important decisions you can make. At The Preserve at Prairie Pointe apartments we proudly offer a full range of amenities to enable you to live comfortably in Lubbock Texas.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 06:08pm
$
South Overton
14 Units Available
The Square at South Overton
1612 Avenue Y, Lubbock, TX
Studio
$425
275 sqft
1 Bedroom
$525
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$625
1000 sqft
Now Offering Virtual Tours, Call Today! Ask About Our 1 Month Free Specials.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
21 Units Available
Anatole at City View
4510 Ironton Ave, Lubbock, TX
1 Bedroom
$800
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1139 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Nicely crafted apartments with large closets, private patios/balconies and window coverings. Covered parking available. Community highlights include a pool and TV lounge. Close to Texas Tech University. By US Route 62.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
6528 88th Street
6528 88th Street, Lubbock, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1395 sqft
3/2/2 Frenship schools - Great looking home on quiet corner lot. All new paint. New carpet in bedrooms and stained concrete in all living areas. Small pets considered with $300 non-refundable pet deposit. No room mates please. (RLNE2292627)

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Stubbs-Stewart
1 Unit Available
4418 47th St.
4418 47th Street, Lubbock, TX
3 Bedrooms
$850
1000 sqft
4418 47th St. Available 07/16/20 4418 47th Street - Cute 3 bedroom coming soon. (RLNE5732768)

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Maedgen Area
1 Unit Available
3818 47th Street
3818 47th Street, Lubbock, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1753 sqft
3818 47th Street Available 08/07/20 PRE-LEASING FOR FALL!! - Great house! Lots of space!! Right in the heart of Lubbock. Schools: Maedgen Elementary, Wilson Jr High, Coronado High School. Pets considered ($300 deposit per pet) (RLNE5463601)

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5516 8th Pl.
5516 8th Place, Lubbock, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1847 sqft
5516 8th Pl. Available 08/01/20 Great 4/2 located near 4th Street and Slide Rd. - A spacious 4 Bedroom House that is in a great Northwest Lubbock Location.

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
6527 92nd St
6527 92nd Street, Lubbock, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1513 sqft
6527 92nd St Available 07/15/20 6527 92nd St. - Large 3 bedroom! (RLNE4192213)

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Parkway and Cherry Point
1 Unit Available
2813 East 2nd Street #1
2813 East 2nd Street, Lubbock, TX
3 Bedrooms
$775
1200 sqft
Cute Duplex - This duplex is ready and waiting for a new resident. The property features an open kitchen, dining, and living area. There is easy care vinyl plank flooring throughout the property. Sorry, we don't accept pets at this property.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Tech Terrace- U.N.I.T.
1 Unit Available
3007 30th St.
3007 30th Street, Lubbock, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
2186 sqft
Available Now - Great Spacious 4 bedroom, 2 bath home, with 2 car covered parking in the Tech Terrace area! Storage shed and Nice shade trees. No smoking, Pets considered on a case by case basis.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Tech Terrace- U.N.I.T.
1 Unit Available
3106 29th St
3106 29th Street, Lubbock, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
3106 29th St Available 08/01/20 Pre-leasing for August 2020! - Great 3 bedroom 2 bath home just down from the Tech Terrace Trolley stop and Wagner Park. Beautiful original wood floors that have been well cared for. Large master suite with office.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Stubbs-Stewart
1 Unit Available
5104 36th St.
5104 36th Street, Lubbock, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1616 sqft
5104 36th Street - Cute 3 bedroom/2 bath with lots of updates. (RLNE5638897)

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
South Overton
1 Unit Available
1924 16th Street
1924 16th Street, Lubbock, TX
2 Bedrooms
$700
750 sqft
1924 16th Street Available 06/15/20 AVAILABLE NOW IN LUBBOCK - Hurry don't let this amazing 2 bedroom 2 bath duplex pass you up!! This home is great for students as it is less than 1 mile to the Texas Tech campus so no hassle about on campus parking.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Wheelock and Monterey
1 Unit Available
3114 40th Street
3114 40th Street, Lubbock, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1488 sqft
3114 40th Street Available 08/01/20 Great Updated 3/2/1 Near Texas Tech and Medical District - PRE-LEASING FOR AN AUGUST MOVE-IN. You will feel right at home in this spacious home located conveniently close to Texas Tech and the Medical District.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Preston Smith
1 Unit Available
5706 95th Street
5706 95th Street, Lubbock, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1469 sqft
5706 95th Street Available 08/05/20 Great 3/2/2 Available in The Meadows - Offering a $250 VISA Gift Card with an August move-in. This is a wonderful home located in Southwest Lubbock within The Meadows subdivision.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Preston Smith
1 Unit Available
9614 Beaufort Avenue
9614 Beaufort Avenue, Lubbock, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1500 sqft
9614 Beaufort Avenue Available 07/17/20 Cute House - This house is ready for a new resident. The home features solid surface floors. The living area has a nice fireplace. The master bedroom is isolated from the other two bedrooms.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Lubbock, TX

Finding an apartment in Lubbock that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

Similar Pages

Lubbock 1 BedroomsLubbock 2 BedroomsLubbock 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLubbock 3 BedroomsLubbock Apartments with BalconyLubbock Apartments with Garage
Lubbock Apartments with GymLubbock Apartments with Hardwood FloorsLubbock Apartments with ParkingLubbock Apartments with PoolLubbock Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Lubbock Cheap PlacesLubbock Dog Friendly ApartmentsLubbock Furnished ApartmentsLubbock Luxury PlacesLubbock Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Plainview, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Arnett BensonWheelock And Monterey
West EndBowie
South Overton

Apartments Near Colleges

Lubbock Christian UniversityTexas Tech University
Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center