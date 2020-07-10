279 Luxury Apartments for rent in Lubbock, TX

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
5 Units Available
Icon at Lubbock
6216 66th St, Lubbock, TX
1 Bedroom
$929
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$994
1099 sqft
Living at The Icon at Lubbock means more than just a new home to call yours. Our pet-friendly lofts, one, or two bedroom apartments for rent in Lubbock, TX, are designed to provide you with a lifestyle worth relishing in.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
6 Units Available
Tuscany Place
6312 73rd St, Lubbock, TX
1 Bedroom
$829
836 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,178
1112 sqft
Come home to Tuscany Place, where you'll find the apartment that's perfect for you.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
8 Units Available
Anatole at City View
4510 Ironton Ave, Lubbock, TX
1 Bedroom
$850
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
1139 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Nicely crafted apartments with large closets, private patios/balconies and window coverings. Covered parking available. Community highlights include a pool and TV lounge. Close to Texas Tech University. By US Route 62.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 10 at 06:47pm
8 Units Available
The Wyndham
4501 71st St, Lubbock, TX
1 Bedroom
$845
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$855
926 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
1151 sqft
Everyone loves an upgrade. At Wyndham, you'll find reimagined living with your everyday comfort in mind at an affordable price.\n\nMany apartment homes include new countertops, plank flooring, light fixtures, and resurfaced cabinets.

1 of 18

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Maxey Park
3608 27th St
3608 27th Street, Lubbock, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
2289 sqft
Huge 4 Bed 2 Bath Now Available! - Awesome 4 bed 2 bath now available in a great area! Call us today! 877-401-4637. (RLNE5917516)

1 of 12

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Maxey Park
3409 24th Street
3409 24th Street, Lubbock, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1095 sqft
3409 24th Street Available 07/31/20 - Great 2 bedroom 1 bathroom home with bonus room or 3rd bedroom. Superb location.

1 of 28

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
8612 Utica Avenue
8612 Utica Avenue, Lubbock, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
3053 sqft
Beautiful and Spacious in LakeRidge! - Awesome House! Granite Counter-tops. ALL Appliances included - washer and dryer, as well. Charming Pergola located in backyard. Bonus Room upstairs with exterior access only.

1 of 1

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
2124 74th St
2124 74th Street, Lubbock, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1150 sqft
Available 09/01/20 2124 74TH - Property Id: 310930 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/310930 Property Id 310930 (RLNE5896369)

1 of 16

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Wheelock and Monterey
2519 38th Street
2519 38th Street, Lubbock, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1268 sqft
3/2 with large backyard. - 3/2 close to tech and medical. Nice colors and updates to this spacious home. Schools; Wheelock Elementary, O.L.

1 of 21

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
6540 85th Street
6540 85th Street, Lubbock, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1473 sqft
Beautiful updated 3/2/2 in Frenship Schools - Beautifully updated with luxury vinyl plank flooring in living and updated kitchen backsplash and extra lighting under cabinets. Small storage shed in back yard with plenty of room to play.

1 of 8

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
West End
6105 23rd Street
6105 23rd Street, Lubbock, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1150 sqft
6105 23rd Street Available 07/20/20 New construction Beautiful new home - Beautiful brand new home. Hard surface flooring in living areas with carpeted bedrooms. Isolated master suite is quite large. All granite counter tops. All LED lighting.

1 of 28

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
10405 Lynnhaven Place
10405 Lynnhaven Place, Lubbock, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
2362 sqft
10405 Lynnhaven Place Available 08/01/20 Gorgeous Home in Lubbock-Cooper ISD - This fantastic home speaks for itself! So much character in this spacious home. Established and fun neighborhood.

1 of 7

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
10704 Detroit Ave.
10704 Detroit Avenue, Lubbock, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,300
1600 sqft
10704 Detroit Ave. Available 09/16/20 10704 Detroit Ave - A super 4 bedroom! Minnix Property Management, Inc. (RLNE5886673)

1 of 13

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
915 Adrian St
915 Adrian Street, Lubbock, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1535 sqft
**BEAUTIFUL HORNES MESA ADDITION HOME** - 3 bedroom 2 baths 1 car garage * Close to LCU & TTU * Black appliances * Lots of storage * Mature landscaping in front and back NO SMOKING Call or text Max Hector 806-407-8995 or our leasing team

1 of 1

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Waters
2535 137th St.
2535 137th St, Lubbock, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1500 sqft
2535 137th St. - Brand NEW (RLNE5845318)

1 of 13

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
103 Utica
103 Utica Avenue, Lubbock, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1930 sqft
**BEAUTIFUL WHISPERWOOD COMMUNITY HOME** - LARGE OPEN CONCEPT HOME Open Concept * 3 bedrooms * 3 baths * 2 car garage * Lubbock ISD * Open floor plan * Wood flooring throughout * Large kitchen and dining area * Large laundry/utility with Washer &

1 of 1

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Maedgen Area
3818 47th Street
3818 47th Street, Lubbock, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1753 sqft
3818 47th Street Available 08/07/20 PRE-LEASING FOR FALL!! - Great house! Lots of space!! Right in the heart of Lubbock. Schools: Maedgen Elementary, Wilson Jr High, Coronado High School. Pets considered ($300 deposit per pet) (RLNE5463601)

1 of 22

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Heart of Lubbock
2417 25th Street
2417 25th Street, Lubbock, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1200 sqft
Its a 10! Available to pre-lease for August - You won't believe this little charmer. Updated beyond its original perfection. Come take a look! Pets welcome. $400 pet deposit per pet, 2 max. (RLNE5459583)

1 of 20

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
West End
6903 20th St.
6903 20th St, Lubbock, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1680 sqft
6903 20th Street - Brand New (RLNE5350271)

1 of 13

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Maedgen Area
4227 37th Street
4227 37th Street, Lubbock, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1738 sqft
4227 37th Street Available 07/27/20 Large Recently Updated 3 Bed 2 Bath Home - Move into this spacious 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom home with a 1-Car Garage.

1 of 9

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
5114 59th Street
5114 59th Street, Lubbock, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1793 sqft
5114 59th Street Available 08/14/20 This Home on a Cul-De-Sac Is Located Near Shopping Mall, Movie Theater & Restaurants! - Schools: Williams Elementary, Wilson Jr. High.

1 of 9

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
6920 96th Street
6920 96th Street, Lubbock, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1640 sqft
6920 96th Street Available 08/03/20 Captivating Home Located In Quincy Park - Our new listing is looking for new tenants to move in August 2020.

1 of 24

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
North by Northwest
4801 Jarvis Street
4801 Jarvis Street, Lubbock, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1568 sqft
Great 3 Bed 3 Full Bath in North Point area - Fantastic fine at just the right time 3 bedroom 3 full bath 2 car garage in North point with Washer dryer and fridge! Great colors small yard with sprinkler system! Rear entry garage! No Pets

1 of 27

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Tech Terrace- U.N.I.T.
2620 30th St - 1
2620 30th Street, Lubbock, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1134 sqft
Tech Terrace! - Tech Terrace Updated 3 Bedroom 2 Bath! Price Includes Washer/Dryer Lawn Care and Appliances! Walking distance to Texas Tech University or to the Tech Terrace trolley Lowe's Corner Market and J&B Coffee shop. Off street parking.

July 2020 Lubbock Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Lubbock Rent Report. Lubbock rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Lubbock rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Lubbock rents increased over the past month

Lubbock rents have increased 0.1% over the past month, but have decreased slightly by 0.3% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Lubbock stand at $663 for a one-bedroom apartment and $822 for a two-bedroom. Lubbock's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of -0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents steady across cities in Texas

    While rent decreases have been occurring in the city of Lubbock over the past year, trends across other cities in the state have varied. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Texas, half have seen prices drop while others are seeing them rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of -0.1% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Plano is the most expensive of all Texas' major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,455; of the 10 largest Texas cities that we have data for, 5 have seen rents fall year-over-year, with Houston experiencing the fastest decline (-0.9%).
    • El Paso, Arlington, and Corpus Christi have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (1.5%, 1.4%, and 0.4%, respectively).

    Lubbock rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen slightly in Lubbock, a few large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Lubbock is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Lubbock's median two-bedroom rent of $822 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Lubbock fell slightly over the past year, the city of Phoenix saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Lubbock than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than three-and-a-half times the price in Lubbock.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

