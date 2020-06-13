102 Apartments for rent in Lubbock, TX with balcony

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 01:12am
Wheelock and Monterey
102 Units Available
Boston Creek
2701 44th St, Lubbock, TX
1 Bedroom
$560
530 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$750
774 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$925
905 sqft
An updated community with refurbished interiors. Near Texas Tech and Lubbock Christian University. On-site pet park, sand volleyball court and pool area. Loaded private clubhouse and fitness center. On shuttle to campus.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 12:36am
5 Units Available
The Wyndham
4501 71st St, Lubbock, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$855
926 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
1151 sqft
Everyone loves an upgrade. At Wyndham, you'll find reimagined living with your everyday comfort in mind at an affordable price.\n\nMany apartment homes include new countertops, plank flooring, light fixtures, and resurfaced cabinets.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Arnett Benson
9 Units Available
Indiana Village
701 N Indiana Ave, Lubbock, TX
1 Bedroom
$550
538 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$587
902 sqft
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 12:27am
$
19 Units Available
Dakota Arms
6703 82nd St, Lubbock, TX
1 Bedroom
$799
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$899
1014 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,149
1251 sqft
Tucked away in the sprawling plains of West Texas, within the thriving city of Lubbock, lies a pristine community designed specifically to meet the needs of its residents.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:06am
Bowie
57 Units Available
Oak Creek
5817 22nd St, Lubbock, TX
1 Bedroom
$550
497 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$615
716 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$875
999 sqft
Apartment home living has finally been perfected here at Oak Creek Apartments in lively Lubbock, Texas. We are conveniently located just a short drive away from Interstate-27 enabling seamless travels across the state.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
West End
13 Units Available
District West
2102 W Loop 289, Lubbock, TX
1 Bedroom
$548
627 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$576
874 sqft
Minutes from Lubbock Christian University and Texas Tech. Updated interiors with wood-style plank flooring, newer appliances, and private patios or balconies. On-site volleyball court, pool, clubhouse with a coffee bar and covered parking.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:55am
$
10 Units Available
Preserve at Prairie Pointe
8217 Avenue U, Lubbock, TX
1 Bedroom
$649
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$849
1004 sqft
Choosing where to live is one of the most important decisions you can make. At The Preserve at Prairie Pointe apartments we proudly offer a full range of amenities to enable you to live comfortably in Lubbock Texas.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
11 Units Available
Tuscany Place
6312 73rd St, Lubbock, TX
1 Bedroom
$819
836 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$979
1112 sqft
Come home to Tuscany Place, where you'll find the apartment that's perfect for you.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
21 Units Available
Icon at Lubbock
6216 66th St, Lubbock, TX
1 Bedroom
$819
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$964
1099 sqft
Living at The Icon at Lubbock means more than just a new home to call yours. Our pet-friendly lofts, one, or two bedroom apartments for rent in Lubbock, TX, are designed to provide you with a lifestyle worth relishing in.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
21 Units Available
Anatole at City View
4510 Ironton Ave, Lubbock, TX
1 Bedroom
$800
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1139 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Nicely crafted apartments with large closets, private patios/balconies and window coverings. Covered parking available. Community highlights include a pool and TV lounge. Close to Texas Tech University. By US Route 62.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Preston Smith
1 Unit Available
8306 Elkhart Avenue
8306 Elkhart Avenue, Lubbock, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2240 sqft
Incredible, Remodeled Home - Preston Smith Extremely well-maintained. Hardwood Flooring & Carpet in the Bedroom. Updated Light Fixtures. Back Patio great for grilling. Huge Lot. SPEC for Electricity. A definite must see. Two Living Areas.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Heart of Lubbock
1 Unit Available
2010 23rd
2010 23rd Street, Lubbock, TX
2 Bedrooms
$900
1008 sqft
Adorable 2/1/1 bungalow style home with many updates and modern paint colors. Living room w/beautiful hardwood floors, built-in shelving and architectural molding.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Tech Terrace- U.N.I.T.
1 Unit Available
2609 23rd Street
2609 23rd Street, Lubbock, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1111 sqft
Super 2bed/1bath Tech Terrace home. Excellent location!! Beautiful hardwood floors throughout. Includes stove, refrigerator, washer & dryer, ceiling fans, central heating and air, fireplace. Fenced back yard.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Maedgen Area
1 Unit Available
3814 40th Street
3814 40th Street, Lubbock, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1800 sqft
3814 40th Street Available 07/01/20 Attractive and Established Area - Great space in this home. Gorgeous park less than 1 block away. Beautiful landscaping and awesome deck in the backyard. Split floor plan.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4306 61st Street
4306 61st Street, Lubbock, TX
3 Bedrooms
$950
1195 sqft
Super cute house - This is a three bed, one bath home. It is located right down the street from Mackenzie Middle school. There is an enclosed porch off the backside of the living room which works well as a man cave or play room.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Tech Terrace- U.N.I.T.
1 Unit Available
3004 29th Street
3004 29th Street, Lubbock, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1380 sqft
Tech Terrace - Great space! CONVENIENT TO SHOPPING, restaurants and Campus.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Heart of Lubbock
1 Unit Available
1910 23rd Street
1910 23rd Street, Lubbock, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1569 sqft
Charming 3 Bedroom - Located in the Heart of Lubbock, this home has maintained its original charm with the addition of modern updates. The original hard wood floors and welcoming front porch are sure to convince you, this should be your next home.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
5808 Richmond Ave
5808 Richmond Avenue, Lubbock, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1400 sqft
Cozy Garden Home - This is gem is located just West of Quaker off of 58th. The interior has some fresh paint and is ready for a new resident. The back patio are is wonderful. Nice storage throughout No Cats Allowed (RLNE5741364)

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Tech Terrace- U.N.I.T.
1 Unit Available
3106 29th St
3106 29th Street, Lubbock, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
3106 29th St Available 08/01/20 Pre-leasing for August 2020! - Great 3 bedroom 2 bath home just down from the Tech Terrace Trolley stop and Wagner Park. Beautiful original wood floors that have been well cared for. Large master suite with office.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
6904 Genoa Ave.
6904 Genoa Avenue, Lubbock, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1385 sqft
6904 Genoa Ave. Available 08/01/20 Great 3/2/2 Located in Frenship ISD - Beautiful cul-de-sac home in Frenship ISD. Quiet neighborhood with great neighbors of all ages.

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Preston Smith
1 Unit Available
5706 95th Street
5706 95th Street, Lubbock, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1469 sqft
5706 95th Street Available 08/05/20 Great 3/2/2 Available in The Meadows - Offering a $250 VISA Gift Card with an August move-in. This is a wonderful home located in Southwest Lubbock within The Meadows subdivision.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
5516 8th Pl.
5516 8th Place, Lubbock, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1847 sqft
5516 8th Pl. Available 08/01/20 Great 4/2 located near 4th Street and Slide Rd. - A spacious 4 Bedroom House that is in a great Northwest Lubbock Location.

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Tech Terrace- U.N.I.T.
1 Unit Available
2620 30th St - 1
2620 30th Street, Lubbock, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1134 sqft
Tech Terrace! - Tech Terrace Updated 3 Bedroom 2 Bath! Price Includes Washer/Dryer Lawn Care and Appliances! Walking distance to Texas Tech University or to the Tech Terrace trolley Lowe's Corner Market and J&B Coffee shop. Off street parking.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Tech Terrace- U.N.I.T.
1 Unit Available
2609 26th Street
2609 26th Street, Lubbock, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1199 sqft
2609 26th Street Available 07/17/20 2/1 in Tech Terrace! - Pre-leasing for July 2020! Come check out this cute 2 bedroom 1 bathroom home in Tech Terrace. Just steps from J&B, Capital Pizza, the grocery store and the trolley stop.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Lubbock, TX

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Lubbock renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

