104 Apartments for rent in Odessa, TX

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
7 Units Available
Latitude 31
6900 Cross B Road, Odessa, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,335
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,120
1393 sqft
From the minute you drive up to Latitude 31° Apartment Homes in Odessa, TX, you’ll love the modern exterior, picturesque fountains and welcoming environment of this newly-built West Texas community.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
15 Units Available
Advenir at Legado Ranch
4001 De Morada Dr, Odessa, TX
Studio
$799
587 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,249
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
1171 sqft
Close access to I-20 and TX-191 Frontage. Studios and one- and two-bedroom apartments with walk-in closets and granite counters. Site amenities feature a putting green, dog park, gym, clubhouse, and pool.
Last updated June 13 at 01:10pm
2 Units Available
Alturas Eleventh
2828 E 11th St, Odessa, TX
1 Bedroom
$695
483 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, our offices are temporarily closed to in-person visits, however, you may communicate via email or phone during regular business hours. Helping you find the perfect home remains our priority.
Last updated June 13 at 12:29pm
4 Units Available
Alturas Penbrook
3965 Penbrook St, Odessa, TX
1 Bedroom
$730
483 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$785
552 sqft
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, our offices are temporarily closed to in-person visits, however, you may communicate via email or phone during regular business hours. Helping you find the perfect home remains our priority.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
31 Units Available
Andalucia
5075 E 52nd St, Odessa, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,040
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,455
1166 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,945
1507 sqft
If you’re looking for an apartment in Odessa, TX, that’s close to lots of fun entertainment, shopping, and dining options, come discover Andalucia Villas Apartment Homes! Whether you’re moving to West Texas for the first time or just across town,
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
6 Units Available
SUMMERTREE PLACE
2220 E 52nd St, Odessa, TX
1 Bedroom
$945
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
1243 sqft
They say that everything's bigger in Texas, and Summertree Place Apartment Homes is no exception! If you’re looking for an apartment in Odessa, TX, be sure to check out our community with beautiful, spacious homes and amazing amenities.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
14 Units Available
Brady Station
4401 E 52nd St, Odessa, TX
1 Bedroom
$680
582 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$835
944 sqft
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
73 Units Available
Sedona Ranch Apartments
8001 Brownstone Rd, Odessa, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,211
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,473
1155 sqft
Stylish one- and two-bedroom apartments with gourmet kitchens, full appliance package, natural lighting and faux-wood flooring. Community has a swimming pool, outdoor fireplace, large fitness center and poolside seating.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
12 Units Available
ACACIA PARK
4775 Oakwood Dr, Odessa, TX
1 Bedroom
$820
589 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$985
835 sqft
If you’re looking for the perfect place to call home in this West Texas oil town, you’ve found it in Acacia Park Apartment Homes.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
16 Units Available
The Tuscany at Faudree
4001 Faudree Rd, Odessa, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,215
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
1066 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,885
1330 sqft
If you dream of living amidst the unique style and appeal of rural Italy, you’ll love Tuscany at Faudree Apartment Homes.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
25 Units Available
University Gardens
4801 Oakwood Dr, Odessa, TX
1 Bedroom
$737
580 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$898
939 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A smaller community of luxurious apartments. Beautiful landscaping, balconies and patios on each unit, fireplaces. Minutes from schools, shopping and several parks. Close to I-20.
Last updated June 13 at 01:06pm
15 Units Available
The Paddocks
2100 E 10th St, Odessa, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,040
619 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to The Paddocks Apartments! You work hard. You should live easy.
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
36 Units Available
Dorado Ranch
3601 Faudree Rd, Odessa, TX
1 Bedroom
$996
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,278
1047 sqft
Dorado Ranch offers 1 & 2 bedroom apartment homes with upgraded cherry wood cabinets, marble-style countertops, modern floor decor, chrome lighting, and hardware.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
16 Units Available
Mission Green Apartment Homes
8201 Dorado Dr, Odessa, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,315
911 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
1129 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1391 sqft
Living at Mission Green Apartment Homes allows you to combine serene neighborhood living with luxury-style amenities, diverse dining options, premiere shopping venues, and a wealth of entertainment choices.
Last updated June 4 at 12:30pm
37 Units Available
Sunset Lodge
7701 E Highway 191, Odessa, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,213
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
1053 sqft
WHERE INSPIRED FORM MEETS THOUGHTFUL FUNCTION Inside our gated Odessa apartment community, you’ll find a bright, open clubhouse equipped with a modern business center and coffee bar, as well as a state-of-the-art 24-hour fitness center.

Last updated June 13 at 02:21pm
1 Unit Available
2320 E. 21st Street - #102
2320 East 21st Street, Odessa, TX
Studio
$899
560 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
ceramic tile throughout, plastic tub surround, new fridge, new oven, low flow toilet Home Sweet Home ! Office is Ste. 100 Tel: (432) 614-5577

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1501 N Dixie #A
1501 North Dixie Boulevard, Odessa, TX
1 Bedroom
$700
1501 Dixie Apt/ A - 1501 Dixie A is a 1 bedroom 1 bath apartment located in a quadraplex. Centrally located in Odessa. Water and gas is included. Window AC/Heat.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3807 Mayer
3807 Mayer Drive, Odessa, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
For Lease - 3807 Mayer - 3807 Mayer is a stunning updated 3 bedroom 2 bath fully furnished corporate rental. Great location centrally located in Odessa. Utilities included in lease contract.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1607 everglade
1607 E Everglade Ave, Odessa, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
79762 - (RLNE5676953)

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1300 E 56th
1300 East 56th Street, Odessa, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1157 sqft
For Lease 1300 E 56th - Please contact our Rental Department Team at Trower Realtors, for additional information. Our office is open Monday through Friday from 8:30am to 5:30pm.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2005 Beverly St.
2005 Beverly Street, Odessa, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1148 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW IN ODESSA - This property is available for now and is ready for move-in today. Huge Backyard Remodeled 3 Bed 1 Bath (RLNE5709565)

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2761 Keystone Dr.
2761 Keystone Drive, Odessa, TX
5 Bedrooms
$1,950
1700 sqft
IN-PROGRESS - (RLNE5709645)

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2113 W 3rd St
2113 West 3rd Street, Odessa, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
79763 - (RLNE4516931)

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2741 Center Ave
2741 Center Avenue, Odessa, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
79762 - Cute home! Spacious bedrooms & nice floorpan! (RLNE5722351)

Median Rent in Odessa

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Odessa is $1,108, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,369.
Studio
$871
1 Bed
$1,108
2 Beds
$1,369
3+ Beds
$1,713
City GuideOdessa
Welcome to Odessa, Texas. Known for clear skies and an amazing sunset, Odessa is home to a vibrant arts culture, and well-kept city parks.

Odessa is a dynamic city with a different kind of adventure around each corner (and a perfect four season climate). Whether you want to visit the theatre (a replica of the Shakespearean Globe theatre exists here), waste the day away in one of the city’s Open Spaces or admire the odd yet creative aspects of the city (Stonehenge replica, second largest meteor crater in history), Odessa is the place to be. We reckon you’ll love living here, so let’s get you situated in an apartment of your own!

Uncovering your own Odessa - Neighborhoods:

The city of Odessa is made up of areas and neighborhoods that are community focused and vibrant. Since there are so many nooks and crannies in this small city, it’s best to break down the areas by direction (north, city center, and west).

North Odessa (79762): A few minutes from the city center of Odessa, North Odessa is a booming area of town. With proximity to downtown, Midland and I-20, it’s a popular neighborhood. Good shopping and museums are located in this part of town, as well. You’ll find that newer homes have been/are being built here, complete with spacious yards and plenty of bedrooms. On a similar note, apartment living here is just as luxurious (we’re talking fireplaces, internet cafes, energy efficient appliances, vaulted ceilings, and pools). Pricing here in the North is often a bit higher than the rest of the city, however, it’s still highly affordable compared to other cities—one bedroom pads range from $600-$800, depending on the complex.

West Odessa (79764/79763): West Odessa is home to a variety of housing options. While shopping and entertainment are nearby, many parts of West Odessa are a bit more laid-back/country, with large yards, some historic homes and established apartment complexes. Some apartments here come fully furnished and the rates are extremely affordable (one bedroom starting at $550!).

Heart of Odessa (79761): Consisting of the major downtown/city center of Odessa, this area is close to at least three parks, major road (385, Loop 338, I-20). This part of Odessa is walkable, and is composed mainly of single-family homes and apartments. You’ll find a good nightlife, some dynamite restaurants, bustling business and public transit options. Despite the coveted central location, this part of town is quite affordable. In fact, one and two bedrooms typically rent for $600-$850.

A few extra tid-bits about renting in Odessa:

  • Animals are typically welcome here, but with a small deposit, of course.

  • Fireplaces are often a staple in apartments (sometimes an upgrade feature) due to chilly winters and cool desert nights. If your place doesn’t have a fireplace included, we hear jackets go on sale in the summer. Just something to think about.

  • Outdoor space is a big thing in Odessa, and many complexes feature picnic areas to meet your outdoorsy needs halfway. Not only that, but you’ll find that most places are fairly close to parks and outdoor grilling spaces.

Transportation:

Getting around in Odessa is typically easiest with your own set of wheels. Major highways here consist of I-20 (an essential part of a commuters day, taking residents from Odessa to Midland and in and around the area), U.S. 385 (which can take residents as far north as South Dakota but is mainly used to maneuver about smaller Texas cities) and Highways 191 (a big ol’ state road).

Public transit in Odessa consists mainly of the E-Z Rider bus system that serves the basin area, the downtown area, and a number of others.

Here, you can truly sleep under the stars, wake up to amazing sunrises and ogle the breathtaking Odessa sunsets. Get in touch with nature, take in a good show, or delight in good weather; Odessa is your Texan oyster. What are you waiting for? Head out west!

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Odessa?
In Odessa, the median rent is $871 for a studio, $1,108 for a 1-bedroom, $1,369 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,713 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Odessa, check out our monthly Odessa Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Odessa?
Some of the colleges located in the Odessa area include The University of Texas of the Permian Basin, and Midland College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Odessa?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Odessa from include Midland, Andrews, Monahans, and West Odessa.

