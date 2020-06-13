104 Apartments for rent in Odessa, TX📍
Odessa is a dynamic city with a different kind of adventure around each corner (and a perfect four season climate). Whether you want to visit the theatre (a replica of the Shakespearean Globe theatre exists here), waste the day away in one of the city’s Open Spaces or admire the odd yet creative aspects of the city (Stonehenge replica, second largest meteor crater in history), Odessa is the place to be. We reckon you’ll love living here, so let’s get you situated in an apartment of your own!
The city of Odessa is made up of areas and neighborhoods that are community focused and vibrant. Since there are so many nooks and crannies in this small city, it’s best to break down the areas by direction (north, city center, and west).
North Odessa (79762): A few minutes from the city center of Odessa, North Odessa is a booming area of town. With proximity to downtown, Midland and I-20, it’s a popular neighborhood. Good shopping and museums are located in this part of town, as well. You’ll find that newer homes have been/are being built here, complete with spacious yards and plenty of bedrooms. On a similar note, apartment living here is just as luxurious (we’re talking fireplaces, internet cafes, energy efficient appliances, vaulted ceilings, and pools). Pricing here in the North is often a bit higher than the rest of the city, however, it’s still highly affordable compared to other cities—one bedroom pads range from $600-$800, depending on the complex.
West Odessa (79764/79763): West Odessa is home to a variety of housing options. While shopping and entertainment are nearby, many parts of West Odessa are a bit more laid-back/country, with large yards, some historic homes and established apartment complexes. Some apartments here come fully furnished and the rates are extremely affordable (one bedroom starting at $550!).
Heart of Odessa (79761): Consisting of the major downtown/city center of Odessa, this area is close to at least three parks, major road (385, Loop 338, I-20). This part of Odessa is walkable, and is composed mainly of single-family homes and apartments. You’ll find a good nightlife, some dynamite restaurants, bustling business and public transit options. Despite the coveted central location, this part of town is quite affordable. In fact, one and two bedrooms typically rent for $600-$850.
Animals are typically welcome here, but with a small deposit, of course.
Fireplaces are often a staple in apartments (sometimes an upgrade feature) due to chilly winters and cool desert nights. If your place doesn’t have a fireplace included, we hear jackets go on sale in the summer. Just something to think about.
Outdoor space is a big thing in Odessa, and many complexes feature picnic areas to meet your outdoorsy needs halfway. Not only that, but you’ll find that most places are fairly close to parks and outdoor grilling spaces.
Getting around in Odessa is typically easiest with your own set of wheels. Major highways here consist of I-20 (an essential part of a commuters day, taking residents from Odessa to Midland and in and around the area), U.S. 385 (which can take residents as far north as South Dakota but is mainly used to maneuver about smaller Texas cities) and Highways 191 (a big ol’ state road).
Public transit in Odessa consists mainly of the E-Z Rider bus system that serves the basin area, the downtown area, and a number of others.
Here, you can truly sleep under the stars, wake up to amazing sunrises and ogle the breathtaking Odessa sunsets. Get in touch with nature, take in a good show, or delight in good weather; Odessa is your Texan oyster. What are you waiting for? Head out west!