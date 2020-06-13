104 Apartments for rent in Odessa, TX

Uncovering your own Odessa - Neighborhoods:

The city of Odessa is made up of areas and neighborhoods that are community focused and vibrant. Since there are so many nooks and crannies in this small city, it’s best to break down the areas by direction (north, city center, and west).

North Odessa (79762): A few minutes from the city center of Odessa, North Odessa is a booming area of town. With proximity to downtown, Midland and I-20, it’s a popular neighborhood. Good shopping and museums are located in this part of town, as well. You’ll find that newer homes have been/are being built here, complete with spacious yards and plenty of bedrooms. On a similar note, apartment living here is just as luxurious (we’re talking fireplaces, internet cafes, energy efficient appliances, vaulted ceilings, and pools). Pricing here in the North is often a bit higher than the rest of the city, however, it’s still highly affordable compared to other cities—one bedroom pads range from $600-$800, depending on the complex.

West Odessa (79764/79763): West Odessa is home to a variety of housing options. While shopping and entertainment are nearby, many parts of West Odessa are a bit more laid-back/country, with large yards, some historic homes and established apartment complexes. Some apartments here come fully furnished and the rates are extremely affordable (one bedroom starting at $550!).

Heart of Odessa (79761): Consisting of the major downtown/city center of Odessa, this area is close to at least three parks, major road (385, Loop 338, I-20). This part of Odessa is walkable, and is composed mainly of single-family homes and apartments. You’ll find a good nightlife, some dynamite restaurants, bustling business and public transit options. Despite the coveted central location, this part of town is quite affordable. In fact, one and two bedrooms typically rent for $600-$850.