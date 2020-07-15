/
/
/
UT Permian Basin
Last updated July 15 2020 at 5:59 AM
63 Apartments For Rent Near UT Permian Basin
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
31 Units Available
Andalucia
5075 E 52nd St, Odessa, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,040
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
1166 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,785
1507 sqft
If you’re looking for an apartment in Odessa, TX, that’s close to lots of fun entertainment, shopping, and dining options, come discover Andalucia Villas Apartment Homes! Whether you’re moving to West Texas for the first time or just across town,
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 15 at 06:06 AM
20 Units Available
The Paddocks
2100 E 10th St, Odessa, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,040
619 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to The Paddocks Apartments! You work hard. You should live easy.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
24 Units Available
University Gardens
4801 Oakwood Dr, Odessa, TX
1 Bedroom
$886
654 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$878
939 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A smaller community of luxurious apartments. Beautiful landscaping, balconies and patios on each unit, fireplaces. Minutes from schools, shopping and several parks. Close to I-20.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
12 Units Available
ACACIA PARK
4775 Oakwood Dr, Odessa, TX
1 Bedroom
$819
589 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$940
835 sqft
If you’re looking for the perfect place to call home in this West Texas oil town, you’ve found it in Acacia Park Apartment Homes.
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
$
15 Units Available
Brady Station
4401 E 52nd St, Odessa, TX
1 Bedroom
$593
582 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$809
944 sqft
***At this time, we are conducting self-guided tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a self-guided tour.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
9 Units Available
Fairgreen Apartments
4675 Oakwood Dr, Odessa, TX
1 Bedroom
$785
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$900
1000 sqft
If you’re looking for an apartment in Odessa, TX, that’s spacious and affordable, you’ll love Fairgreen Apartment Homes.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
6 Units Available
SUMMERTREE PLACE
2220 E 52nd St, Odessa, TX
1 Bedroom
$865
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$985
1243 sqft
They say that everything's bigger in Texas, and Summertree Place Apartment Homes is no exception! If you’re looking for an apartment in Odessa, TX, be sure to check out our community with beautiful, spacious homes and amazing amenities.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
8 Units Available
Golden Crest
3939 Tanglewood Ln, Odessa, TX
1 Bedroom
$805
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$940
800 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
1000 sqft
If you’re looking for an apartment in Odessa, TX, that’s thoughtfully designed and comes with all the community and interior amenities you desire, you’ll love Golden Crest Apartment Homes.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated July 15 at 06:01 AM
$
4 Units Available
Alturas Eleventh
2828 E 11th St, Odessa, TX
1 Bedroom
$695
483 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$820
552 sqft
Now offering in-person, virtual & self-guided tours by appointment! To help stop the spread of COVID-19, face masks are required.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 15 at 06:34 AM
$
4 Units Available
Alturas Penbrook
3965 Penbrook St, Odessa, TX
1 Bedroom
$695
483 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$775
552 sqft
Now offering in-person, virtual & self-guided tours by appointment! To help stop the spread of COVID-19, face masks are required.
1 of 4
Last updated July 15 at 05:50 AM
1 Unit Available
1012 Limestone Avenue - 1012
1012 Limestone Ave, Odessa, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1338 sqft
Great for entertaining: spacious, 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom town-home in Odessa, Tx. with a private backyard, washer and dryer connections, and a community courtyard. This unit is listed for $1300.00/mo.
1 of 8
Last updated July 15 at 05:50 AM
1 Unit Available
2311 Beverly St - 2311
2311 Beverly St, Odessa, TX
1 Bedroom
$950
670 sqft
Great for entertaining: spacious, 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in Odessa, Tx. with a private backyard, washer and dryer connections, and a community courtyard. This unit is listed for $1100.00/mo.
1 of 30
Last updated July 14 at 07:08 AM
1 Unit Available
3212 E 17th St
3212 East 17th Street, Odessa, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
2150 sqft
This is a large family home with plenty of style, comfort and room for everyone. 4 large bedrooms, each with a walk in closet (the master has his/hers walk-ins) and a large family area make this a great place to raise a family.
1 of 12
Last updated April 4 at 07:05 AM
1 Unit Available
4245 Redbud Ave
4245 Redbud Avenue, Odessa, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1022 sqft
Perfect family home, 3 bedrooms, 1 full bath, and a half bath. Recent updates inside and out. Hardwood floor in main areas and carpet in the bedrooms. Garage and laundry room are vented for heating and cooling.
1 of 10
Last updated July 15 at 05:50 AM
1 Unit Available
1003 North Grandview Avenue - 1003
1003 N Grandview Ave, Odessa, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1338 sqft
Great for entertaining: spacious, 2 bedroom, 11/2 bathroom townhome in Odessa, Tx. with a private backyard, washer and dryer connections, and a community courtyard. This unit is listed for $1400.00/mo.
1 of 8
Last updated July 15 at 05:50 AM
1 Unit Available
3522 Oakwood Dr. - 20
3522 Oakwood Drive, Odessa, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,000
675 sqft
1 Bedroom 1 Bath in East Odessa. On corner of JBS Parkway and Oakwood Dr, this is a Prime location across UTPB, Wal-mart, Sam's Club, Banks, and Entertainment.
1 of 18
Last updated July 15 at 05:50 AM
1 Unit Available
2302 East 11th St - 2302
2302 E 11th St, Odessa, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1338 sqft
Great for entertaining: spacious, 2 bedroom, 11/2 bathroom townhome in Odessa, Tx. with a private backyard,washer and dryer connections, and a community courtyard. This unit is listed for $1400.00/mo.
1 of 8
Last updated July 15 at 05:50 AM
1 Unit Available
4421 Hinkle Street
4421 Hinkle Street, Odessa, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1100 sqft
3D Virtual Tour https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=2SRDpaijajK
1 of 1
Last updated July 14 at 07:08 AM
1 Unit Available
2761 East 11th Street
2761 East 11th Street, Odessa, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1442 sqft
Look no further than this completely renovated cute place to call home. The property will be ready to rent come August 1st. Be on the lookout for pictures to be posted soon.
1 of 1
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
7254 Manford
7254 Manford Lane, Odessa, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
7254 Manford - For Lease - Very desired area close to shopping and schools 3 bedroom 2 bath 2 c garage small fenced back yard, stove refrigerator dishwasher and ventahood microwave, granite countertops high ceilings 2 story townhome 1 bedroom and
1 of 18
Last updated July 15 at 07:44 AM
1 Unit Available
4607 Lemonwood Lane
4607 Lemonwood Lane, Odessa, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
This beautiful home is located in highly desirable University Gardens. Several updates throughout the property. Frigidaire Gallery microwave & convection oven. High masonry fence for security & privacy. Large covered patio.
1 of 19
Last updated July 15 at 05:50 AM
1 Unit Available
3803 Englewood Circle
3803 Englewood Cir, Odessa, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,065
1150 sqft
Fully carpeted apartment in an amazing location. Ask us about our availability today!! Tel: 432-897-0555
1 of 5
Last updated July 15 at 07:44 AM
1 Unit Available
3118 Blossom Lane
3118 Blossom Lane, Odessa, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
Adorable 3/2 in a fabulous neighborhood. Close to schools, shopping, and dining. Quiet quaint area.
1 of 12
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
1405 Sandlewood
1405 Sandalwood Ln, Odessa, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
For Lease - 1405 Sandalwood Odessa, TX - 1405 Sandalwood is a charming centrally located home. Home is a 3 bedroom, 2 bath, with a 2 car garage. Home is complete with central air and heat and a fenced in backyard.