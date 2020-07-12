Apartment List
/
TX
/
lubbock
/
west end
Last updated July 12 2020 at 8:31 PM

277 Apartments for rent in West End, Lubbock, TX

Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
12 Units Available
District West
2102 W Loop 289, Lubbock, TX
1 Bedroom
$536
627 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$685
874 sqft
Minutes from Lubbock Christian University and Texas Tech. Updated interiors with wood-style plank flooring, newer appliances, and private patios or balconies. On-site volleyball court, pool, clubhouse with a coffee bar and covered parking.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
6105 23rd Street
6105 23rd Street, Lubbock, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1150 sqft
6105 23rd Street Available 07/20/20 New construction Beautiful new home - Beautiful brand new home. Hard surface flooring in living areas with carpeted bedrooms. Isolated master suite is quite large. All granite counter tops. All LED lighting.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
6903 20th St.
6903 20th St, Lubbock, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1680 sqft
6903 20th Street - Brand New (RLNE5350271)

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
6415 32nd St.
6415 32nd Street, Lubbock, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
1172 sqft
6415 32nd St. Available 07/31/20 6415 32nd - A cute 3 bedroom. (RLNE4764267)

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
6316 27th Street
6316 27th Street, Lubbock, TX
3 Bedrooms
$975
1120 sqft
Comfortable 3/2 house in West Lubbock - Good looking house with great flow! Separated master bedroom with private bathroom. Wood looking Vinyl plank flooring through out. Large and wide driveway that will fit at least 4 cars.

1 of 34

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
6119 22nd Street
6119 22nd Street, Lubbock, TX
3 Bedrooms
$995
1546 sqft
Sharp house, Great Value in West Lubbock - Tons of space for the dollar. Beautiful Hardwood Flooring. Deck in backyard. Bedrooms generously sized. Roommates Considered (3 @ $300 deposit, per roommate). Pets Considered ($300 pet deposit, per pet).

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
6504 B 26th Street
6504 26th St, Lubbock, TX
2 Bedrooms
$875
1100 sqft
6504 B 26th Street Available 07/22/20 2/2 with carport Frenship Schools - Schools: Northridge Elementary, Terra Vista Middle School, Frenship High School; Roommates Considered (2 @ $350 deposit per roommate); Pets Considered (small dogs only

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
6102 36th Street
6102 36th Street, Lubbock, TX
2 Bedrooms
$600
700 sqft
Great location and budget friendly 2 bedroom, 1 bath duplex The property has been well maintained and updated with newer appliances, floor coverings & paints also.

1 of 10

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
6305 32nd St.
6305 32nd Street, Lubbock, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1172 sqft
6305 32nd St. Available 04/27/20 6305 32nd Street - Nice 3 bedroom/ 2 bath available soon! . (RLNE5579555)

1 of 17

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
6179 34th Street
6179 34th Street, Lubbock, TX
2 Bedrooms
$825
835 sqft
- Nice 2 bedroom 2 bathroom townhouse in Frenship! Solid surface flooring throughout, all appliances included.
Results within 1 mile of West End
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 06:04pm
53 Units Available
Oak Creek
5817 22nd St, Lubbock, TX
1 Bedroom
$535
497 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$615
716 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$990
999 sqft
Apartment home living has finally been perfected here at Oak Creek Apartments in lively Lubbock, Texas. We are conveniently located just a short drive away from Interstate-27 enabling seamless travels across the state.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
8 Units Available
Anatole at City View
4510 Ironton Ave, Lubbock, TX
1 Bedroom
$850
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
1139 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Nicely crafted apartments with large closets, private patios/balconies and window coverings. Covered parking available. Community highlights include a pool and TV lounge. Close to Texas Tech University. By US Route 62.

1 of 41

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5515 36th St.
5515 36th Street, Lubbock, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,300
2530 sqft
5515 36th St. Available 08/19/20 5515 36th Street - A great 4 bedroom available in August. (RLNE4571719)

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
6123 16th St.
6123 16th Street, Lubbock, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
2220 sqft
Available Now ! - Great large 3 bedroom,2 bath, 2 car garage home in Frenship School District .Vinyl plank flooring, and two bonus rooms and isolated primary bedroom. Corner fireplace, Side by side refrigerator, stove microwave, and dishwasher.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
6706 6th Street
6706 6th Street, Lubbock, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1298 sqft
Beautiful home in Frenship district - Lovely 3 bedroom 2 bath with all hard surface flooring. Tile in living area and beautiful hardwood floors in bedrooms. Covered patio. Nice fenced back yard with a new fence on its way.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
5430 50th Street
5430 50th Street, Lubbock, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$749
816 sqft
Two bedroom, one bath apartment in Orion on 50th Apartments community. New ownership is improving the property and increase the level of service. Washer & Dryer hookup in unit.

1 of 5

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
6502 26th Street
6502 26th Street, Lubbock, TX
2 Bedrooms
$875
1030 sqft
Updated 2/2 duplex with carport, back yard and storage unit. Master has walk in shower, kitchen inludes fridge, washer dryer connections, stove, dishwasher. Roommates considered (2 with $350 deposit each roommate) 1 small pet considered.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
6606 37th Street
6606 37th Street, Lubbock, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1610 sqft
Upscale Three Bedroom Home in West Lubbock, Move in Ready for Summer 2020 in Frenship School District!

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 09:23pm
1 Unit Available
5423 45th
5423 45th Street, Lubbock, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1338 sqft
This adorable property is a 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with a 1 car garage located in a well developed neighborhood, located in Lubbock ISD This home features vaulted ceiling, a cozy fireplace,and gorgeous backyard! Pets are welcome with a $300

1 of 31

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
6222 15th Street
6222 15th Street, Lubbock, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1279 sqft
6222 15th Street Available 09/18/20 6222 15th Street - Available in September (RLNE2251836)

1 of 3

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
5423 35th
5423 35th Street, Lubbock, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1641 sqft
Spacious 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home with a bonus room that could be used as 4th bedroom.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
6333 9th Street
6333 9th Street, Lubbock, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1434 sqft
FRESH PAINT AND NEW CARPET - LOCATED JUST OFF MILWAUKEE - Nice roomy three bedroom, two bath near shopping and schools - available now - small pet considered (RLNE5862381)

1 of 34

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5606 46th St
5606 46th Street, Lubbock, TX
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,125
1456 sqft
5606 46th Ave - Cute 4 bedroom available now. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5805405)

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1010 Juneau
1010 Juneau Avenue, Lubbock, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1700 sqft
1010 Juneau Available 10/01/20 Pre-leasing for October - It is a 3 bedroom, 2 bath/ 2 car garage in Frenship. It has granite in the kitchen. Lots of space! Give us a call to see this beauty today! No Cats Allowed (RLNE5651574)

Similar Pages

Lubbock 1 BedroomsLubbock 2 Bedrooms
Lubbock Apartments with ParkingLubbock Dog Friendly Apartments
Lubbock Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Lubbock, TX
Plainview, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Arnett BensonWheelock And Monterey
Bowie
South Overton

Apartments Near Colleges

Lubbock Christian UniversityTexas Tech University
Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center