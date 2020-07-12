/
/
/
west end
Last updated July 12 2020 at 8:31 PM
277 Apartments for rent in West End, Lubbock, TX
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
12 Units Available
District West
2102 W Loop 289, Lubbock, TX
1 Bedroom
$536
627 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$685
874 sqft
Minutes from Lubbock Christian University and Texas Tech. Updated interiors with wood-style plank flooring, newer appliances, and private patios or balconies. On-site volleyball court, pool, clubhouse with a coffee bar and covered parking.
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
6105 23rd Street
6105 23rd Street, Lubbock, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1150 sqft
6105 23rd Street Available 07/20/20 New construction Beautiful new home - Beautiful brand new home. Hard surface flooring in living areas with carpeted bedrooms. Isolated master suite is quite large. All granite counter tops. All LED lighting.
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
6903 20th St.
6903 20th St, Lubbock, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1680 sqft
6903 20th Street - Brand New (RLNE5350271)
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
6415 32nd St.
6415 32nd Street, Lubbock, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
1172 sqft
6415 32nd St. Available 07/31/20 6415 32nd - A cute 3 bedroom. (RLNE4764267)
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
6316 27th Street
6316 27th Street, Lubbock, TX
3 Bedrooms
$975
1120 sqft
Comfortable 3/2 house in West Lubbock - Good looking house with great flow! Separated master bedroom with private bathroom. Wood looking Vinyl plank flooring through out. Large and wide driveway that will fit at least 4 cars.
1 of 34
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
6119 22nd Street
6119 22nd Street, Lubbock, TX
3 Bedrooms
$995
1546 sqft
Sharp house, Great Value in West Lubbock - Tons of space for the dollar. Beautiful Hardwood Flooring. Deck in backyard. Bedrooms generously sized. Roommates Considered (3 @ $300 deposit, per roommate). Pets Considered ($300 pet deposit, per pet).
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
6504 B 26th Street
6504 26th St, Lubbock, TX
2 Bedrooms
$875
1100 sqft
6504 B 26th Street Available 07/22/20 2/2 with carport Frenship Schools - Schools: Northridge Elementary, Terra Vista Middle School, Frenship High School; Roommates Considered (2 @ $350 deposit per roommate); Pets Considered (small dogs only
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
6102 36th Street
6102 36th Street, Lubbock, TX
2 Bedrooms
$600
700 sqft
Great location and budget friendly 2 bedroom, 1 bath duplex The property has been well maintained and updated with newer appliances, floor coverings & paints also.
1 of 10
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
6305 32nd St.
6305 32nd Street, Lubbock, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1172 sqft
6305 32nd St. Available 04/27/20 6305 32nd Street - Nice 3 bedroom/ 2 bath available soon! . (RLNE5579555)
1 of 17
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
6179 34th Street
6179 34th Street, Lubbock, TX
2 Bedrooms
$825
835 sqft
- Nice 2 bedroom 2 bathroom townhouse in Frenship! Solid surface flooring throughout, all appliances included.
Results within 1 mile of West End
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 06:04pm
53 Units Available
Oak Creek
5817 22nd St, Lubbock, TX
1 Bedroom
$535
497 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$615
716 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$990
999 sqft
Apartment home living has finally been perfected here at Oak Creek Apartments in lively Lubbock, Texas. We are conveniently located just a short drive away from Interstate-27 enabling seamless travels across the state.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
8 Units Available
Anatole at City View
4510 Ironton Ave, Lubbock, TX
1 Bedroom
$850
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
1139 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Nicely crafted apartments with large closets, private patios/balconies and window coverings. Covered parking available. Community highlights include a pool and TV lounge. Close to Texas Tech University. By US Route 62.
1 of 41
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5515 36th St.
5515 36th Street, Lubbock, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,300
2530 sqft
5515 36th St. Available 08/19/20 5515 36th Street - A great 4 bedroom available in August. (RLNE4571719)
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
6123 16th St.
6123 16th Street, Lubbock, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
2220 sqft
Available Now ! - Great large 3 bedroom,2 bath, 2 car garage home in Frenship School District .Vinyl plank flooring, and two bonus rooms and isolated primary bedroom. Corner fireplace, Side by side refrigerator, stove microwave, and dishwasher.
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
6706 6th Street
6706 6th Street, Lubbock, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1298 sqft
Beautiful home in Frenship district - Lovely 3 bedroom 2 bath with all hard surface flooring. Tile in living area and beautiful hardwood floors in bedrooms. Covered patio. Nice fenced back yard with a new fence on its way.
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
5430 50th Street
5430 50th Street, Lubbock, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$749
816 sqft
Two bedroom, one bath apartment in Orion on 50th Apartments community. New ownership is improving the property and increase the level of service. Washer & Dryer hookup in unit.
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
6502 26th Street
6502 26th Street, Lubbock, TX
2 Bedrooms
$875
1030 sqft
Updated 2/2 duplex with carport, back yard and storage unit. Master has walk in shower, kitchen inludes fridge, washer dryer connections, stove, dishwasher. Roommates considered (2 with $350 deposit each roommate) 1 small pet considered.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
6606 37th Street
6606 37th Street, Lubbock, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1610 sqft
Upscale Three Bedroom Home in West Lubbock, Move in Ready for Summer 2020 in Frenship School District!
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 09:23pm
1 Unit Available
5423 45th
5423 45th Street, Lubbock, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1338 sqft
This adorable property is a 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with a 1 car garage located in a well developed neighborhood, located in Lubbock ISD This home features vaulted ceiling, a cozy fireplace,and gorgeous backyard! Pets are welcome with a $300
1 of 31
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
6222 15th Street
6222 15th Street, Lubbock, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1279 sqft
6222 15th Street Available 09/18/20 6222 15th Street - Available in September (RLNE2251836)
1 of 3
Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
5423 35th
5423 35th Street, Lubbock, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1641 sqft
Spacious 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home with a bonus room that could be used as 4th bedroom.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
6333 9th Street
6333 9th Street, Lubbock, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1434 sqft
FRESH PAINT AND NEW CARPET - LOCATED JUST OFF MILWAUKEE - Nice roomy three bedroom, two bath near shopping and schools - available now - small pet considered (RLNE5862381)
1 of 34
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5606 46th St
5606 46th Street, Lubbock, TX
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,125
1456 sqft
5606 46th Ave - Cute 4 bedroom available now. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5805405)
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1010 Juneau
1010 Juneau Avenue, Lubbock, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1700 sqft
1010 Juneau Available 10/01/20 Pre-leasing for October - It is a 3 bedroom, 2 bath/ 2 car garage in Frenship. It has granite in the kitchen. Lots of space! Give us a call to see this beauty today! No Cats Allowed (RLNE5651574)