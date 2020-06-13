116 Apartments for rent in Amarillo, TX

Apartment List
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
14 Units Available
Huntington Pointe
6801 Wolflin Ave, Amarillo, TX
1 Bedroom
$646
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$640
744 sqft
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
16 Units Available
Winchester Apartments
5509 SW 9th Ave, Amarillo, TX
1 Bedroom
$779
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$854
991 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to one of Amarillo's comfortable and spacious apartment community addresses, Wichester Apartments. Our apartments are crafted with the warmth and elegance of a custom home but with the convenience and comforts of an apartment.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
25 Units Available
Colonies at Hillside
7550 Hillside Road, Amarillo, TX
1 Bedroom
$804
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$905
1089 sqft
If you are searching for an exceptional living space, look no further than Colonies at Hillside. With close proximity to I-40 and I-27, we offer upscale apartments and townhomes for rent in Southwest Amarillo, TX.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
18 Units Available
Remington Apartments
8801 Tarter Ave, Amarillo, TX
1 Bedroom
$799
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$864
1011 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,249
1098 sqft
Come home to comfort and style at the Remington Apartments in Amarillo.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
Puckett Place
11 Units Available
Newport Apartments
6100 SW 45th Ave, Amarillo, TX
1 Bedroom
$699
671 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$829
883 sqft
Newport Apartments in Amarillo were created for those who know what they want out of life! We feature the finest qualities in apartment home living. Our elegant homes of distinction provide carefree living with personalized service.
Last updated June 12 at 12:08pm
26 Units Available
The Granite at Thirty-Fourth
3308 Eddy St, Amarillo, TX
1 Bedroom
$610
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$740
970 sqft
Discover the apartment living experience you have been searching for at The Granite at Thirty Fourth Apartments. Located in the midst of all that Amarillo, TX has to offer, our community places residents exactly where they need and want to be.
Last updated June 12 at 12:03pm
14 Units Available
The Granite at Olsen Park
3318 S Western St, Amarillo, TX
1 Bedroom
$615
638 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$790
1017 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$975
1200 sqft
Welcome home to The Granite at Olsen Park! Nestled in the heart of Amarillo, Texas, The Granite at Olsen Park boasts charming, tree-lined grounds and colonial architecture in the highly desirable neighborhood of Olsen Park.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
4 Units Available
The Enclave Apartment Homes
6209 I-40 Frontage Road, Amarillo, TX
1 Bedroom
$615
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$725
1109 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1382 sqft
Amazing oppurtunity to join our community. Lease now and move in for only $99.00 and you can recieve half off July and August.
Last updated June 13 at 01:08pm
41 Units Available
Rock Island Apartments
7101 Wolflin Ave, Amarillo, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$630
641 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$785
907 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Rock Island Apartments in Amarillo. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated December 19 at 12:16am
110 Units Available
Buffalo Springs
4615 S Virginia St, Amarillo, TX
1 Bedroom
$435
2 Bedrooms
$600
This community features three swimming pools, high-speed internet and luxury interiors in a tranquil setting. Located in the Amarillo school district, your new home is pet-friendly with easy access to modern conveniences.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
San Jacinto Heights
1 Unit Available
820 S ALABAMA ST UNIT A
820 South Alabama Street, Amarillo, TX
2 Bedrooms
$650
1055 sqft
2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom Two Story Duplex (ready at end of May) - This duplex has 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom each side is fenced separating the back yards.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
7402 Ledgestone Dr
7402 Ledgestone Drive, Amarillo, TX
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,695
2265 sqft
7402 Ledgestone, Amarillo, TX - $2395 MONTHLY LEASE PAYMENT* *Payment based on a 6-month option fee of $1800.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1502 Parr
1502 Parr Street, Amarillo, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,035
1107 sqft
Avondale 3 Bedroom - Gorgeous 3 bedroom 1.5 bath home in Avondale. Close to medical center. Recently updated with new roof, carpet and appliances. Stove, refrigerator, dishwasher. Has central heat and ir. Large backyard. 1 car garage. (RLNE5427818)

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1407 S Western St
1407 South Western Street, Amarillo, TX
2 Bedrooms
$900
928 sqft
1407 Western 2/1 - Spacious 2 bedroom on Western. Washer dryer hookups, Central heat and air. large back yard. Appliance can be furnished if needed. 1 car garage. pet friendly. (RLNE5768023)

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5133 Temple Dr
5133 Temple Drive, Amarillo, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
2031 sqft
5133 Temple Dr - Available now! No Pets Allowed (RLNE5725630)

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
7912 Goal
7912 Goal Place, Amarillo, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
2158 sqft
7912 Goal - $1995 MONTHLY LEASE PAYMENT* *Payment based on a 6 month option fee of $1800 Monthly lease price without an option fee: $2295 Sales Price: $249,900 Located in Westover Park, this home features 2,158 square feet with 4 bedrooms, 3

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
6706 Nancy Ellen
6706 Nancy Ellen Street, Amarillo, TX
4 Bedrooms
$3,150
2957 sqft
6706 Nancy Ellen - $2695 MONTHLY LEASE PAYMENT* *Payment based on a 6 month option fee of $1800 Monthly lease price without an option fee: $2995 Sales Price: $335,900 This beautiful home located in Hillside Terrace has 2,924 square feet with 5

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Downtown Amarillo
1 Unit Available
1122 S JOHNSON ST UNIT A
1122 S Johnson St, Amarillo, TX
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$775
600 sqft
HUD Approved, 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom Move-In Ready! - HUD accepted at this home featuring 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom with open kitchen and appliances provided! Call or text our leasing agent to setup a viewing 806-340-8283 $30.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
San Jacinto Heights
1 Unit Available
504 S. Fairmont St.
504 South Fairmont Street, Amarillo, TX
3 Bedrooms
$925
1226 sqft
504 S. Fairmont St. Available 07/17/20 504 S. Fairmont St. - Cute 3 bedroom available in July. (RLNE3001351)

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
7417 Imperial Dr
7417 Imperial Drive, Amarillo, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1886 sqft
7417 IMPERIAL - No Pets Allowed (RLNE4160953)

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4529 Katharina Ct
4529 Katharina Ct, Amarillo, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1487 sqft
4529 Katharina Ct Available 06/17/20 4529 Katharina Court - COZY 3 bedrooms, 2 bathroom townhome in a great neighborhood! The kitchen is complete with beautiful wood cabinets.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4806 SE 28th
4806 Southeast 28th Avenue, Amarillo, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1722 sqft
OakDale Area - LEASE 2 OWN! $129,900 This large home is ready to entertain your family in the great den area. Updated flooring as well as a blue tooth speaker in master bath will be welcome anyone home! Central heat and air.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2112 S Taylor St
2112 South Taylor Street, Amarillo, TX
2 Bedrooms
$725
1104 sqft
2112 S TAYLOR - No Pets Allowed (RLNE4451308)

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Downtown Amarillo
1 Unit Available
1122 S JOHNSON ST UNIT B
1122 South Johnson Street, Amarillo, TX
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$775
600 sqft
HUD Approved, 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom Move-In Ready! - HUD accepted at this home featuring 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom with open kitchen and appliances provided! Call or text our leasing agent to setup a viewing 806-340-8283 $30.

Median Rent in Amarillo

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Amarillo is $641, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $840.
Studio
$533
1 Bed
$641
2 Beds
$840
3+ Beds
$1,104

June 2020 Amarillo Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Amarillo Rent Report. Amarillo rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Amarillo rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Amarillo rents declined over the past month

Amarillo rents have remained steady over the past month, but are down slightly by 0.4% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Amarillo stand at $642 for a one-bedroom apartment and $840 for a two-bedroom. Amarillo's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Texas

    While rent decreases have been occurring in the city of Amarillo over the past year, cities in the rest of the state are seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 7 of the largest 10 cities in Texas for which we have data. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Austin is the most expensive of all Texas' major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,461; of the 10 largest cities in Texas that we have data for, Laredo and San Antonio, where two-bedrooms go for $843 and $1,076, are the two other major cities in the state besides Amarillo to see rents fall year-over-year (-1.5% and -0.1%).
    • El Paso, Arlington, and Corpus Christi have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.1%, 1.6%, and 1.3%, respectively).

    Amarillo rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen slightly in Amarillo, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Amarillo is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Amarillo's median two-bedroom rent of $840 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.4% decline in Amarillo.
    • While rents in Amarillo fell slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Seattle (+1.2%), and DC (+0.5%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Amarillo than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three-and-a-half times the price in Amarillo.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

    How much is rent in Amarillo?
    In Amarillo, the median rent is $533 for a studio, $641 for a 1-bedroom, $840 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,104 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Amarillo, check out our monthly Amarillo Rent Report.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around Amarillo?
    Some of the colleges located in the Amarillo area include Amarillo College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to Amarillo?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Amarillo from include Dumas, and Canyon.

