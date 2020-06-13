/
/
canyon
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:23 PM
53 Apartments for rent in Canyon, TX📍
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2611 14th Ave.
2611 14th Avenue, Canyon, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1632 sqft
2611 14th Ave. Available 07/17/20 2611 14th Ave, Canyon TX - Nice 3 bedroom, 2 bath coming available soon! Pictures coming soon (RLNE5626500)
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
2710 8th Ave
2710 8th Avenue, Canyon, TX
1 Bedroom
$475
Available 07/01/20 1 Bed/ 1 Bath Apartment near WTAMU - Property Id: 299444 This apartment is located in a quiet neighborhood, close to the park and to the West Texas A&M Campus! Included is the fridge and stove, and the water is paid! This unit is
1 of 5
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
610 24th St
610 24th Street, Canyon, TX
2 Bedrooms
$725
2 Bed/ 1 Bath Apartment near WT - Property Id: 254276 2 Bed/ 1 Bath Apartment near WT. Equipped with dishwasher, and central heating and air. This unit is pet friendly! Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
1 of 5
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2612 5th Ave
2612 5th Avenue, Canyon, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$650
Available 06/15/20 Adorable 2 Bedroom/1 Bath Close to WTAMU - Property Id: 280776 This adorable 2 bed/ 1 Bath apartment is within walking distance of the college campus.
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2611 6th Ave
2611 6th Avenue, Canyon, TX
1 Bedroom
$475
1 Bed/ 1 Bath Near WTAMU Campus - Property Id: 297879 This unique, adorable apartment, situated in a quiet neighborhood, is within 4 blocks of WTAMU.
1 of 5
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2608 2nd Ave
2608 2nd Avenue, Canyon, TX
1 Bedroom
$595
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern 1 Bedroom Apartment Near WTAMU - Property Id: 227956 Modern, spacious newly remodeled apartment steps from WTAMU campus. This apartment features cool brick walls, a balcony, and stained concrete floors throughout.
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
510 22nd St
510 22nd Street, Canyon, TX
2 Bedrooms
$725
Available 07/01/20 Adorable 2 Bed/ 1 Bath House - Property Id: 296590 This adorable 2 bedroom, 1 bath house is full of character.
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
408 27th St
408 27th St, Canyon, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$775
800 sqft
Available 07/01/20 2 Bedroom/1 Bath, 1 block from WTAMU - Property Id: 289462 This newer construction apartment is close to Wtamu campus, in a quiet neighborhood.
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
1 Unit Available
101 VALLEYVIEW RD
101 Valleyview Rd, Canyon, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1236 sqft
Terrific townhome available for lease in Canyon.
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
1 Unit Available
1214 9th Ave
1214 9th Avenue, Canyon, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1590 sqft
Nice quiet family neighborhood. This home has three bedrooms, 2 updated baths with an updated tile shower and vanities, 2 living areas and a outstanding patio the length of the house. Nice big yard. Kitchen is open to living area.
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
1 Unit Available
3 Southridge 1
1 Southridge Drive, Canyon, TX
1 Bedroom
$600
600 sqft
A modern comfortable 1 bedroom / 1 bathroom apartment in Hunsley Hills. Wonderful Open Floor Plan with a Large Walk-In Closet. Washer & Dryer are provided in the unit.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
1 Unit Available
5 Southridge - 2
5 Southridge Drive, Canyon, TX
1 Bedroom
$600
600 sqft
Great Location in Hunsley Hills. Wonderful Open Floor Plan with a Large Walk-In Closet. Washer and Dryer are provided in the apartment. Water, Sewer, and Trash are included with your rent. NO Pets and NO Smoking Residential, Multi-Family.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
1 Unit Available
1406 8th Street #63
1406 8th Street, Canyon, TX
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$625
924 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Must apply at cvc.managebuilding.com before viewing can be scheduled 3 bed/2 bath mobile home for rent located in Chaparral Villa Community. CH/window units. Dishwasher, fridge provided. W/D connections. Absolutely NO PETS (park rule). $625 mo/$450.
1 of 4
Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
1 Unit Available
506 4th St
506 4th Street, Canyon, TX
1 Bedroom
$725
600 sqft
Newly updated, central HVAC, granite counters, updated bathroom. Landlord pays water & maintains yard. Offered by Lyons Realty
1 of 5
Last updated April 4 at 11:15am
1 Unit Available
805 8th Ave
805 8th Avenue, Canyon, TX
1 Bedroom
$525
Available 05/01/20 1 Bed/ 1 Bath Near WT - Property Id: 254407 Adorable apartment located in a quiet neighborhood, close to WT and the park! Central heating and air, hardwood floors, and a gas stove.
Results within 10 miles of Canyon
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
17 Units Available
Remington Apartments
8801 Tarter Ave, Amarillo, TX
1 Bedroom
$799
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$864
1011 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,249
1098 sqft
Come home to comfort and style at the Remington Apartments in Amarillo.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Puckett Place
12 Units Available
Newport Apartments
6100 SW 45th Ave, Amarillo, TX
1 Bedroom
$699
671 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$829
883 sqft
Newport Apartments in Amarillo were created for those who know what they want out of life! We feature the finest qualities in apartment home living. Our elegant homes of distinction provide carefree living with personalized service.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
25 Units Available
Colonies at Hillside
7550 Hillside Road, Amarillo, TX
1 Bedroom
$804
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$905
1089 sqft
If you are searching for an exceptional living space, look no further than Colonies at Hillside. With close proximity to I-40 and I-27, we offer upscale apartments and townhomes for rent in Southwest Amarillo, TX.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated December 19 at 12:16am
110 Units Available
Buffalo Springs
4615 S Virginia St, Amarillo, TX
1 Bedroom
$435
2 Bedrooms
$600
This community features three swimming pools, high-speed internet and luxury interiors in a tranquil setting. Located in the Amarillo school district, your new home is pet-friendly with easy access to modern conveniences.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
1 Unit Available
9901 Nancy Ellen St
9901 Nancy Ellen Street, Amarillo, TX
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
1530 sqft
Hillside Terrace Modern Style home 4/2/2 in for LEASE. Has Open floor plan, Granite Countertops, Concrete floors, Isolated master with large walk in closet. Large Utility with Extra Storage, Full Sprinkler System, Nice size backyard.
1 of 31
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
7402 Ledgestone Dr
7402 Ledgestone Drive, Amarillo, TX
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,695
2265 sqft
7402 Ledgestone, Amarillo, TX - $2395 MONTHLY LEASE PAYMENT* *Payment based on a 6-month option fee of $1800.
1 of 29
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5133 Temple Dr
5133 Temple Drive, Amarillo, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
2031 sqft
5133 Temple Dr - Available now! No Pets Allowed (RLNE5725630)
1 of 41
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
7912 Goal
7912 Goal Place, Amarillo, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
2158 sqft
7912 Goal - $1995 MONTHLY LEASE PAYMENT* *Payment based on a 6 month option fee of $1800 Monthly lease price without an option fee: $2295 Sales Price: $249,900 Located in Westover Park, this home features 2,158 square feet with 4 bedrooms, 3
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
6706 Nancy Ellen
6706 Nancy Ellen Street, Amarillo, TX
4 Bedrooms
$3,150
2957 sqft
6706 Nancy Ellen - $2695 MONTHLY LEASE PAYMENT* *Payment based on a 6 month option fee of $1800 Monthly lease price without an option fee: $2995 Sales Price: $335,900 This beautiful home located in Hillside Terrace has 2,924 square feet with 5
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Canyon rentals listed on Apartment List is $730.
Some of the colleges located in the Canyon area include Amarillo College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Canyon from include Amarillo.