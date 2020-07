Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator bathtub carpet ceiling fan fireplace walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym parking pool accessible on-site laundry 24hr maintenance bbq/grill business center clubhouse conference room fire pit hot tub internet access internet cafe

Choosing where to live is one of the most important decisions you can make. At The Preserve at Prairie Pointe apartments we proudly offer a full range of amenities to enable you to live comfortably in Lubbock Texas. In fact, that’s precisely what draws residents to our apartments in Lubbock – the ample selection of amenities available to them to enjoy with their families. As the slogan goes, there’s no place like home, and having a comfortable apartment in Lubbock is exactly what you need to feel right at home. Professional management and maintenance ensure the highest a quality



If you are looking for a great apartment right here in Lubbock Texas, then look no further. Set up an appointment today!