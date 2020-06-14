88 Apartments for rent in Lubbock, TX with hardwood floors

Apartment List
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Lubbock renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, partic... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:57pm
Wheelock and Monterey
101 Units Available
Boston Creek
2701 44th St, Lubbock, TX
1 Bedroom
$560
530 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$750
774 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$925
905 sqft
An updated community with refurbished interiors. Near Texas Tech and Lubbock Christian University. On-site pet park, sand volleyball court and pool area. Loaded private clubhouse and fitness center. On shuttle to campus.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:35pm
4 Units Available
The Wyndham
4501 71st St, Lubbock, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$876
926 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
1151 sqft
Everyone loves an upgrade. At Wyndham, you'll find reimagined living with your everyday comfort in mind at an affordable price.\n\nMany apartment homes include new countertops, plank flooring, light fixtures, and resurfaced cabinets.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 14 at 12:32pm
$
South Overton
14 Units Available
The Square at South Overton
1612 Avenue Y, Lubbock, TX
Studio
$425
275 sqft
1 Bedroom
$525
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$625
1000 sqft
Now Offering Virtual Tours, Call Today! Ask About Our 1 Month Free Specials.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
103 Utica
103 Utica Avenue, Lubbock, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1930 sqft
**BEAUTIFUL WHISPERWOOD COMMUNITY HOME** - LARGE OPEN CONCEPT HOME Open Concept * 3 bedrooms * 3 baths * 2 car garage * Lubbock ISD * Open floor plan * Wood flooring throughout * Large kitchen and dining area * Large laundry/utility with Washer &

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Clapp Park
1 Unit Available
3702 Avenue U
3702 Avenue U, Lubbock, TX
3 Bedrooms
$825
1206 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW IN LUBBOCK - This amazing 3 bedrooms 1 bath home is only $825a month with a deposit of $825. The home is located in the heart of Lubbock close to many businesses and a park.

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Heart of Lubbock
1 Unit Available
2122 23rd Street
2122 23rd Street, Lubbock, TX
2 Bedrooms
$800
930 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW IN LUBBOCK - This Amazing home is now available for lease, beautiful home with hardwood floors and tile. 2 Bed 1 Bath $800 for rent $480 Deposit (RLNE5745922)

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Maxey Park
1 Unit Available
3501 26th Street
3501 26th Street, Lubbock, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1400 sqft
Darling home in the Medical District - Good size 3/1 with original hardwood floors. Large bedrooms, great closets and lots of storage and built-ins are just a few of the great things this home has to offer.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Maxey Park
1 Unit Available
3815 30th Street
3815 30th Street, Lubbock, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1280 sqft
Pre-leasing! - Fabulously updated home in a great location available now or for pre-leasing! Updated throughout with fresh modern paint, newly refinished wood floors, new tile, remodeled bathrooms, granite countertops, stainless appliances and

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Maedgen Area
1 Unit Available
4213 38th Street
4213 38th Street, Lubbock, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1651 sqft
Great 3/2/1 with Two Living Areas - This is a great 3/2/1 for those who are looking for two large Living Areas. It features wood flooring throughout, a large backyard and one car garage. Available for immediate move-in.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Tech Terrace- U.N.I.T.
1 Unit Available
3106 29th St
3106 29th Street, Lubbock, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
3106 29th St Available 08/01/20 Pre-leasing for August 2020! - Great 3 bedroom 2 bath home just down from the Tech Terrace Trolley stop and Wagner Park. Beautiful original wood floors that have been well cared for. Large master suite with office.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
6904 Genoa Ave.
6904 Genoa Avenue, Lubbock, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1385 sqft
6904 Genoa Ave. Available 08/01/20 Great 3/2/2 Located in Frenship ISD - Beautiful cul-de-sac home in Frenship ISD. Quiet neighborhood with great neighbors of all ages.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Tech Terrace- U.N.I.T.
1 Unit Available
2609 26th Street
2609 26th Street, Lubbock, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1199 sqft
2609 26th Street Available 07/17/20 2/1 in Tech Terrace! - Pre-leasing for July 2020! Come check out this cute 2 bedroom 1 bathroom home in Tech Terrace. Just steps from J&B, Capital Pizza, the grocery store and the trolley stop.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Heart of Lubbock
1 Unit Available
2419 32nd Street
2419 32nd Street, Lubbock, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1200 sqft
2419 32nd Street Available 08/01/20 Pre-Leasing for August 2020! - Pre-leasing for August 2020! Very charming 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home ready for Fall. The home has nicely kept original hardwood flooring. Master suite is isolated.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Heart of Lubbock
1 Unit Available
2123 22nd Street
2123 22nd Street, Lubbock, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1695 sqft
Awesome 3/2! - Pre-leasing for June 2020! One of a kind 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home that is close to Tech, Sugar Browns and many other amenities.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Tech Terrace- U.N.I.T.
1 Unit Available
3013 22nd Street
3013 22nd Street, Lubbock, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1400 sqft
Texas Tech Charmer - This is a great property. Each bedroom has it's own bathroom. The original hardwood floors are throughout the property. The property has separate dining from the kitchen.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Heart of Lubbock
1 Unit Available
2415 23rd Street
2415 23rd Street, Lubbock, TX
3 Bedrooms
$900
922 sqft
$300.00 OFF FIRST FULL MONTH'S RENT - Located minutes from TTU and the hospital district -Three bedroom, two bathroom, one car garage house available now - wood floors throughout - fresh paint - established neighborhood in the heart of Lubbock.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Tech Terrace- U.N.I.T.
1 Unit Available
3306 29th St
3306 29th Street, Lubbock, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1367 sqft
3306 29th St Available 08/01/20 Pre-leasing for August 2020! - Pre-leasing for August 2020! Super cute 3 bedroom 2 bathroom in Tech Terrace! Nicely maintained hardwood flooring, updated bathroom and kitchen, 2nd living area or game room.

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Stubbs-Stewart
1 Unit Available
4414 45th Street
4414 45th Street, Lubbock, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
1434 sqft
4414 45th Street Available 08/01/20 Available August! 4 beds / 2 bath / 2 carport - PRE LEASING FOR AUGUST 2020 **Washer and Dryer and Lawn Maintenance Included** 1434SF 4 Bedrooms 2 Full Baths 2 Car Carport Master Bath includes tiled floors, tiled

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Wheelock and Monterey
1 Unit Available
3114 40th Street
3114 40th Street, Lubbock, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1488 sqft
3114 40th Street Available 08/01/20 Great Updated 3/2/1 Near Texas Tech and Medical District - PRE-LEASING FOR AN AUGUST MOVE-IN. You will feel right at home in this spacious home located conveniently close to Texas Tech and the Medical District.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Tech Terrace- U.N.I.T.
1 Unit Available
3110 31st
3110 31st Street, Lubbock, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
4 Bedrooms
Ask
3110 31st Available 08/01/20 3 bed in Tech Terrace! - This 3 bedroom home has hardwood floors throughout. Granite counter tops. All appliances included. Lawn maintenance included! We are pet friendly! This one will not last long.

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
South Overton
1 Unit Available
2106 15th St.
2106 15th Street, Lubbock, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1719 sqft
2106 15th St. Available 07/17/20 2106 15th St. - Walking distance to Tech! Historic Overton Neighborhood with all the character and quaint appeal everyone wants. (RLNE2822696)

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Stubbs-Stewart
1 Unit Available
5010 38th Street
5010 38th Street, Lubbock, TX
2 Bedrooms
$850
705 sqft
5010 38th Street Available 07/15/20 Cute Two Bedroom - Hardwood Floors. Roommates Considered (2 @ $350 deposit, per roommate). Pets Considered ($300 pet deposit, per pet). Schools: Stewart Elementary, Smylie Wilson Jr High, Coronado High School.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
West End
1 Unit Available
6119 22nd Street
6119 22nd Street, Lubbock, TX
3 Bedrooms
$995
1546 sqft
6119 22nd Street Available 07/08/20 Sharp house, Great Value in West Lubbock - Tons of space for the dollar. Beautiful Hardwood Flooring. Deck in backyard. Bedrooms generously sized. Roommates Considered (3 @ $300 deposit, per roommate).

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
South Overton
1 Unit Available
2306 15th
2306 15th Street, Lubbock, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1400 sqft
2306 15th Available 08/01/20 Beautiful 3/2 must see perfect for college students! - 3/2 just a few blocks from Texas Tech with an August 1st move in date! All appliances included! You will love the wood floors and open living and dining rooms.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Lubbock, TX

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Lubbock renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

