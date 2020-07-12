/
bowie
350 Apartments for rent in Bowie, Lubbock, TX
Oak Creek
Oak Creek
5817 22nd St, Lubbock, TX
1 Bedroom
$535
497 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$615
716 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$990
999 sqft
Apartment home living has finally been perfected here at Oak Creek Apartments in lively Lubbock, Texas. We are conveniently located just a short drive away from Interstate-27 enabling seamless travels across the state.
5515 36th St.
5515 36th St.
5515 36th Street, Lubbock, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,300
2530 sqft
5515 36th St. Available 08/19/20 5515 36th Street - A great 4 bedroom available in August. (RLNE4571719)
5214 29th Street
5214 29th Street
5214 29th Street, Lubbock, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
2700 sqft
5214 29th Street Available 07/17/20 Beautifully updated in 2015 & Spacious. Charming house perfect for entertaining. - 1/2 off first full month with 12 month lease.
5309 31st
5309 31st
5309 31st Street, Lubbock, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
1746 sqft
College Rental Available August 1st! **Washer and Dryer and Lawn Maintenance Included** Updated 4 bedroom / 2 bath / 1 car garage home.
5423 35th
5423 35th
5423 35th Street, Lubbock, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1641 sqft
Spacious 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home with a bonus room that could be used as 4th bedroom.
5426 25th Street
5426 25th Street
5426 25th Street, Lubbock, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1212 sqft
5426 25th Street Available 07/31/20 Updated 3/2 Block away from LCU - This nicely updated 3/2/1 house has everything you want! Wood like vinyl plank flooring in the living room and kitchen, carpet in the bedrooms.
5806 27th Street - 17B-G
5806 27th Street - 17B-G
5806 27th Street, Lubbock, TX
2 Bedrooms
$765
940 sqft
Pet Friendly!! No weight limit !! Breed restriction please call the office and ask. New zero landscaping for water conservation. Recently remodeled pool. No smoking property.
5313 33rd Street
5313 33rd Street
5313 33rd Street, Lubbock, TX
2 Bedrooms
$950
1157 sqft
Charming 2/2/1 for rent in a quiet and well-established neighborhood close to the Marsha Sharp Freeway and easy Loop 289 access. Call us today to see this amazing property!
5413 32nd St.
5413 32nd St.
5413 32nd Street, Lubbock, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1730 sqft
5413 32nd St. - Available Now! (RLNE5712476)
5426 22nd Street
5426 22nd Street
5426 22nd Street, Lubbock, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,295
2453 sqft
5426 22nd Street Available 08/08/20 Sizeable Four-Bedroom near LCU. - All Appliances including Washer and Dryer provided. Pre-Leasing for early August 2020. Room to Spread Out. Option of Two Living Areas / Three Bedroom. Attached Two Car Carport.
District West
District West
2102 W Loop 289, Lubbock, TX
1 Bedroom
$536
627 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$685
874 sqft
Minutes from Lubbock Christian University and Texas Tech. Updated interiors with wood-style plank flooring, newer appliances, and private patios or balconies. On-site volleyball court, pool, clubhouse with a coffee bar and covered parking.
Verified
Anatole at City View
Anatole at City View
4510 Ironton Ave, Lubbock, TX
1 Bedroom
$850
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
1139 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Nicely crafted apartments with large closets, private patios/balconies and window coverings. Covered parking available. Community highlights include a pool and TV lounge. Close to Texas Tech University. By US Route 62.
3908 Wayne Ave.
3908 Wayne Ave.
3908 Wayne Avenue, Lubbock, TX
3 Bedrooms
$850
1154 sqft
3908 Wayne Ave. Available 07/20/20 3908 Wayne Ave - Large 3 bedroom (RLNE5898792)
6105 23rd Street
6105 23rd Street
6105 23rd Street, Lubbock, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1150 sqft
6105 23rd Street Available 07/20/20 New construction Beautiful new home - Beautiful brand new home. Hard surface flooring in living areas with carpeted bedrooms. Isolated master suite is quite large. All granite counter tops. All LED lighting.
6903 20th St.
6903 20th St.
6903 20th St, Lubbock, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1680 sqft
6903 20th Street - Brand New (RLNE5350271)
6415 32nd St.
6415 32nd St.
6415 32nd Street, Lubbock, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
1172 sqft
6415 32nd St. Available 07/31/20 6415 32nd - A cute 3 bedroom. (RLNE4764267)
6123 16th St.
6123 16th St.
6123 16th Street, Lubbock, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
2220 sqft
Available Now ! - Great large 3 bedroom,2 bath, 2 car garage home in Frenship School District .Vinyl plank flooring, and two bonus rooms and isolated primary bedroom. Corner fireplace, Side by side refrigerator, stove microwave, and dishwasher.
5209 15th St.
5209 15th St.
5209 15th Street, Lubbock, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
2193 sqft
5209 15th St. Available 09/02/20 5209 15th St. - A great 4 bedroom. (RLNE4008763)
5009 16th St
5009 16th St
5009 16th Street, Lubbock, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1800 sqft
Updated, large, spacious, and charming 3/2/2 home in beautiful Rush! Convenient to TTU, LCU, Medical District, park and downtown. Short walk to Higgenbotham park.
5430 50th Street
5430 50th Street
5430 50th Street, Lubbock, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$749
816 sqft
Two bedroom, one bath apartment in Orion on 50th Apartments community. New ownership is improving the property and increase the level of service. Washer & Dryer hookup in unit.
6502 26th Street
6502 26th Street
6502 26th Street, Lubbock, TX
2 Bedrooms
$875
1030 sqft
Updated 2/2 duplex with carport, back yard and storage unit. Master has walk in shower, kitchen inludes fridge, washer dryer connections, stove, dishwasher. Roommates considered (2 with $350 deposit each roommate) 1 small pet considered.
4919 40th Street
4919 40th Street
4919 40th Street, Lubbock, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1713 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
House located close to elementary and high school with convenient access to Marsha Sharp Fwy!
5423 45th
5423 45th
5423 45th Street, Lubbock, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1338 sqft
This adorable property is a 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with a 1 car garage located in a well developed neighborhood, located in Lubbock ISD This home features vaulted ceiling, a cozy fireplace,and gorgeous backyard! Pets are welcome with a $300
5230 9th Street
5230 9th Street
5230 9th Street, Lubbock, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
3131 sqft
Beautiful Spacious 4 bedroom 2 bath house has 2 living areas