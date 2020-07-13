20 Apartments for rent in Lubbock, TX with pool

Apartment List
1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 12:12pm
53 Units Available
Bowie
Oak Creek
5817 22nd St, Lubbock, TX
1 Bedroom
$535
497 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$615
716 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$990
999 sqft
Apartment home living has finally been perfected here at Oak Creek Apartments in lively Lubbock, Texas. We are conveniently located just a short drive away from Interstate-27 enabling seamless travels across the state.
1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
8 Units Available
Arnett Benson
Indiana Village
701 N Indiana Ave, Lubbock, TX
1 Bedroom
$548
538 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$626
902 sqft
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
12 Units Available
West End
District West
2102 W Loop 289, Lubbock, TX
1 Bedroom
$536
627 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$685
874 sqft
Minutes from Lubbock Christian University and Texas Tech. Updated interiors with wood-style plank flooring, newer appliances, and private patios or balconies. On-site volleyball court, pool, clubhouse with a coffee bar and covered parking.
1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
7 Units Available
Tuscany Place
6312 73rd St, Lubbock, TX
1 Bedroom
$839
836 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,069
1112 sqft
Come home to Tuscany Place, where you'll find the apartment that's perfect for you.
1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
5 Units Available
Icon at Lubbock
6216 66th St, Lubbock, TX
1 Bedroom
$944
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,009
1099 sqft
Living at The Icon at Lubbock means more than just a new home to call yours. Our pet-friendly lofts, one, or two bedroom apartments for rent in Lubbock, TX, are designed to provide you with a lifestyle worth relishing in.
1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 12:03pm
100 Units Available
Wheelock and Monterey
Boston Creek
2701 44th St, Lubbock, TX
1 Bedroom
$560
530 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$750
774 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$925
905 sqft
An updated community with refurbished interiors. Near Texas Tech and Lubbock Christian University. On-site pet park, sand volleyball court and pool area. Loaded private clubhouse and fitness center. On shuttle to campus.
1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 12:04pm
9 Units Available
Preserve at Prairie Pointe
8217 Avenue U, Lubbock, TX
1 Bedroom
$759
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$859
1004 sqft
Choosing where to live is one of the most important decisions you can make. At The Preserve at Prairie Pointe apartments we proudly offer a full range of amenities to enable you to live comfortably in Lubbock Texas.
1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 12:04pm
16 Units Available
Dakota Arms
6703 82nd St, Lubbock, TX
1 Bedroom
$809
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$909
1014 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Tucked away in the sprawling plains of West Texas, within the thriving city of Lubbock, lies a pristine community designed specifically to meet the needs of its residents.
1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 12:25pm
7 Units Available
The Wyndham
4501 71st St, Lubbock, TX
1 Bedroom
$845
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$855
926 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
1151 sqft
Everyone loves an upgrade. At Wyndham, you'll find reimagined living with your everyday comfort in mind at an affordable price.\n\nMany apartment homes include new countertops, plank flooring, light fixtures, and resurfaced cabinets.
1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
8 Units Available
Anatole at City View
4510 Ironton Ave, Lubbock, TX
1 Bedroom
$850
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
1139 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Nicely crafted apartments with large closets, private patios/balconies and window coverings. Covered parking available. Community highlights include a pool and TV lounge. Close to Texas Tech University. By US Route 62.

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
103 Utica
103 Utica Avenue, Lubbock, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1930 sqft
**BEAUTIFUL WHISPERWOOD COMMUNITY HOME** - LARGE OPEN CONCEPT HOME Open Concept * 3 bedrooms * 3 baths * 2 car garage * Lubbock ISD * Open floor plan * Wood flooring throughout * Large kitchen and dining area * Large laundry/utility with Washer &

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 12:42pm
1 Unit Available
Wester
5430 50th Street
5430 50th Street, Lubbock, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$749
816 sqft
Two bedroom, one bath apartment in Orion on 50th Apartments community. New ownership is improving the property and increase the level of service. Washer & Dryer hookup in unit.

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 12:42pm
1 Unit Available
Wheelock and Monterey
3211 35th Street
3211 35th Street, Lubbock, TX
2 Bedrooms
$749
850 sqft
Two bedrooms apartment in Sophie's Landings Apartments community. New ownership has been improving the property and increased the level of service! Washer & Dryer hookup in unit.

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 12:42pm
1 Unit Available
Remington Park
6402 Albany Avenue
6402 Albany Avenue, Lubbock, TX
1 Bedroom
$599
540 sqft
One bedroom, one bath Apartment in Metropolitan Apartments community. New ownership is improving the property and increase the level of service. Washer & Dryer hookup in unit.

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 12:42pm
1 Unit Available
Wheelock and Monterey
3215 35th Street
3215 35th Street, Lubbock, TX
1 Bedroom
$549
573 sqft
One bedroom apartment in Sophie's Landings Apartments community. New ownership has been improving the property and increased the level of service. Laundry facility available on site.

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
9706 York Place
9706 York Place, Lubbock, TX
4 Bedrooms
$3,750
4225 sqft
Upscale living at its finest! 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, 3 car garage, basement, 2 living areas, 2 dining areas, a large sitting area upstairs, an in ground pool and a putting green. WOW...

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
120 N Troy Avenue
120 North Troy Avenue, Lubbock, TX
2 Bedrooms
$700
880 sqft
Fresh paint and carpet. Vaulted ceilings. Refrigerator and stackable washer and dryer in unit. HOA use of swinging pool and tennis court.

1 of 50

Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
Maedgen Area
4610 Indiana Avenue
4610 Indiana Avenue, Lubbock, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
4158 sqft
A townhouse with plenty of space and tons of character! Beautiful entry with staircase and sitting area that could have versatile use! Large living area with hardwood flooring, floor to ceiling brick fireplace, and Goalsetter mounted basketball

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Bowie
5806 27th Street - 17B-G
5806 27th Street, Lubbock, TX
2 Bedrooms
$765
940 sqft
Pet Friendly!! No weight limit !! Breed restriction please call the office and ask. New zero landscaping for water conservation. Recently remodeled pool. No smoking property.

1 of 33

Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
7024 34th Place
7024 34th Place, Lubbock, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1650 sqft
New Home In Milwaukee Ridge/ Convenient To Restaurants And Major Shopping Outlets - • Keyed Entry To Huge Home Owners Association Swimming Pool. • Huge Grassed Park with Baseball Area, Volleyball Net and Playground with Equipment.

July 2020 Lubbock Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Lubbock Rent Report. Lubbock rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Lubbock rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Lubbock rents increased over the past month

Lubbock rents have increased 0.1% over the past month, but have decreased slightly by 0.3% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Lubbock stand at $663 for a one-bedroom apartment and $822 for a two-bedroom. Lubbock's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of -0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents steady across cities in Texas

    While rent decreases have been occurring in the city of Lubbock over the past year, trends across other cities in the state have varied. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Texas, half have seen prices drop while others are seeing them rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of -0.1% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Plano is the most expensive of all Texas' major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,455; of the 10 largest Texas cities that we have data for, 5 have seen rents fall year-over-year, with Houston experiencing the fastest decline (-0.9%).
    • El Paso, Arlington, and Corpus Christi have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (1.5%, 1.4%, and 0.4%, respectively).

    Lubbock rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen slightly in Lubbock, a few large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Lubbock is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Lubbock's median two-bedroom rent of $822 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Lubbock fell slightly over the past year, the city of Phoenix saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Lubbock than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than three-and-a-half times the price in Lubbock.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

