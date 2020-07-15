/
Texas Tech University
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:27 AM
168 Apartments For Rent Near Texas Tech University
Last updated July 15 at 06:19 AM
101 Units Available
Wheelock and Monterey
Boston Creek
2701 44th St, Lubbock, TX
1 Bedroom
$560
530 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$750
774 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$925
905 sqft
An updated community with refurbished interiors. Near Texas Tech and Lubbock Christian University. On-site pet park, sand volleyball court and pool area. Loaded private clubhouse and fitness center. On shuttle to campus.
Last updated July 15 at 06:34 AM
16 Units Available
South Overton
The Square at South Overton
1612 Avenue Y, Lubbock, TX
Studio
$425
275 sqft
1 Bedroom
$525
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$625
1000 sqft
Now Offering Virtual Tours, Call Today! Ask About Our 1 Month Free Specials.
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
8 Units Available
Arnett Benson
Indiana Village
701 N Indiana Ave, Lubbock, TX
1 Bedroom
$539
538 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$626
902 sqft
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Last updated July 14 at 09:53 AM
3 Units Available
South Overton
1808 14th Street
1808 14th Street, Lubbock, TX
1 Bedroom
$695
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$800
800 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1808 14th Street in Lubbock. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 15 at 05:50 AM
1 Unit Available
Coronado Area
4406 28th St
4406 28th Street, Lubbock, TX
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
1902 sqft
Beautifully updated 4 bedroom home with butcher-block counters, vinyl plank flooring and modern two tone grey designer colors throughout. The massive sandstone fireplace and custom mid-century built-ins in the living room are just stunning.
Last updated July 15 at 07:44 AM
1 Unit Available
Maxey Park
3819 31st Street
3819 31st Street, Lubbock, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1706 sqft
Don't miss this one PrE-LeAsInG for January 2021!! Completely remodeled kitchen, new flooring in the giant laundry room, 2 car garage w storage room, a cellar and TONS of other storage! Master suite completely remodeled with a walk-in tiled shower,
Last updated July 15 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
Maxey Park
3805 28th St
3805 28th Street, Lubbock, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
1951 sqft
Charming and spacious 4 bedroom 2 bath home features 2 living areas, hardwood floors, central heat and air, fenced yard, fireplace, and washer/dryer hookups. Close to TTU and medical district. Approximately 1951 square ft.
Last updated June 13 at 07:10 PM
1 Unit Available
Maxey Park
3813 30th Street
3813 30th Street, Lubbock, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1128 sqft
Delightful Two Bedroom near Maxey Park! Ready for Fall 2020! Two Living Areas. Large Backyard. Come check out this adorable house! Hardwood Flooring with Carpet in Second Living Area. One Car Garage.
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Maxey Park
3409 24th Street
3409 24th Street, Lubbock, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1095 sqft
3409 24th Street Available 07/31/20 - Great 2 bedroom 1 bathroom home with bonus room or 3rd bedroom. Superb location.
Last updated May 2 at 11:50 AM
1 Unit Available
Tech Terrace- U.N.I.T.
2616 25th Street
2616 25th Street, Lubbock, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2075 sqft
- Don't miss out on this recently updated, 2 story home, near Tech Terrace! 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 1 car garage, with 2 + living areas. Updated interior and exterior paint for a modern look.
Last updated July 15 at 05:50 AM
1 Unit Available
Bayless Atkins
2322 54th St
2322 54th Street, Lubbock, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1540 sqft
Beautiful 3 bed 2 bath! 5 mins away from campus! Fridge, stove, dishwasher, and washer and dryer included. Large landscaped back yard with pergola and lots of trees.
Last updated July 15 at 07:44 AM
1 Unit Available
South Overton
2312 E 18th Street
2312 18th St, Lubbock, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1292 sqft
2312 18th-AUGUST 1 MOVE IN. Walk to Texas Tech. Spacious home with hardwood floors throughout and lots of windows for great light. Kitchen has refrigerator, gas stove, dishwasher & disposal. Washer/dryer connections in utility room.
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Tech Terrace- U.N.I.T.
3314 32nd Street
3314 32nd Street, Lubbock, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1530 sqft
Fantastic Tech Terrace home - This well maintained home offers lots of hard wood (only master bedroom is carpeted) Large bedrooms. Beautiful kitchen with dishwasher and gas stove. Lots of closet space and built-ins.
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Wheelock and Monterey
3104 40th Street
3104 40th Street, Lubbock, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1890 sqft
3104 40th Street Available 08/19/20 3104 40th Street - Nice 3/2/1 in a well established neighborhood with an awesome backyard with a shed. Close to Tech and the medical district. Located in the Wheelock and Monterey school district.
Last updated July 14 at 10:12 AM
1 Unit Available
Heart of Lubbock
2123 29th Street
2123 29th Street, Lubbock, TX
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,675
1917 sqft
2123 29th Street Available 08/01/20 Over the top beautiful 4 bedroom 3 bath near Tech - Great updated vintage home in the Heart of Lubbock neighborhood. Huge front porch. Lots of light from oversized windows. Two dining areas.
Last updated July 15 at 07:44 AM
1 Unit Available
South Overton
2020 17th Street
2020 17th Street, Lubbock, TX
3 Bedrooms
$850
1200 sqft
2020 17th-AUGUST 1 MOVE IN.Close to Texas Tech. Spacious home with newly refinished hardwood floors throughout and lots of windows for great light. Kitchen has refrigerator, electric stove, dishwasher & disposal. Washer/dryer connections in kitchen.
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
South Overton
2106 15th St.
2106 15th Street, Lubbock, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1719 sqft
2106 15th St. - Walking distance to Tech! Historic Overton Neighborhood with all the character and quaint appeal everyone wants. (RLNE2822696)
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Coronado Area
4722 31st St
4722 31st Street, Lubbock, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1465 sqft
4722 31st St. - SHORT TERM LEASE ONLY. AVAILABLE NOW. MUST BE OUT BY 8/1/20. Great place to call home for a month! (RLNE5837752)
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Maxey Park
3708 27th Street
3708 27th Street, Lubbock, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1768 sqft
3708 27th Street Available 07/31/20 House Located In The Heart Of The Medical District Near Elementary & Maxey Park! - Schools: Overton Elementary, Smylie Wilson Jr.
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Heart of Lubbock
2412 Avenue T
2412 Avenue T, Lubbock, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
1561 sqft
4/2 nice updates close to Tech - 4/2/2 located close to tech and central Lubbock Hardwood floors and nice kitchen compliment the beauty of this home. Schools; Dupree Elementary, O.L.
Last updated July 15 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
Tech Terrace- U.N.I.T.
3012 33rd St
3012 33rd Street, Lubbock, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1245 sqft
*PRELEASING FOR JUNE!*This charming 3/2 in Tech Terrace features hardwood floors, granite counter tops, central heat and air, large fenced yard and storage shed Close to TTU and medical district.
Last updated July 15 at 05:50 AM
1 Unit Available
Tech Terrace- U.N.I.T.
2820 33rd St
2820 33rd Street, Lubbock, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1011 sqft
Updated 2 bed 1 bath located along the bus route. Large bedrooms, granite counter tops, and huge back yard with tree cover. Techterrace.com Really cute 2 bed 1 bath house in Tech Terrace. House has large bedrooms and a great back yard.
Last updated July 15 at 05:50 AM
1 Unit Available
Wheelock and Monterey
2617 49th Street
2617 49th Street, Lubbock, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1441 sqft
This is a charming 3/2 with a one car garage, that you do not want to miss. Hardwood floors throughout the house! Lots of storage and space for tenants. Been well maintained. Large backyard for your pets and kids to play.
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Wheelock and Monterey
3114 40th Street
3114 40th Street, Lubbock, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1488 sqft
Great Updated 3/2/1 Near Texas Tech and Medical District - You will feel right at home in this spacious home located conveniently close to Texas Tech and the Medical District.