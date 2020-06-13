324 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Lubbock, TX

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 12:27am
$
19 Units Available
Dakota Arms
6703 82nd St, Lubbock, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,149
1251 sqft
Tucked away in the sprawling plains of West Texas, within the thriving city of Lubbock, lies a pristine community designed specifically to meet the needs of its residents.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 12:36am
5 Units Available
The Wyndham
4501 71st St, Lubbock, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
1151 sqft
Everyone loves an upgrade. At Wyndham, you'll find reimagined living with your everyday comfort in mind at an affordable price.\n\nMany apartment homes include new countertops, plank flooring, light fixtures, and resurfaced cabinets.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:06am
Bowie
57 Units Available
Oak Creek
5817 22nd St, Lubbock, TX
3 Bedrooms
$875
999 sqft
Apartment home living has finally been perfected here at Oak Creek Apartments in lively Lubbock, Texas. We are conveniently located just a short drive away from Interstate-27 enabling seamless travels across the state.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 01:12am
Wheelock and Monterey
102 Units Available
Boston Creek
2701 44th St, Lubbock, TX
3 Bedrooms
$925
905 sqft
An updated community with refurbished interiors. Near Texas Tech and Lubbock Christian University. On-site pet park, sand volleyball court and pool area. Loaded private clubhouse and fitness center. On shuttle to campus.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Tech Terrace- U.N.I.T.
1 Unit Available
2512 25th Street
2512 25th Street, Lubbock, TX
Super! 4 bedroom 2 bath home with lots of character.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
4916 17th Street
4916 17th Street, Lubbock, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1694 sqft
Updated Property Near Tech and Medical! 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and a 2 car garage. Hard wood floors, updated kitchen and spacious bedrooms make this house an amazing rental.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Preston Smith
1 Unit Available
8306 Elkhart Avenue
8306 Elkhart Avenue, Lubbock, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2240 sqft
Incredible, Remodeled Home - Preston Smith Extremely well-maintained. Hardwood Flooring & Carpet in the Bedroom. Updated Light Fixtures. Back Patio great for grilling. Huge Lot. SPEC for Electricity. A definite must see. Two Living Areas.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
North Overton
1 Unit Available
2112 Glenna Goodacre
2112 Glenna Goodacre Boulevard, Lubbock, TX
Beautiful Home on Glenna Goodacre!!! 4 large bedrooms each with its own private bathroom and large walk in closet 4 Full Bathrooms Open Concept Living / Dining with soaring ceilings, hardwood beams Large Kitchen with granite counter tops,

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Stubbs-Stewart
1 Unit Available
4817 40th
4817 40th Street, Lubbock, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1254 sqft
Newly Updated 3 Bedroom Home! 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and a 1 car garage with new fence.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Maxey Park
1 Unit Available
3412 27th Street
3412 27th Street, Lubbock, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1034 sqft
Cute 3/1/1 with recent updates throughout! Nice bright living area with lots of natural light. Kitchen has subway tile and plenty of cabinet space. Backyard is large with garage/workshop access. Great location convenient to Tech!

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
North by Northwest
1 Unit Available
5406 Harvard Street
5406 Harvard Street, Lubbock, TX
3 Bedrooms
$975
1366 sqft
3/3/2 with tons of living space located in Lynnwood Townhomes in North West Lubbock. Close to TTU and Medical District

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Chatman Hill
1 Unit Available
2203 Cedar Avenue
2203 Cedar Avenue, Lubbock, TX
3 Bedrooms
$975
1500 sqft
Newer Construction Home - This is a 3/2. Super cute with lots of storage! Give us a call to see this today! No Cats Allowed (RLNE5845321)

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Maxey Park
1 Unit Available
3820 26th St
3820 26th Street, Lubbock, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
Available 07/01/20 3 Bed 2 Bath Brick Home in the Medical District - Property Id: 295742 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/295742 Property Id 295742 (RLNE5839230)

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Heart of Lubbock
1 Unit Available
1901 32nd St
1901 32nd Street, Lubbock, TX
Available 07/01/20 1901 32nd - Property Id: 295807 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/295807 Property Id 295807 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5839070)

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Coronado Area
1 Unit Available
4722 31st St
4722 31st Street, Lubbock, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1465 sqft
4722 31st St. - SHORT TERM LEASE ONLY. AVAILABLE NOW. MUST BE OUT BY 8/1/20. Great place to call home for a month! (RLNE5837752)

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Northridge
1 Unit Available
6108 16th St
6108 16th Street, Lubbock, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1575 sqft
6108 16th St Available 07/15/20 Spacious FISD home - This 3/2/2 is very spacious. Has lots of storage. There is a park down the street and an elementary school very close by. Convenient to West End Shopping Center and Loop 289.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
103 Utica
103 Utica Avenue, Lubbock, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1930 sqft
**BEAUTIFUL WHISPERWOOD COMMUNITY HOME** - LARGE OPEN CONCEPT HOME Open Concept * 3 bedrooms * 3 baths * 2 car garage * Lubbock ISD * Open floor plan * Wood flooring throughout * Large kitchen and dining area * Large laundry/utility with Washer &

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4905 9th Street
4905 9th Street, Lubbock, TX
3 Bedrooms
$975
1014 sqft
4905 9th Street Available 07/10/20 House in North West Lubbock - Nice 18 inch tile throughout, with carpet in bedrooms. Schools: Rush, Mackenzie, Coronado Roommates considered 3 at $300 deposit per roommates Pets considered. (RLNE5827743)

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Clapp Park
1 Unit Available
2115 47th Street
2115 47th Street, Lubbock, TX
3 Bedrooms
$850
975 sqft
Pre-Lease Gorgeous 3bed Home Recently Remolded - Nice neighborhood, 3bdroom 1bath Large back yard / New floors . Pet Friendly . Come see this beautiful house . Just needs a family to call it HOME . (RLNE5825728)

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
North by Northwest
1 Unit Available
5307 Lehigh St
5307 Lehigh Street, Lubbock, TX
Large NEW 4 Bed 2 Bath Home in Great Area - Large NEW 4 Bed 2 Bath Home in Great Area (RLNE5818316)

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Heart of Lubbock
1 Unit Available
2311 25th St
2311 25th Street, Lubbock, TX
Large Two Story 4 Bed 2 Bath Close to TTU - Large Two Story 4 Bed 2 Bath Close to TTU (RLNE5814655)

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Maedgen Area
1 Unit Available
3814 40th Street
3814 40th Street, Lubbock, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1800 sqft
3814 40th Street Available 07/01/20 Attractive and Established Area - Great space in this home. Gorgeous park less than 1 block away. Beautiful landscaping and awesome deck in the backyard. Split floor plan.

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Clapp Park
1 Unit Available
2317 38th Street
2317 38th Street, Lubbock, TX
3 Bedrooms
$800
984 sqft
Beautiful Newly Remolded & Great Neighborhood - THIS WILL GO FAST!!!!!!!!! Hurry to get your application in today. 3 Bedroom 1Bath , Carport Port, Large back yard. BEAUTIFUL HOME (RLNE5811185)

1 of 34

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Wester
1 Unit Available
5606 46th St
5606 46th Street, Lubbock, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
1456 sqft
5606 46th St Available 06/17/20 5606 46th Ave - Available in June No Pets Allowed (RLNE5805405)

June 2020 Lubbock Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Lubbock Rent Report. Lubbock rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Lubbock rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Lubbock Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Lubbock Rent Report. Lubbock rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Lubbock rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Lubbock rent trends were flat over the past month

Lubbock rents have increased 0.1% over the past month, but have decreased slightly by 0.3% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Lubbock stand at $662 for a one-bedroom apartment and $822 for a two-bedroom. Lubbock's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Texas

    While rent decreases have been occurring in the city of Lubbock over the past year, cities in the rest of the state are seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 7 of the largest 10 cities in Texas for which we have data. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Austin is the most expensive of all Texas' major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,461; of the 10 largest cities in Texas that we have data for, Laredo and San Antonio, where two-bedrooms go for $843 and $1,076, are the two other major cities in the state besides Lubbock to see rents fall year-over-year (-1.5% and -0.1%).
    • El Paso, Arlington, and Corpus Christi have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.1%, 1.6%, and 1.3%, respectively).

    Lubbock rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen slightly in Lubbock, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Lubbock is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Lubbock's median two-bedroom rent of $822 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.3% decline in Lubbock.
    • While rents in Lubbock fell slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Seattle (+1.2%), and DC (+0.5%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Lubbock than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three-and-a-half times the price in Lubbock.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

