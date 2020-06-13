/
/
clovis
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:40 PM
52 Apartments for rent in Clovis, NM📍
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
112 Mollie Cir.
112 Mollie Court, Clovis, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1186 sqft
112 Mollie Cir. Available 07/01/20 GREAT HOME IN NE CLOVIS NEAR MESA ELEMENTARY - This perfect home features an open floor plan with large open kitchen, cozy warm real wood burning fireplace in living and dining areas.
1 of 30
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2401 Joe Lane
2401 Joes Ln, Clovis, NM
4 Bedrooms
$1,775
2805 sqft
2401 Joe Lane Available 07/15/20 Moderns, Open Floor Plan, Two Story with 4 Bedrooms, Zia Schools - This lovely 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath has a wide open concept floor plan.
1 of 53
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3609 Palmer Crt
3609 Palmer Court, Clovis, NM
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
2640 sqft
3609 Palmer Crt Available 06/25/20 3609 Palmer Court, Clovis NM - 4 Bedroom and 2 bathroom home, fenced in back yard. In the Mesa School District. This home is over 2400 sq ft.
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
108 Mollie Circle
108 Mollie Court, Clovis, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1514 sqft
108 Mollie Circle Available 07/06/20 3/2/2 Open Floor Plan, Mesa Schools, Dogs Are Welcome - This modern open floor plan 3 bedroom, 2 bath,home has a fireplace in the living room plus a sun room for your plants or playthings! fully equipped kitchen
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
308 Tucker Ave.
308 Tucker Avenue, Clovis, NM
3 Bedrooms
$900
1557 sqft
Spacious 3 bedroom home - Open floor plan house with 3 bedroom 2 bath 1 car garage home. Fenced yard with deck. Fireplace in den. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5594788)
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3624 Weston St.
3624 Weston St, Clovis, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1277 sqft
3624 Weston St.
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2108 Jonquil Park
2108 Jonquil Park Drive, Clovis, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1852 sqft
Jonquil Park Home - Nice 3 bedroom - 2 bath with 2 car garage! Zia school district. Check this one out today! No Pets Allowed (RLNE5284696)
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1605 Bosc
1605 Bosc Court, Clovis, NM
3 Bedrooms
$995
1264 sqft
Cute 3 bedroom - 2 bath-2 car garage - No Pets Allowed (RLNE2432479)
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2913 Holmberg
2913 Holmberg Drive, Clovis, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1173 sqft
Nice 3 bedroom family home! - Lovely 3 bedroom - 2 full bath home with 2 car garage. Great fireplace in this home. Big yard for kids to play.. Don't miss out on this one! Easy access to Cannon AFB. No Pets Allowed (RLNE3163308)
1 of 36
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
108 Yale
108 Yale Street, Clovis, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1667 sqft
108 Yale Available 07/01/20 UPDATED LARGE 3 BEDROOM HOME - This large 3 bedroom home features loads of updates, enjoy the solid surface flooring throughout, central gas heat, central refrigerated cooling, large fenced yard with auto sprinklers in
1 of 34
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3500 Dellfield Lane
3500 Delfield Lane, Clovis, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
2025 sqft
3500 Dellfield Lane - 3 Bedroom, 2 bath home. 2025 sq. ft. Built in 1971. Electric stove, dishwasher and refrigerator included. Gas water heater and heat unit. Central air and heat. 2 car garage. $1400/month. Pets not allowed.
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1604 Bosc ct
1604 Bosc Court, Clovis, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1406 sqft
1604 Bosc ct Available 06/29/20 1604 Bosc ct - 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, 2 car garage, large fenced yard, patio, 1406 sq ft, central heat & air, all electric, built in 1994, 1 year lease, pet friendly with a $300 refundable pet deposit, Zia school
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3809 Lew Wallace
3809 Lew Wallace Drive, Clovis, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1415 sqft
3809 Lew Wallace - 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with 1415 sq. ft. Built in 1990. All electric. Dishwasher, refrigerator and stove included. Central air and heat. 2 car garage. Pet friendly with a $250 refundable pet deposit Fully fenced in back yard.
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1809 Bob Jay Drive
1809 Bob Jay Drive, Clovis, NM
4 Bedrooms
$1,250
1834 sqft
1809 Bob Jay Drive Available 07/06/20 Spacious and Elegant Home, Mesa School District and Pets Welcome too! - This beautiful home has a spacious kitchen , wonderful high windows for lots of light, and energy efficient systems too.
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
612 E. 10th St.
612 East 10th Street, Clovis, NM
1 Bedroom
$475
Cute 1 bedroom 1 bath home with all bills paid - Cute 1 bedroom 1 bath home with all bills paid (RLNE5729904)
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
129 A Townsgate plaza Full Furnished
129 Townsgate Plz, Clovis, NM
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
919 sqft
129 A TOWNSGATE PLAZA - FULLY FURNISHED AND ALL UTILITIES PAID FOR! 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, fully furnished, 919 sq ft, central heat & air, all electric, built in 2005, including cable and internet, pets upon owner's approval.
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3508 A Adenmore Ct.
3508 Adenmor Ct, Clovis, NM
2 Bedrooms
$795
1434 sqft
COLONIAL PARK 2 BEDROOM CONDO - This large unit is an end unit, and features soaring 20 feet ceilings in livingroom, end unit with lots of windows and light, single garage with openers, lawns are maintained by the home owner association, many
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
121 Almond Tree Ln.
121 Almond Tree Lane, Clovis, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1584 sqft
121 Almond Tree Ln.
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2312 Reese Dr.
2312 Reese Drive, Clovis, NM
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
1800 sqft
2312 Reese Dr. Available 07/08/20 2312 Reese Dr. - 4 Bedroom, 2 Bath, 2 car garage, fenced yard,1800 square feet single family home. Built in 2005. Desired lease one year. Pets Allowed No Cats Allowed (RLNE3479796)
1 of 38
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4336 Springwood Dr.
4336 Springwood Drive, Clovis, NM
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2674 sqft
4336 Springwood Dr.
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3924 Ben Hogan Dr.
3924 Ben Hogan Drive, Clovis, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1604 sqft
3924 Ben Hogan Dr. Available 07/01/20 HOME NEAR MESA SCHOOL JUST OFF NORRIS ST. - This brick home features a great floor plan with open plan.
1 of 30
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2112 Jadyn Ln.
2112 Jadyn Ln, Clovis, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
2238 sqft
2112 Jadyn Ln.
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1208 Concord Rd.
1208 Concord Road, Clovis, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1924 sqft
Spacious home, large back yard and pets allowed. - This 3 Bdr, 1 3/4 Ba, 1924 Sq. Ft. home has new wood floors, and comes with Stove, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Microwave and Washer/Dryer Hookups.
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2104 Reese
2104 Reese Drive, Clovis, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1504 sqft
Beautiful HOME! - NICE three bedroom home with two full baths. Beautiful built -ins - wood burning fireplace. Large two car garage. Easy maintenance yard. Check out this beautiful home today! No Pets Allowed (RLNE5830990)
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Clovis rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,230.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Clovis from include Portales.