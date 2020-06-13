13 Furnished Apartments for rent in Lubbock, TX

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 12:02am
$
19 Units Available
Dakota Arms
6703 82nd St, Lubbock, TX
1 Bedroom
$799
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$899
1014 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,149
1251 sqft
Tucked away in the sprawling plains of West Texas, within the thriving city of Lubbock, lies a pristine community designed specifically to meet the needs of its residents.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 14 at 12:48am
$
South Overton
14 Units Available
The Square at South Overton
1612 Avenue Y, Lubbock, TX
Studio
$425
275 sqft
1 Bedroom
$525
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$625
1000 sqft
Now Offering Virtual Tours, Call Today! Ask About Our 1 Month Free Specials.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Maxey Park
1 Unit Available
3501 26th Street
3501 26th Street, Lubbock, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1400 sqft
Darling home in the Medical District - Good size 3/1 with original hardwood floors. Large bedrooms, great closets and lots of storage and built-ins are just a few of the great things this home has to offer.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Wheelock and Monterey
1 Unit Available
2612 47th Street
2612 47th Street, Lubbock, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1277 sqft
2612 47th Street Available 07/01/20 Great location! Beautifully updated 3 bedroom, 2 bath house. - Super Cute 3 Bedroom, 2 bath, 1 car garage.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Tech Terrace- U.N.I.T.
1 Unit Available
3312 31st Street
3312 31st Street, Lubbock, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1176 sqft
location, location, 3/1 with 2 car carport - centrally located 3/1 with 2 car carport has easy access to medical and universities. furnished with refrigerator, dishwasher, stove, washer and dryer, central heat and air. (RLNE2778532)

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Tech Terrace- U.N.I.T.
1 Unit Available
3013 22nd Street
3013 22nd Street, Lubbock, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1400 sqft
Texas Tech Charmer - This is a great property. Each bedroom has it's own bathroom. The original hardwood floors are throughout the property. The property has separate dining from the kitchen.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Stubbs-Stewart
1 Unit Available
5010 38th Street
5010 38th Street, Lubbock, TX
2 Bedrooms
$850
705 sqft
5010 38th Street Available 07/15/20 Cute Two Bedroom - Hardwood Floors. Roommates Considered (2 @ $350 deposit, per roommate). Pets Considered ($300 pet deposit, per pet). Schools: Stewart Elementary, Smylie Wilson Jr High, Coronado High School.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Maedgen Area
1 Unit Available
3814 40th Street
3814 40th Street, Lubbock, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1800 sqft
3814 40th Street Available 07/01/20 Attractive and Established Area - Great space in this home. Gorgeous park less than 1 block away. Beautiful landscaping and awesome deck in the backyard. Split floor plan.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
5009 16th St
5009 16th Street, Lubbock, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1800 sqft
Updated, large, spacious, and charming 3/2/2 home in beautiful Rush! Convenient to TTU, LCU, Medical District, park and downtown. Short walk to Higgenbotham park.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Heart of Lubbock
1 Unit Available
2320 20th St
2320 20th Street, Lubbock, TX
2 Bedrooms
$800
850 sqft
Quaint 2/1 home walking distance to TTU. Central heat/air, hardwood floors, all kitchen appliances including a washer/dryer. Large back yard. Option 1: House can be rented fully furnished for $1100 per month.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Maxey Park
1 Unit Available
3803 28th St
3803 28th Street, Lubbock, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
2009 sqft
*PRELEASING FOR FALL 2020* This spacious 3/2/1 home features two living areas, fireplace, dining room and basement and over 2000 square feet! Conveniently located blocks from TTU & hospitals Screened in porch with grill. Large storage room.

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
North Overton
1 Unit Available
2102 Main Street
2102 Main Street, Lubbock, TX
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1260 sqft
Fully Furnished Condominium located within walking distance from Texas Tech campus, shopping, restaurants and entertainment. This is a short term rental. 2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths and 2 covered parking spaces in a gated complex.

1 of 40

Last updated December 18 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
4805 64th Street
4805 64th Street, Lubbock, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1674 sqft
Spacious Three Bedroom near Slide Rd. and W. Loop 289 - All appliances furnished including washer / dryer. Pets Considered ($300 pet deposit, per pet). Schools : Williams Elementary, Smylie Wilson Middle School, Coronado High School. (RLNE4382708)

June 2020 Lubbock Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Lubbock Rent Report. Lubbock rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Lubbock rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Lubbock rent trends were flat over the past month

Lubbock rents have increased 0.1% over the past month, but have decreased slightly by 0.3% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Lubbock stand at $662 for a one-bedroom apartment and $822 for a two-bedroom. Lubbock's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Texas

    While rent decreases have been occurring in the city of Lubbock over the past year, cities in the rest of the state are seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 7 of the largest 10 cities in Texas for which we have data. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Austin is the most expensive of all Texas' major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,461; of the 10 largest cities in Texas that we have data for, Laredo and San Antonio, where two-bedrooms go for $843 and $1,076, are the two other major cities in the state besides Lubbock to see rents fall year-over-year (-1.5% and -0.1%).
    • El Paso, Arlington, and Corpus Christi have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.1%, 1.6%, and 1.3%, respectively).

    Lubbock rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen slightly in Lubbock, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Lubbock is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Lubbock's median two-bedroom rent of $822 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.3% decline in Lubbock.
    • While rents in Lubbock fell slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Seattle (+1.2%), and DC (+0.5%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Lubbock than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three-and-a-half times the price in Lubbock.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

