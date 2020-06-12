/
andrews
Last updated June 12 2020 at 9:10 AM
12 Apartments for rent in Andrews, TX📍
Greenmark at Andrews
200 NW Avenue M, Andrews, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,299
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
932 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,999
1146 sqft
Apartments feature dishwashers, air conditioner, balconies and car port. Community has a theater room, business center, club house and swimming pool. Located in central Andrews and close to all major roadways.
1009 NE 7th St
1009 NE 7th Street, Andrews, TX
2 Bedrooms
$750
Cute two bedroom apartment available now NO PETS
115 N Main
115 North Main Street, Andrews, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,100
Fully furnished very cute apartments, all appliances included, there is no mattress on the bed you will need to provide your own as well as you will need to provide your own dishes, towels silverware and personal items.
1215 NW 11th St
1215 NW 11th Street, Andrews, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
Very nice home in a great neighborhood, close to Devonian and High School. Call for your appointment today!
1608 Red Oak Ln
1608 Red Oak Ln, Andrews, TX
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
Beautiful furnished 2 bed/2 bath with a bonus room brick Home. Internet, comforters and mattress pad provided (No pots, no pans, no sheets, no towels, and utilities are not paid). $2,500 a month and $2,500 deposit. Apply at www.wildfirerentalsllc.
110 S Main St
110 South Main Street, Andrews, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,000
Needing a temporary place without the high rates? The Main Street Suites are perfect for a comfortable, quiet place to stay. These efficiency units are available for $75 nightly, $400 weekly or $1000 monthly.
209 NE 5th
209 NE 5th Street, Andrews, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
NO pets NO smoking. Apply now at: www.lonestarrealestate.managebuilding.com Rent and deposit are due prior to move in.
1202 D Aspen
1202 Aspen Dr, Andrews, TX
2 Bedrooms
$850
Suddenlink basic cable, trash, water and sewer are paid for you. Deposit and rent paid upon exceptance of applicant. NO pets NO smoking. Deposit is equal to one months rent. Apply at: aspenapts.managebuilding.com
1618 Red Oak Ln
1618 Red Oak Lane, Andrews, TX
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
Utilities included. Immaculate low maintenance townhome in the prestigious Heritage Oakes. This home can be rented completely furnished with water, power and internet included in your monthly rate. Other options are available, simply inquire.
305 NW 1st St
305 NW 1st St, Andrews, TX
1 Bedroom
$750
Available May 2020! Studio for rent for $750. No pets, no smoking. Deposit is $750. Apply now at: www.lonestarrealestate.managebuilding.com
1206 B Aspen
1206 Aspen Dr, Andrews, TX
2 Bedrooms
$850
Suddenlink basic cable, trash, water and sewer are paid for you. Deposit and rent paid upon acceptance of applicant. NO pets NO smoking. Deposit is equal to one months rent. Apply at: aspenapts.managebuilding.com
1208D NE Aspen
1208 Aspen Dr, Andrews, TX
2 Bedrooms
$900
Suddenlink basic cable, trash, water and sewer are paid for you. Deposit and rent paid upon exceptance of applicant. NO pets NO smoking. Deposit is equal to one months rent. Apply at: aspenapts.managebuilding.com
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Andrews rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,560.
Some of the colleges located in the Andrews area include The University of Texas of the Permian Basin, and Midland College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.