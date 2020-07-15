/
/
/
Midland College
Last updated July 15 2020 at 10:47 AM
72 Apartments For Rent Near Midland College
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 15 at 10:43 AM
$
93 Units Available
Corporate Plaza
Sundance Creek
3700 N Edwards St, Midland, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,038
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,428
1154 sqft
Great Northside location close to golf courses and country clubs. Community has a resort-style swimming pool with poolside cabana and wireless internet. Units have granite countertops and custom cabinetry.
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated July 15 at 06:29 AM
$
47 Units Available
North Park
Blue Ridge
2818 W Loop 250 N, Midland, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,564
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,943
1113 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,993
1576 sqft
One-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments near Midland Airpark. Designer cabinets and granite countertops. In-unit fireplace. Community has shuffleboard, coffee bar, and pool. Garage parking on site.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
53 Units Available
Whitman
Aviare Place
2600 W Loop 250 N, Midland, TX
1 Bedroom
$598
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$934
1007 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Updated community near area parks and Loop 250. Close to Midland Park Mall. On-site pool, sundeck and park-like space. Spacious interiors with designer-inspired features. Luxurious decor.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
90 Units Available
Bent Tree
The Park at Caldera
3100 Caldera Blvd, Midland, TX
Studio
$696
487 sqft
1 Bedroom
$626
633 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$818
944 sqft
Beautiful community near UTPB, Midland Plaza and Midland College. Designer interiors with walk-in closets, updated kitchens and vaulted ceilings. On-site pool, business center and community grill area.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
18 Units Available
WILDFLOWER APARTMENT HOMES
4301 Raleigh Ct, Midland, TX
1 Bedroom
$770
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$955
951 sqft
Complex contains a business center, storage area, tennis courts, picnic space, and grills. Large closets, washer/dryer hookups, and built-in bookshelves in units. Close to downtown Midland, and across the street from shops and restaurants.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
25 Units Available
Adams
Hawthorne House
2811 W Loop 250 N, Midland, TX
1 Bedroom
$694
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$990
1125 sqft
An upscale community with private patios, fireplaces and large closets. On-site fitness center, pool and park. Pet-friendly community. Near Highway 50, Trinity School and Midland Plaza.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 15 at 06:30 AM
$
17 Units Available
Crestgate
ReNew North Park
3609 Caldera Blvd, Midland, TX
1 Bedroom
$760
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$915
954 sqft
Within walking distance of Butler Bluebird Park and Pioneer Park. Luxurious, open-plan apartments with designer kitchen, patio/balcony and fireplace. Community has a pool, playground and clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 15 at 12:06 PM
$
18 Units Available
Scotsdale
Cornerstone Village
3101 N Midland Dr, Midland, TX
1 Bedroom
$815
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$980
860 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Cornerstone Village in Midland. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 15 at 06:31 AM
$
12 Units Available
Polo Park
Renew Polo Park at Parkway
4700 Polo Pkwy, Midland, TX
1 Bedroom
$795
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$895
1110 sqft
Now offering in-person, virtual & self-guided tours by appointment! To help stop the spread of COVID-19, face masks are required.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
9 Units Available
Trinity Place Apartment Homes
3600 N Midland Dr, Midland, TX
1 Bedroom
$775
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$925
1050 sqft
Call Midland home when you rent one of the spacious rentals of Trinity Place Apartment Homes. This Texas property is filled with apartments designed to fit your lifestyle, from its large floor plans to it ample amenities.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
6 Units Available
Trinity Estates
Las Colinas APARTMENT HOMES
3315 Godfrey St, Midland, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,135
1190 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
1274 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
When you combine luxury living with a warm and inviting community, you know you’ve arrived at Las Colinas Apartment Homes.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 15 at 12:05 PM
$
10 Units Available
Saddle Club South
Advenir at the Meadows
5101 North A St, Midland, TX
1 Bedroom
$699
829 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$949
1183 sqft
Just north of West Loop 250 N, these one-, two, and three-bedroom units offer hardwood floors, dishwashers, recent renovations, W/D hookups, and patios and balconies. Some units also offer renovated kitchens and plush carpet.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 15 at 06:02 AM
$
10 Units Available
Providence Park
ReNew Hyde Park
3329 W Wadley Ave, Midland, TX
1 Bedroom
$805
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$785
878 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,240
1100 sqft
Now offering in-person, virtual & self-guided tours by appointment! To help stop the spread of COVID-19, face masks are required.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 15 at 06:18 AM
$
7 Units Available
ReNew Heights
2300 N A St, Midland, TX
1 Bedroom
$745
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$845
1061 sqft
Located in walking distance to Northland Shopping Center. 1-2 bedroom apartments feature fireplaces, spacious closets and smoke-free living options. Pet-friendly community includes laundry facilities, playground and pool.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 15 at 12:03 PM
$
9 Units Available
ReNew Garfield
4405 N Garfield St, Midland, TX
1 Bedroom
$735
589 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$895
884 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,035
1060 sqft
Nicely crafted homes with ceiling fans, fireplaces, and private patios/balconies. Residents can enjoy use of the business center, pool, and laundry center. Close to Midland Country Club. By Midland International Air and Space Port.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 15 at 12:07 PM
$
5 Units Available
ReNew Highland Park
2601 N A St, Midland, TX
1 Bedroom
$765
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$985
1055 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,230
1252 sqft
Thoughtfully designed homes with walk-in closets and central air. Enjoy use of the swimming pool and basketball court during free time. Close to the green space at Windlands Park. Near Midland Park Mall.
1 of 30
Last updated July 15 at 07:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Highland Park Townhouses
1200 Neely Ave
1200 Neely Avenue, Midland, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
3236 sqft
ALSO FOR SALE $385,000! BEAUTIFUL 3 BED/2.5 BATH TOWNHOME UPDATED WITH A PRETTY WHITE KITCHEN AND GORGEOUS GRANITE! OPENS UP INTO THE LIVING AREA.
1 of 25
Last updated July 15 at 11:57 AM
1 Unit Available
Northland Shopping Center
2301 N. Pecos - #243
2301 North Pecos Street, Midland, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
888 sqft
Half a Month Free! Updated ceramic tile Decorator touches throughtout Master has large walk-in closet 74 Unit Apartment Complex. Recently updated.
1 of 56
Last updated July 15 at 07:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Saddle Club South
5103 Los Alamitos Ct
5103 Los Alamitos Court, Midland, TX
4 Bedrooms
$3,400
4265 sqft
ABSOLUTELY FANTASTIC & ONE-OF-KIND 4 BED/3.
1 of 46
Last updated July 15 at 07:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Goddard Heights
15 Metz Ct
15 Metz Court, Midland, TX
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
2731 sqft
A GORGEOUS TOTAL REMODEL! 4 SPACIOUS BEDS/2.
1 of 16
Last updated July 15 at 12:00 PM
1 Unit Available
2100 W Wadley Place
2100 W Wadley Ave
2100 West Wadley Avenue, Midland, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,250
606 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
$1250/MO $1000 DEP - FOR PETS $1300/MO W/$50 EXTRA PET DEP. WTR/ELEC/HOA INCLUDED IN MO RENTAL.
1 of 25
Last updated July 15 at 12:00 PM
1 Unit Available
Wydewood Estates
3203 Dentcrest Dr
3203 Dentcrest Dr, Midland, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1500 sqft
Cozy 3 bed 2 bath low maintenance unit. Build in shelves & wet bar in living area. Separate laundry room. 2 car garage. Master bed features separate vanity w/ double sinks, walk in closet & separate bath.
1 of 9
Last updated July 15 at 12:00 PM
1 Unit Available
Westover Place
704 Lanham St
704 Lanham Street, Midland, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1626 sqft
3 BED 2 BATH WITH ORIGINAL WOOD FLOORS AND GORGEOUS NEW WINDOWS. GRANITE IN KITCHEN AND MASTER BATH NEWLY UPDATED. ONE CAR GARAGE IN FRONT PLUS 625 SQFT SHOP WITH ALLEY ACCESS. PETS APPROVED ON A CASE BY CASE BASIS WITH DEPOSIT. NICE SIZED YARD.
1 of 23
Last updated July 15 at 12:00 PM
1 Unit Available
Lincoln Park
2506 Sinclair Ave
2506 Sinclair Avenue, Midland, TX
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
2641 sqft
Rare opportunity to lease a beautiful updated home with all the amenities in the heart of Old Midland! This stunning one level home has an open floor plan with a beautiful pool and covered patio.