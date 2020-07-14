All apartments in Lubbock
Oak Creek

5817 22nd St · (806) 454-9264
Location

5817 22nd St, Lubbock, TX 79407
Bowie

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 2-245 · Avail. Aug 31

$535

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 480 sqft

Unit 1-036 · Avail. Oct 16

$550

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 525 sqft

Unit 1-024 · Avail. Aug 10

$550

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 525 sqft

See 5+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2-242 · Avail. Jul 31

$615

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 727 sqft

Unit 2-240 · Avail. Sep 11

$615

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 727 sqft

Unit 2-239 · Avail. Sep 18

$615

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 727 sqft

See 38+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 17A-60T · Avail. Aug 21

$990

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 998 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Oak Creek.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
bathtub
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
basketball court
online portal
package receiving
smoke-free community
volleyball court
Apartment home living has finally been perfected here at Oak Creek Apartments in lively Lubbock, Texas. We are conveniently located just a short drive away from Interstate-27 enabling seamless travels across the state. Parents will be overjoyed to learn we are zoned for the prestigious Lubbock Independent School District. We are also walking distance from exceptional shopping, exquisite dining, and exhilarating entertainment.

Here at Oak Creek Apartments, we are proud to provide quality home features designed with you in mind. We have successfully crafted these homes to create lasting memories with one, two, and three-bedroom floorplans to choose from. Enjoy plush carpeted floors in your spacious bedrooms and new appliances in your kitchen. Be sure to bring home your pets as we are a pet-friendly community.

Our welcoming community is equipped with quality amenities. Challenge friends and family to a game on our basketball court or take a refreshing dip in our shimmering swimming pool. Stay healthy while utilizing our jogging track and state-of-the-art fitness center. It's time to come home and see why Oak Creek Apartments are the best apartments for rent in Lubbock, TX.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $100 (1 bedroom); $200 (2 bedroom); $300 (3 bedroom)
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $150
fee: $250
limit: 2
rent: $20
restrictions: Breed restrictions; Weight limit
Dogs
deposit: $150
fee: $250
rent: $20
Cats
deposit: $150
fee: $250
rent: $20
Parking Details: Parking Lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Oak Creek have any available units?
Oak Creek has 50 units available starting at $535 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Lubbock, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lubbock Rent Report.
What amenities does Oak Creek have?
Some of Oak Creek's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Oak Creek currently offering any rent specials?
Oak Creek is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Oak Creek pet-friendly?
Yes, Oak Creek is pet friendly.
Does Oak Creek offer parking?
Yes, Oak Creek offers parking.
Does Oak Creek have units with washers and dryers?
No, Oak Creek does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Oak Creek have a pool?
Yes, Oak Creek has a pool.
Does Oak Creek have accessible units?
No, Oak Creek does not have accessible units.
Does Oak Creek have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Oak Creek has units with dishwashers.
