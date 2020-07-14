Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony bathtub ceiling fan garbage disposal range refrigerator smoke-free units Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool on-site laundry 24hr maintenance basketball court online portal package receiving smoke-free community volleyball court

Apartment home living has finally been perfected here at Oak Creek Apartments in lively Lubbock, Texas. We are conveniently located just a short drive away from Interstate-27 enabling seamless travels across the state. Parents will be overjoyed to learn we are zoned for the prestigious Lubbock Independent School District. We are also walking distance from exceptional shopping, exquisite dining, and exhilarating entertainment.



Here at Oak Creek Apartments, we are proud to provide quality home features designed with you in mind. We have successfully crafted these homes to create lasting memories with one, two, and three-bedroom floorplans to choose from. Enjoy plush carpeted floors in your spacious bedrooms and new appliances in your kitchen. Be sure to bring home your pets as we are a pet-friendly community.



Our welcoming community is equipped with quality amenities. Challenge friends and family to a game on our basketball court or take a refreshing dip in our shimmering swimming pool. Stay healthy while utilizing our jogging track and state-of-the-art fitness center. It's time to come home and see why Oak Creek Apartments are the best apartments for rent in Lubbock, TX.