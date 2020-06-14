24 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Lubbock, TX

Apartment List
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
West End
14 Units Available
District West
2102 W Loop 289, Lubbock, TX
1 Bedroom
$551
627 sqft
Minutes from Lubbock Christian University and Texas Tech. Updated interiors with wood-style plank flooring, newer appliances, and private patios or balconies. On-site volleyball court, pool, clubhouse with a coffee bar and covered parking.
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Arnett Benson
9 Units Available
Indiana Village
701 N Indiana Ave, Lubbock, TX
1 Bedroom
$535
538 sqft
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Last updated June 14 at 06:06pm
Bowie
57 Units Available
Oak Creek
5817 22nd St, Lubbock, TX
1 Bedroom
$550
497 sqft
Apartment home living has finally been perfected here at Oak Creek Apartments in lively Lubbock, Texas. We are conveniently located just a short drive away from Interstate-27 enabling seamless travels across the state.
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
10 Units Available
Tuscany Place
6312 73rd St, Lubbock, TX
1 Bedroom
$819
836 sqft
Come home to Tuscany Place, where you'll find the apartment that's perfect for you.
Last updated June 14 at 06:47pm
Wheelock and Monterey
101 Units Available
Boston Creek
2701 44th St, Lubbock, TX
1 Bedroom
$560
530 sqft
An updated community with refurbished interiors. Near Texas Tech and Lubbock Christian University. On-site pet park, sand volleyball court and pool area. Loaded private clubhouse and fitness center. On shuttle to campus.
Last updated June 14 at 06:27pm
$
19 Units Available
Dakota Arms
6703 82nd St, Lubbock, TX
1 Bedroom
$799
704 sqft
Tucked away in the sprawling plains of West Texas, within the thriving city of Lubbock, lies a pristine community designed specifically to meet the needs of its residents.
Last updated June 14 at 06:07pm
$
10 Units Available
Preserve at Prairie Pointe
8217 Avenue U, Lubbock, TX
1 Bedroom
$649
710 sqft
Choosing where to live is one of the most important decisions you can make. At The Preserve at Prairie Pointe apartments we proudly offer a full range of amenities to enable you to live comfortably in Lubbock Texas.
Last updated June 14 at 06:30pm
$
South Overton
14 Units Available
The Square at South Overton
1612 Avenue Y, Lubbock, TX
1 Bedroom
$525
550 sqft
Now Offering Virtual Tours, Call Today! Ask About Our 1 Month Free Specials.
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
19 Units Available
Icon at Lubbock
6216 66th St, Lubbock, TX
1 Bedroom
$819
830 sqft
Living at The Icon at Lubbock means more than just a new home to call yours. Our pet-friendly lofts, one, or two bedroom apartments for rent in Lubbock, TX, are designed to provide you with a lifestyle worth relishing in.
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
21 Units Available
Anatole at City View
4510 Ironton Ave, Lubbock, TX
1 Bedroom
$800
756 sqft
Nicely crafted apartments with large closets, private patios/balconies and window coverings. Covered parking available. Community highlights include a pool and TV lounge. Close to Texas Tech University. By US Route 62.

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
South Overton
1 Unit Available
2409 13th St Apt 3
2409 13th Street, Lubbock, TX
1 Bedroom
$700
700 sqft
This 1/1 apartment across the street from TTU features all bills paid including internet, appliances, central heat and air, and the best location!

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Downtown Lubbock
1 Unit Available
1614 Avenue L Apt B
1614 Avenue L, Lubbock, TX
1 Bedroom
$689
500 sqft
Cozy one bedroom one bath with ceramic tile throughout. Open living area with spacious bedroom and closet, full kitchen, and bathroom.

Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
Wheelock and Monterey
1 Unit Available
3215 35th Street
3215 35th Street, Lubbock, TX
1 Bedroom
$549
573 sqft
One bedroom apartment in Sophie's Landings Apartments community. New ownership has been improving the property and increased the level of service. Laundry facility available on site.

Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
Remington Park
1 Unit Available
6402 Albany Avenue
6402 Albany Avenue, Lubbock, TX
1 Bedroom
$599
540 sqft
One bedroom, one bath Apartment in Metropolitan Apartments community. New ownership is improving the property and increase the level of service. Washer & Dryer hookup in unit.

Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
Tech Terrace- U.N.I.T.
1 Unit Available
2701 21st Street
2701 21st Street, Lubbock, TX
1 Bedroom
$550
480 sqft
This adorable one bedroom unit is a value that is a must see and can't be beat! With convenient access to Texas Tech University and plentiful amenities, you cannot miss out on this deal!

Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
South Overton
1 Unit Available
2124 16th Street
2124 16th Street, Lubbock, TX
1 Bedroom
$625
507 sqft
2124 16th-AUGUST 1 MOVE IN.Close to Texas Tech. Adorable 1 story back house with wood floors throughout and lots of windows for great light. Kitchen has refrigerator & electric stove. Washer/dryer connections for stack units in bath.

Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
South Overton
1 Unit Available
1701 Ave T Drive
1701 Avenue T, Lubbock, TX
1 Bedroom
$650
630 sqft
Newly remodeled from floor to ceiling. This 1 bedroom is full of character and modern amenities. Close to Texas Tech and Downtown Lubbock. Enjoy off street parking & private backyard.

Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
Clapp Park
1 Unit Available
2024 38th Drive
2024 38th Street, Lubbock, TX
1 Bedroom
$600
288 sqft
Newly Remodeled Efficiency 1/1 with new flooring, paint, updated bath room etc. Enjoy your own yard with this private rear efficiency. ALL BILLS PAID.

Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
Tech Terrace- U.N.I.T.
1 Unit Available
3114 30th Street
3114 30th Street, Lubbock, TX
1 Bedroom
$675
400 sqft
Great 1 Bedroom Back House in Tech Terrace. Available now or for pre-lease. It features a spacious layout with great Kitchen and a large Bedroom. It shares a driveway and has a shared backyard.

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Heart of Lubbock
1 Unit Available
2216 25th Street
2216 25th Street, Lubbock, TX
1 Bedroom
$650
672 sqft
One of a kind 1/1 house! - This is a one of a kind one bedroom one bathroom in the heart of Lubbock. Loads of character and nicely updated.

Last updated June 14 at 09:40pm
Heart of Lubbock
1 Unit Available
3003 Ave V
3003 Avenue V, Lubbock, TX
1 Bedroom
$600
500 sqft
3003 Ave V is a 1 bedroom, 1 bath, 500 sq. ft. Unit. This home is available for a 12 month lease and is located in the Heart of Lubbock and Lubbock ISD school district. Pets are welcome with a $300.00 one-time non-refundable pet fee and $20.

Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
South Overton
1 Unit Available
1808 14th Street
1808 14th Street, Lubbock, TX
1 Bedroom
$700
750 sqft
Cute 1/1 with 1 car detached garage. Gated entry door. Newly updated. Fresh paint. coin operated Laundry on premise. 2 roommates considered ($300 deposit per roommate). No pets considered.

Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
South Overton
1 Unit Available
1909 16th Street
1909 16th Street, Lubbock, TX
1 Bedroom
$600
1712 sqft
Updated rear efficiency. The home has wood floors and tile throughout.

Last updated February 20 at 09:51pm
Slaton-Bean
1 Unit Available
1120 33rd Street
1120 33rd Street, Lubbock, TX
1 Bedroom
$400
506 sqft
Studio style living. This one bedroom one bathroom property is conveniently located of I-27 frontage road. Recently updated throughout including flooring, fresh paint and appliances.

June 2020 Lubbock Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Lubbock Rent Report. Lubbock rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Lubbock rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Lubbock rent trends were flat over the past month

Lubbock rents have increased 0.1% over the past month, but have decreased slightly by 0.3% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Lubbock stand at $662 for a one-bedroom apartment and $822 for a two-bedroom. Lubbock's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Texas

    While rent decreases have been occurring in the city of Lubbock over the past year, cities in the rest of the state are seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 7 of the largest 10 cities in Texas for which we have data. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Austin is the most expensive of all Texas' major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,461; of the 10 largest cities in Texas that we have data for, Laredo and San Antonio, where two-bedrooms go for $843 and $1,076, are the two other major cities in the state besides Lubbock to see rents fall year-over-year (-1.5% and -0.1%).
    • El Paso, Arlington, and Corpus Christi have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.1%, 1.6%, and 1.3%, respectively).

    Lubbock rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen slightly in Lubbock, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Lubbock is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Lubbock's median two-bedroom rent of $822 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.3% decline in Lubbock.
    • While rents in Lubbock fell slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Seattle (+1.2%), and DC (+0.5%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Lubbock than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three-and-a-half times the price in Lubbock.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

