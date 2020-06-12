Apartment List
Last updated June 12 2020 at 4:13 PM

102 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Lubbock, TX

Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
11 Units Available
Tuscany Place
6312 73rd St, Lubbock, TX
2 Bedrooms
$979
1112 sqft
Come home to Tuscany Place, where you'll find the apartment that's perfect for you.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 12:03pm
Bowie
59 Units Available
Oak Creek
5817 22nd St, Lubbock, TX
2 Bedrooms
$615
716 sqft
Apartment home living has finally been perfected here at Oak Creek Apartments in lively Lubbock, Texas. We are conveniently located just a short drive away from Interstate-27 enabling seamless travels across the state.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
22 Units Available
Icon at Lubbock
6216 66th St, Lubbock, TX
2 Bedrooms
$964
1099 sqft
Living at The Icon at Lubbock means more than just a new home to call yours. Our pet-friendly lofts, one, or two bedroom apartments for rent in Lubbock, TX, are designed to provide you with a lifestyle worth relishing in.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Arnett Benson
7 Units Available
Indiana Village
701 N Indiana Ave, Lubbock, TX
2 Bedrooms
$587
902 sqft
***At this time, we are not conducting in-person tours. Please call or email if you wish to request a virtual tour.***Indiana Village Apartment Homes, in Lubbock, Texas, is a place you can call your own.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
West End
12 Units Available
District West
2102 W Loop 289, Lubbock, TX
2 Bedrooms
$596
874 sqft
Minutes from Lubbock Christian University and Texas Tech. Updated interiors with wood-style plank flooring, newer appliances, and private patios or balconies. On-site volleyball court, pool, clubhouse with a coffee bar and covered parking.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 12:38pm
Wheelock and Monterey
102 Units Available
Boston Creek
2701 44th St, Lubbock, TX
2 Bedrooms
$750
774 sqft
An updated community with refurbished interiors. Near Texas Tech and Lubbock Christian University. On-site pet park, sand volleyball court and pool area. Loaded private clubhouse and fitness center. On shuttle to campus.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 12:04pm
$
10 Units Available
Preserve at Prairie Pointe
8217 Avenue U, Lubbock, TX
2 Bedrooms
$849
1004 sqft
Choosing where to live is one of the most important decisions you can make. At The Preserve at Prairie Pointe apartments we proudly offer a full range of amenities to enable you to live comfortably in Lubbock Texas.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 12 at 12:24pm
$
South Overton
16 Units Available
The Square at South Overton
1612 Avenue Y, Lubbock, TX
2 Bedrooms
$625
1000 sqft
Now Offering Virtual Tours, Call Today! Ask About Our 1 Month Free Specials.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 12:32pm
5 Units Available
The Wyndham
4501 71st St, Lubbock, TX
2 Bedrooms
$855
926 sqft
Everyone loves an upgrade. At Wyndham, you'll find reimagined living with your everyday comfort in mind at an affordable price.\n\nMany apartment homes include new countertops, plank flooring, light fixtures, and resurfaced cabinets.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 12:38pm
$
18 Units Available
Dakota Arms
6703 82nd St, Lubbock, TX
2 Bedrooms
$899
1014 sqft
Tucked away in the sprawling plains of West Texas, within the thriving city of Lubbock, lies a pristine community designed specifically to meet the needs of its residents.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 04:11pm
21 Units Available
Anatole at City View
4510 Ironton Ave, Lubbock, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1139 sqft
Nicely crafted apartments with large closets, private patios/balconies and window coverings. Covered parking available. Community highlights include a pool and TV lounge. Close to Texas Tech University. By US Route 62.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Dunbar-Manhattan Heights
1 Unit Available
1707 East 27th Street
1707 East 27th Street, Lubbock, TX
2 Bedrooms
$625
672 sqft
1707 East 27th Street Available 06/26/20 IN-PROGRESS - (RLNE5844350)

1 of 32

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Heart of Lubbock
1 Unit Available
2209 25th St.
2209 25th Street, Lubbock, TX
2 Bedrooms
$950
1052 sqft
2209 25th St. Available 06/29/20 2209 25th St. - Very cute 2 bedroom! (RLNE5840273)

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Tech Terrace- U.N.I.T.
1 Unit Available
2610 30th St
2610 30th Street, Lubbock, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
2 bed 1 bath Completly Remodeled Home Now Available! - Newly Remodeled 2 bed 1 bath Now Available! (RLNE5834214)

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Clapp Park
1 Unit Available
2107 49TH C
2107 49th Street, Lubbock, TX
2 Bedrooms
$800
1342 sqft
Great Location - 2 BEDROOM 1.5 BATH CLOSE TO 50TH ST WITHIN WALKING DISTANCE TO ALL YOU NEED. GREAT PLACE FOR TECH STUDENTS OR A FAMILY (RLNE5824134)

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Arnett Benson
1 Unit Available
808 North Detroit Avenue
808 North Detroit Avenue, Lubbock, TX
2 Bedrooms
$575
672 sqft
808 North Detroit Avenue Available 06/19/20 IN-PROGRESS - (RLNE5823513)

1 of 4

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Heart of Lubbock
1 Unit Available
2424 27th St
2424 27th Street, Lubbock, TX
2 Bedrooms
$800
875 sqft
Available 07/15/20 2 Bed 1 Bath House Close to Tech - Property Id: 282036 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/282036 Property Id 282036 (RLNE5786688)

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Dunbar-Manhattan Heights
1 Unit Available
1707 East 28th Street
1707 East 28th Street, Lubbock, TX
2 Bedrooms
$675
900 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW - Walking distance from Ervin and Dunbar, 2bdrm / 1 bath home. Rent: $675.00 Deposit: $405.00 (RLNE5779624)

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
9711 Orlando Ave B
9711 Orlando Avenue, Lubbock, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1012 sqft
Spacious Updated Duplex - Property Id: 209430 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/209430 Property Id 209430 (RLNE5766648)

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Heart of Lubbock
1 Unit Available
2122 23rd Street
2122 23rd Street, Lubbock, TX
2 Bedrooms
$800
930 sqft
BEAUTIFUL Remodeled Home For Lease - This Amazing home is now available for lease, beautiful home with hardwood floors and tile. 2 Bed 1 Bath $800 for rent $480 Deposit (RLNE5745922)

1 of 2

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Preston Smith
1 Unit Available
9606 Elkhart Avenue
9606 Elkhart Avenue, Lubbock, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1050 sqft
Preleasing for 6-20-2020 - Cute 2 bedroom house located just off of 98th and Slide. Call to preview this one today. No Cats Allowed (RLNE5747426)

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Tech Terrace- U.N.I.T.
1 Unit Available
2614 27th Street
2614 27th Street, Lubbock, TX
2 Bedrooms
$850
900 sqft
2614 27th Street Available 07/17/20 2614 27th Street - Cute 2 bedroom (RLNE5744623)

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
5808 Richmond Ave
5808 Richmond Avenue, Lubbock, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1400 sqft
Cozy Garden Home - This is gem is located just West of Quaker off of 58th. The interior has some fresh paint and is ready for a new resident. The back patio are is wonderful. Nice storage throughout No Cats Allowed (RLNE5741364)

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Downtown Lubbock
1 Unit Available
513 Broadway Avenue
513 Broadway, Lubbock, TX
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
2400 sqft
Downtown creative space with charm! - Downtown creative space with charm! Be a part of Lubbock's bustling downtown with this creative live/work space! The space offers 2 bedrooms, a full kitchen, a private bathroom for the resident as well as a

June 2020 Lubbock Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Lubbock Rent Report. Lubbock rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Lubbock rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Lubbock rent trends were flat over the past month

Lubbock rents have increased 0.1% over the past month, but have decreased slightly by 0.3% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Lubbock stand at $662 for a one-bedroom apartment and $822 for a two-bedroom. Lubbock's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Texas

    While rent decreases have been occurring in the city of Lubbock over the past year, cities in the rest of the state are seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 7 of the largest 10 cities in Texas for which we have data. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Austin is the most expensive of all Texas' major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,461; of the 10 largest cities in Texas that we have data for, Laredo and San Antonio, where two-bedrooms go for $843 and $1,076, are the two other major cities in the state besides Lubbock to see rents fall year-over-year (-1.5% and -0.1%).
    • El Paso, Arlington, and Corpus Christi have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.1%, 1.6%, and 1.3%, respectively).

    Lubbock rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen slightly in Lubbock, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Lubbock is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Lubbock's median two-bedroom rent of $822 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.3% decline in Lubbock.
    • While rents in Lubbock fell slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Seattle (+1.2%), and DC (+0.5%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Lubbock than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three-and-a-half times the price in Lubbock.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

