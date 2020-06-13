171 Apartments for rent in Midland, TX📍
Having trouble with Craigslist Midland? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!
“Pump it up!:” It should come as no surprise in a town whose infrastructure revolves around the oil business that it’s absolutely imperative to have your own set of wheels. 98 percent of residents drive their own cars to work, while the city’s shopping, dining, and entertainment options are so spread out that it’s virtually impossible to survive in the city without a vehicle. Fortunately, gridlock is minimal and parking is ample throughout the city, even in the bustling downtown district.
You’ve probably heard how most cities across America face massive housing surpluses, giving buyers and leasers alike a ton of wiggle room and leverage when seeking out their humble abodes. Not so in Midland, which continues to boom. Midland is a rare seller’s market, and the few houses that occasionally pop up for rent are never on the market for more than a few days before multiple hopeful leasers have submitted applications.
Apartments, fortunately, are much easier to come by, and even high-quality, multi-BR units are typically available in the $600-$900 range. Don’t rush into a unit unless you’re sure it’s right for you, but we wouldn’t recommend holding out on a good deal for too long, either.
As always, read your lease carefully and give your new place a thorough inspection before settling in. Check the sinks and faucets for leaks, make sure the toilets flush, your water pressure and temperate is adequate, your appliances function properly, and your walls, ceilings, and floors are free of conspicuous blemishes.
Got it? Good! So welcome to Midland, and happy hunting!