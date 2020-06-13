171 Apartments for rent in Midland, TX

A Sneak Peek at the “Tall City”

“Pump it up!:” It should come as no surprise in a town whose infrastructure revolves around the oil business that it’s absolutely imperative to have your own set of wheels. 98 percent of residents drive their own cars to work, while the city’s shopping, dining, and entertainment options are so spread out that it’s virtually impossible to survive in the city without a vehicle. Fortunately, gridlock is minimal and parking is ample throughout the city, even in the bustling downtown district.