171 Apartments for rent in Midland, TX

Tips for Texas Tenants

You’ve probably heard how most cities across America face massive housing surpluses, giving buyers and leasers alike a ton of wiggle room and leverage when seeking out their humble abodes. Not so in Midland, which continues to boom. Midland is a rare seller’s market, and the few houses that occasionally pop up for rent are never on the market for more than a few days before multiple hopeful leasers have submitted applications.

Apartments, fortunately, are much easier to come by, and even high-quality, multi-BR units are typically available in the $600-$900 range. Don’t rush into a unit unless you’re sure it’s right for you, but we wouldn’t recommend holding out on a good deal for too long, either.

As always, read your lease carefully and give your new place a thorough inspection before settling in. Check the sinks and faucets for leaks, make sure the toilets flush, your water pressure and temperate is adequate, your appliances function properly, and your walls, ceilings, and floors are free of conspicuous blemishes.

Got it? Good! So welcome to Midland, and happy hunting!