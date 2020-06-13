12 Apartments for rent in Hobbs, NM

Life in Hobbs

For many people, no amount of preparation can prevent the culture shock felt when you first roll into the little city of Hobbs, New Mexico. There's not much greenery around here, very little grass or trees, no sidewalks, lots of trailer homes, and seemingly no people out and about. But, all it takes is a little local knowledge to cure culture shock, so read on to learn all about the world of renting in Hobbs.

Located just a stone's throw from the Texas border, the atmosphere here isn't quite New Mexican, not quite Texan either, but more like a world of its own rough-neck trailer-grown making. The feeling you get when you look in any direction and see nothing but flat, dry land does some funny things to people. For one, you suddenly realize why there are no sidewalks or people roaming the streets. Around here, you get where you need to go by car. Not only is it just too darn hot, but, really, not much is within walking distance.

Another funny thing it does to the local mentality is invoke a welcoming friendliness. Like many small towns, faces become familiar quickly, and familiar faces become friends, and friends are a necessity. Rather than rambling on about local attractions (or lack there of), the best advice you could get is to find a group of friendly folks. Of course, if you want to be a loner you can always go fishing or try your luck at the casino. Another important thing to know about renting around here is that housing costs have skyrocketed in the last few years. Where just five years ago you could easily find an inexpensive apartment or property rental for less than $400,, property rentals can now cost anywhere from $600 to well over a grand.

While Hobbs has a few nice rental homes, and lots of trailer homes, the apartment life can be very convenient for new residents. With furnished apartments available and amenities such as laundry facilities, maintenance, and a pool (your most valuable asset in the summer), living in an apartment building has its perks.

Having a pet in Hobbs makes everyday life much more fun. Taking the dog for a walk along the trails is a sure cure for boredom, and watching the cat chase your laser pointer never gets old. Luckily, there are plenty of pet-friendly pads around here, however some do have weight restrictions.

That's about all you need to know about life in Hobbs these days. Good luck and happy hunting!