Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:43 PM

12 Apartments for rent in Hobbs, NM

Last updated June 13 at 12:11pm
30 Units Available
Sorrento
3500 North Fowler Street, Hobbs, NM
1 Bedroom
$1,155
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
949 sqft
Now Offering Virtual Tours, Call Today! Ask About Our 1 Month Free Specials.* Spend your days at the Sorrento Apartments in Hobbs, New Mexico, where our dedicated team and unbeatable amenities will provide you with the luxury lifestyle you deserve.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
401 e green acres
401 East Green Acres Drive, Hobbs, NM
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
3 bedroom remodeled home - updated home ready to go 3 bedrooms (RLNE5486028)

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
600 E. Sunset Dr.
600 East Sunset Drive, Hobbs, NM
2 Bedrooms
$875
Spacious 2 bedroom with applicances - Spacious 2 bedroom with applicances No Pets Allowed (RLNE4429252)

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1502 Pennington Drive
1502 North Pennington Drive, Hobbs, NM
2 Bedrooms
$850
Nice 2 bedroom house - Nice 2 bedroom house No Pets Allowed (RLNE3445797)

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
518 kiva
518 E Kiva Dr, Hobbs, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1500 sqft
nice 3/2 remodeled home - 3/2 updated (RLNE4174228)

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2322 Desert Willow
2322 N Desert Willow Ln, Hobbs, NM
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
Executive furnished all bills psid - 2 bed 1 bath No Cats Allowed (RLNE3787462)

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4007 N Grimes
4007 North Grimes Street, Hobbs, NM
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
Very nice 2 bedroom 2 bath - Very nice 2 bedroom 2 bath No Pets Allowed (RLNE4518198)

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
112 E Vega
112 East Vega Drive, Hobbs, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
Beautiful unfurnished 3 bedroom 2 bath home with den, large laundry room, mancave, storage shed. - Stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, washer and dryer No Cats Allowed (RLNE5812397)

Last updated June 13 at 01:44pm
1 Unit Available
1000 North Linam Street, Unit 1
1000 N Linam St, Hobbs, NM
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1000 sqft
FOR RENT! Two bedroom apartment. New paint! Water, sewer and trash included! Call today to see it!

Last updated June 13 at 01:44pm
1 Unit Available
1002 North Linam Street, Unit 1
1002 N Linam St, Hobbs, NM
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1250 sqft
Remodeled two bedroom. Nice open living/dining area with two good size rooms. Water, sewer and trash included! Call today! 575-631-1061

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
1111 N Thorp St
1111 North Thorp Street, Hobbs, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1260 sqft
LOCATION, LOCATION LOCATION LIVE IN THE CENTER OF TOWN... WITH LOTS OF LIVING SPACE. LOTS OF NATURAL LIGHT. REMODELED large and beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home. NEW PAINT, NEW BLINDS, NEW CEILING FANS, NEW A/C.

Last updated June 13 at 01:44pm
1 Unit Available
1522 North Pennington Drive
1522 North Pennington Drive, Hobbs, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1250 sqft
Remodeled 3 bedroom house! Gorgeous vinyl wood floors, white cabinets and lot of natural light! Call today to schedule an appointment! 575-631-1061 Remodeled 3 bedroom house! Gorgeous vinyl wood floors, white cabinets and lot of natural light! Call
City GuideHobbs
Hobbs, NM
Life in Hobbs

For many people, no amount of preparation can prevent the culture shock felt when you first roll into the little city of Hobbs, New Mexico. There's not much greenery around here, very little grass or trees, no sidewalks, lots of trailer homes, and seemingly no people out and about. But, all it takes is a little local knowledge to cure culture shock, so read on to learn all about the world of renting in Hobbs.

Located just a stone's throw from the Texas border, the atmosphere here isn't quite New Mexican, not quite Texan either, but more like a world of its own rough-neck trailer-grown making. The feeling you get when you look in any direction and see nothing but flat, dry land does some funny things to people. For one, you suddenly realize why there are no sidewalks or people roaming the streets. Around here, you get where you need to go by car. Not only is it just too darn hot, but, really, not much is within walking distance.

Another funny thing it does to the local mentality is invoke a welcoming friendliness. Like many small towns, faces become familiar quickly, and familiar faces become friends, and friends are a necessity. Rather than rambling on about local attractions (or lack there of), the best advice you could get is to find a group of friendly folks. Of course, if you want to be a loner you can always go fishing or try your luck at the casino. Another important thing to know about renting around here is that housing costs have skyrocketed in the last few years. Where just five years ago you could easily find an inexpensive apartment or property rental for less than $400,, property rentals can now cost anywhere from $600 to well over a grand.

While Hobbs has a few nice rental homes, and lots of trailer homes, the apartment life can be very convenient for new residents. With furnished apartments available and amenities such as laundry facilities, maintenance, and a pool (your most valuable asset in the summer), living in an apartment building has its perks.

Having a pet in Hobbs makes everyday life much more fun. Taking the dog for a walk along the trails is a sure cure for boredom, and watching the cat chase your laser pointer never gets old. Luckily, there are plenty of pet-friendly pads around here, however some do have weight restrictions.

That's about all you need to know about life in Hobbs these days. Good luck and happy hunting!

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Hobbs?
The average rent price for Hobbs rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,340.
What cities do people live in to commute to Hobbs?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Hobbs from include Andrews, and Seminole.

