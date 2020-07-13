247 Apartments for rent in Lubbock, TX with parking

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 12:17am
53 Units Available
Bowie
Oak Creek
5817 22nd St, Lubbock, TX
1 Bedroom
$535
497 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$615
716 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$990
999 sqft
Apartment home living has finally been perfected here at Oak Creek Apartments in lively Lubbock, Texas. We are conveniently located just a short drive away from Interstate-27 enabling seamless travels across the state.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
8 Units Available
Arnett Benson
Indiana Village
701 N Indiana Ave, Lubbock, TX
1 Bedroom
$548
538 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$626
902 sqft
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
12 Units Available
West End
District West
2102 W Loop 289, Lubbock, TX
1 Bedroom
$536
627 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$685
874 sqft
Minutes from Lubbock Christian University and Texas Tech. Updated interiors with wood-style plank flooring, newer appliances, and private patios or balconies. On-site volleyball court, pool, clubhouse with a coffee bar and covered parking.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
7 Units Available
Tuscany Place
6312 73rd St, Lubbock, TX
1 Bedroom
$839
836 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,069
1112 sqft
Come home to Tuscany Place, where you'll find the apartment that's perfect for you.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated July 13 at 12:38am
12 Units Available
South Overton
The Square at South Overton
1612 Avenue Y, Lubbock, TX
Studio
$425
275 sqft
1 Bedroom
$525
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$625
1000 sqft
Now Offering Virtual Tours, Call Today! Ask About Our 1 Month Free Specials.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
5 Units Available
Icon at Lubbock
6216 66th St, Lubbock, TX
1 Bedroom
$944
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,009
1099 sqft
Living at The Icon at Lubbock means more than just a new home to call yours. Our pet-friendly lofts, one, or two bedroom apartments for rent in Lubbock, TX, are designed to provide you with a lifestyle worth relishing in.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 12:38am
100 Units Available
Wheelock and Monterey
Boston Creek
2701 44th St, Lubbock, TX
1 Bedroom
$560
530 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$750
774 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$925
905 sqft
An updated community with refurbished interiors. Near Texas Tech and Lubbock Christian University. On-site pet park, sand volleyball court and pool area. Loaded private clubhouse and fitness center. On shuttle to campus.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 12:22am
9 Units Available
Preserve at Prairie Pointe
8217 Avenue U, Lubbock, TX
1 Bedroom
$759
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$859
1004 sqft
Choosing where to live is one of the most important decisions you can make. At The Preserve at Prairie Pointe apartments we proudly offer a full range of amenities to enable you to live comfortably in Lubbock Texas.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 12:12am
16 Units Available
Dakota Arms
6703 82nd St, Lubbock, TX
1 Bedroom
$809
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$909
1014 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Tucked away in the sprawling plains of West Texas, within the thriving city of Lubbock, lies a pristine community designed specifically to meet the needs of its residents.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 12:19am
7 Units Available
The Wyndham
4501 71st St, Lubbock, TX
1 Bedroom
$845
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$855
926 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
1151 sqft
Everyone loves an upgrade. At Wyndham, you'll find reimagined living with your everyday comfort in mind at an affordable price.\n\nMany apartment homes include new countertops, plank flooring, light fixtures, and resurfaced cabinets.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
8 Units Available
Anatole at City View
4510 Ironton Ave, Lubbock, TX
1 Bedroom
$850
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
1139 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Nicely crafted apartments with large closets, private patios/balconies and window coverings. Covered parking available. Community highlights include a pool and TV lounge. Close to Texas Tech University. By US Route 62.

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
Wester
5430 50th Street
5430 50th Street, Lubbock, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$749
816 sqft
Two bedroom, one bath apartment in Orion on 50th Apartments community. New ownership is improving the property and increase the level of service. Washer & Dryer hookup in unit.

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
Wheelock and Monterey
3211 35th Street
3211 35th Street, Lubbock, TX
2 Bedrooms
$749
850 sqft
Two bedrooms apartment in Sophie's Landings Apartments community. New ownership has been improving the property and increased the level of service! Washer & Dryer hookup in unit.

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
Remington Park
6402 Albany Avenue
6402 Albany Avenue, Lubbock, TX
1 Bedroom
$599
540 sqft
One bedroom, one bath Apartment in Metropolitan Apartments community. New ownership is improving the property and increase the level of service. Washer & Dryer hookup in unit.

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
9315 Rochester Ave
9315 Rochester Avenue, Lubbock, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
2059 sqft
9315 Rochester Ave Available 07/13/20 9315 Rochester Ave - Beautiful 4 bedroom in Quincy Park. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5928438)

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Maxey Park
3409 24th Street
3409 24th Street, Lubbock, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1095 sqft
3409 24th Street Available 07/31/20 - Great 2 bedroom 1 bathroom home with bonus room or 3rd bedroom. Superb location.

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
8612 Utica Avenue
8612 Utica Avenue, Lubbock, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
3053 sqft
Beautiful and Spacious in LakeRidge! - Awesome House! Granite Counter-tops. ALL Appliances included - washer and dryer, as well. Charming Pergola located in backyard. Bonus Room upstairs with exterior access only.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Raintree
8601 Memphis Dr B-43
8601 Memphis Drive, Lubbock, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$850
1080 sqft
Cute Condo - Located in the Raintree Manor complex, this one is sure to please. The livingroom has a vaulted ceiling and a beautiful fireplace wall, with built ins. The kitchen, dining, and living room are open concept.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
6540 85th Street
6540 85th Street, Lubbock, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1473 sqft
Beautiful updated 3/2/2 in Frenship Schools - Beautifully updated with luxury vinyl plank flooring in living and updated kitchen backsplash and extra lighting under cabinets. Small storage shed in back yard with plenty of room to play.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
West End
6105 23rd Street
6105 23rd Street, Lubbock, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1150 sqft
6105 23rd Street Available 07/20/20 New construction Beautiful new home - Beautiful brand new home. Hard surface flooring in living areas with carpeted bedrooms. Isolated master suite is quite large. All granite counter tops. All LED lighting.

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
10405 Lynnhaven Place
10405 Lynnhaven Place, Lubbock, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
2362 sqft
10405 Lynnhaven Place Available 08/01/20 Gorgeous Home in Lubbock-Cooper ISD - This fantastic home speaks for itself! So much character in this spacious home. Established and fun neighborhood.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
915 Adrian St
915 Adrian Street, Lubbock, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1535 sqft
**BEAUTIFUL HORNES MESA ADDITION HOME** - 3 bedroom 2 baths 1 car garage * Close to LCU & TTU * Black appliances * Lots of storage * Mature landscaping in front and back NO SMOKING Call or text Max Hector 806-407-8995 or our leasing team

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
South Overton
2108 15th Street
2108 15th Street, Lubbock, TX
2 Bedrooms
$700
799 sqft
2108 15th Street Available 08/07/20 Close to Campus! - Great 2 bedroom close to campus. Ready just in time for fall semester. Roommates Considered (2) Pets Considered $300 deposit per pet. (RLNE5869458)

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Waters
2535 137th St.
2535 137th St, Lubbock, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1500 sqft
2535 137th St. - Brand NEW (RLNE5845318)
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Lubbock, TX

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Lubbock apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

