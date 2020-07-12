/
wheelock and monterey
Last updated July 12 2020 at 7:00 PM
144 Apartments for rent in Wheelock and Monterey, Lubbock, TX
Last updated July 12 at 06:22pm
100 Units Available
Boston Creek
2701 44th St, Lubbock, TX
1 Bedroom
$560
530 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$750
774 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$925
905 sqft
An updated community with refurbished interiors. Near Texas Tech and Lubbock Christian University. On-site pet park, sand volleyball court and pool area. Loaded private clubhouse and fitness center. On shuttle to campus.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2519 38th Street
2519 38th Street, Lubbock, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1268 sqft
3/2 with large backyard. - 3/2 close to tech and medical. Nice colors and updates to this spacious home. Schools; Wheelock Elementary, O.L.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3104 40th Street
3104 40th Street, Lubbock, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1890 sqft
3104 40th Street Available 08/19/20 3104 40th Street - Nice 3/2/1 in a well established neighborhood with an awesome backyard with a shed. Close to Tech and the medical district. Located in the Wheelock and Monterey school district.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3008 49th Street
3008 49th Street, Lubbock, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,450
2175 sqft
3008 49th Street Available 08/14/20 Nice Updated Home in Central Lubbock - Must see! Home interior has been completely redone. Fourth bedroom could easily convert to a second living room. Schools ; Wheelock, O.L. Slaton, Monterey. Pets Considered.
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
3211 35th Street
3211 35th Street, Lubbock, TX
2 Bedrooms
$749
850 sqft
Two bedrooms apartment in Sophie's Landings Apartments community. New ownership has been improving the property and increased the level of service! Washer & Dryer hookup in unit.
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
3215 35th Street
3215 35th Street, Lubbock, TX
1 Bedroom
$549
573 sqft
One bedroom apartment in Sophie's Landings Apartments community. New ownership has been improving the property and increased the level of service. Laundry facility available on site.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3114 40th Street
3114 40th Street, Lubbock, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1488 sqft
Great Updated 3/2/1 Near Texas Tech and Medical District - You will feel right at home in this spacious home located conveniently close to Texas Tech and the Medical District.
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
2803 40th Street
2803 40th Street, Lubbock, TX
2 Bedrooms
$750
723 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 2803 40th Street in Lubbock. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2705 40th
2705 40th Street, Lubbock, TX
2 Bedrooms
$725
2705 40th Available 08/01/20 PRE-LEASING for August 1! - Wheelock and Monterey neighborhood (RLNE5899377)
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2520 39th Street
2520 39th Street, Lubbock, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
1544 sqft
4/2 close to Tech and Medical Communities - Schools: Wheelock Elementary, O.L. Slaton Middle School, Monterey High School; Roommates Considered (3 @ $300 deposit per roommate); Pets Considered (1 Small) (RLNE5894040)
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2706 37th St.
2706 37th Street, Lubbock, TX
2 Bedrooms
$850
812 sqft
2706 37th St. Available 08/19/20 2706 37th St. - Cute 2 bedroom! Coming available in August!! No Pets Allowed (RLNE4118553)
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2805 37th St.
2805 37th Street, Lubbock, TX
2 Bedrooms
$825
744 sqft
2805 37th St. Available 08/19/20 2805 37th St. - Available in August (RLNE3158325)
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
2716 37th St
2716 37th Street, Lubbock, TX
3 Bedrooms
$900
1032 sqft
Recently updated 3/1 home in a great neighborhood in central Lubbock features central heat and air, fenced yard, appliances, hardwood floors, vaulted ceiling, w/d connections
Last updated July 12 at 06:33pm
1 Unit Available
2612 48th Street
2612 48th Street, Lubbock, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1200 sqft
2612 48th Street is a 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath, 1,200 sq.ft. home with a 1 car garage. This property comes with a washer/dryer and is located in the Lubbock ISD school district.
Last updated July 12 at 06:33pm
1 Unit Available
3010 44th St
3010 44th Street, Lubbock, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1226 sqft
3010 44th is an adorable 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom 1226 sq ft.
Last updated July 12 at 06:08pm
1 Unit Available
3017 37th Street
3017 37th Street, Lubbock, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
2238 sqft
4 bed 2 1/2 bath Techterrace.com
Last updated July 12 at 06:08pm
1 Unit Available
2818 40th
2818 40th Street, Lubbock, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1648 sqft
3 bed 2 bath Huge house with 2 living areas. Great walk through kitchen. Extremely large master bedroom with isolated bathroom. House is pet friendly. Owner Maintains the lawn! 3 bed 2 bath Huge house with 2 living areas. Great walk through kitchen.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
2610 49th St.
2610 49th Street, Lubbock, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1306 sqft
2610 49th St. - Cute 3 bedroom / 2 bath (RLNE3596508)
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2518 45th Street
2518 45th Street, Lubbock, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
1773 sqft
2518 45th Street Available 08/12/20 Updated 4/3/1 Near Tech Campus - Pre-leasing for August move-in! If looking for an updated 4 Bedroom with 3 Full Baths, then look no further.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3319 36th Street
3319 36th Street, Lubbock, TX
3 Bedrooms
$950
1177 sqft
3319 36th Street Available 07/18/20 3/1 NEAR TEXAS TECH - Come walk through this nicely done 3/1 with good size bedrooms and a large backyard with a lot of shade for your furry friends.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2709 41st Street
2709 41st Street, Lubbock, TX
2 Bedrooms
$800
840 sqft
Centrally located 2/1 - Cute 2/1 with vinyl flooring throughout, updated bathroom, close to TTU and medical district. Range provided, Refrigerator and washer & dryer available but not maintained by owner. Pets considered, $300 pet deposit per pet.
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
4613 Belton Avenue
4613 Belton Avenue, Lubbock, TX
2 Bedrooms
$695
720 sqft
Check out this one of a kind 2 bedroom 1 bathroom with full size washer and dryer connections and a private fenced in back yard! With new paint and windows this is one that will not disappoint!
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
2604 41st Street
2604 41st Street, Lubbock, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,050
1371 sqft
Home Located Near Park, Elementary & Minutes From Texas Tech Campus!
Last updated July 12 at 06:08pm
1 Unit Available
2617 49th Street
2617 49th Street, Lubbock, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1441 sqft
This is a charming 3/2 with a one car garage, that you do not want to miss. Hardwood floors throughout the house! Lots of storage and space for tenants. Been well maintained. Large backyard for your pets and kids to play.