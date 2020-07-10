Apartment List
/
TX
/
lubbock
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:33 PM

60 Apartments for rent in Lubbock, TX with washer-dryer

Verified

1 of 3

Last updated July 11 at 12:11am
12 Units Available
South Overton
The Square at South Overton
1612 Avenue Y, Lubbock, TX
Studio
$425
275 sqft
1 Bedroom
$525
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$625
1000 sqft
Now Offering Virtual Tours, Call Today! Ask About Our 1 Month Free Specials.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 11 at 12:37am
11 Units Available
Preserve at Prairie Pointe
8217 Avenue U, Lubbock, TX
1 Bedroom
$659
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$859
1004 sqft
Choosing where to live is one of the most important decisions you can make. At The Preserve at Prairie Pointe apartments we proudly offer a full range of amenities to enable you to live comfortably in Lubbock Texas.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 11 at 12:07am
7 Units Available
The Wyndham
4501 71st St, Lubbock, TX
1 Bedroom
$845
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$855
926 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
1151 sqft
Everyone loves an upgrade. At Wyndham, you'll find reimagined living with your everyday comfort in mind at an affordable price.\n\nMany apartment homes include new countertops, plank flooring, light fixtures, and resurfaced cabinets.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
8 Units Available
Anatole at City View
4510 Ironton Ave, Lubbock, TX
1 Bedroom
$850
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
1139 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Nicely crafted apartments with large closets, private patios/balconies and window coverings. Covered parking available. Community highlights include a pool and TV lounge. Close to Texas Tech University. By US Route 62.

1 of 12

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Maxey Park
3409 24th Street
3409 24th Street, Lubbock, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1095 sqft
3409 24th Street Available 07/31/20 - Great 2 bedroom 1 bathroom home with bonus room or 3rd bedroom. Superb location.

1 of 28

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
8612 Utica Avenue
8612 Utica Avenue, Lubbock, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
3053 sqft
Beautiful and Spacious in LakeRidge! - Awesome House! Granite Counter-tops. ALL Appliances included - washer and dryer, as well. Charming Pergola located in backyard. Bonus Room upstairs with exterior access only.

1 of 11

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
South Overton
2113 17th Street
2113 17th Street, Lubbock, TX
2 Bedrooms
$800
902 sqft
2/1 in South Overton - Cute 2/1 in South Overton close to TTU. Hardwood floors, large living area and good sized kitchen. Washer and Dryer included but not maintained.

1 of 24

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
North by Northwest
4801 Jarvis Street
4801 Jarvis Street, Lubbock, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1568 sqft
Great 3 Bed 3 Full Bath in North Point area - Fantastic fine at just the right time 3 bedroom 3 full bath 2 car garage in North point with Washer dryer and fridge! Great colors small yard with sprinkler system! Rear entry garage! No Pets

1 of 27

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Tech Terrace- U.N.I.T.
2620 30th St - 1
2620 30th Street, Lubbock, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1134 sqft
Tech Terrace! - Tech Terrace Updated 3 Bedroom 2 Bath! Price Includes Washer/Dryer Lawn Care and Appliances! Walking distance to Texas Tech University or to the Tech Terrace trolley Lowe's Corner Market and J&B Coffee shop. Off street parking.

1 of 11

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Tech Terrace- U.N.I.T.
2624 20th Street
2624 20th Street, Lubbock, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1495 sqft
2624 20th Street Available 07/31/20 Spacious Home Located One Block From Campus! - Schools: Wilson Elementary, Hutchinson Jr.

1 of 17

Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Tech Terrace- U.N.I.T.
3107 29th St
3107 29th Street, Lubbock, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1275 sqft
3107 29th St Available 08/01/20 Adorable 3/2 in Tech Terrace - Pre-Leasing for August 2020! Super Home in the Tech Terrace area! With three bedrooms, two full baths & two living areas this home is ideal. Close to the trolley stop.

1 of 27

Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Bowie
5214 29th Street
5214 29th Street, Lubbock, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
2700 sqft
5214 29th Street Available 07/17/20 Beautifully updated in 2015 & Spacious. Charming house perfect for entertaining. - 1/2 off first full month with 12 month lease.

1 of 10

Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Maxey Park
4312 30th
4312 30th Street, Lubbock, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1632 sqft
4312 30th Available 08/01/20 Cute 3 Bed 2 Bath!!! - PRE-LEASING for August 1st move in! Great size three bedroom 2 bathroom house. All appliances and washer/dryer included. Pet friendly! (RLNE2240797)

1 of 11

Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Tech Terrace- U.N.I.T.
3302 26th Street
3302 26th Street, Lubbock, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
3302 26th Street Available 08/01/20 3/1 only minutes from TTU!! - Very cute house located in the heart of Tech Terrace.

1 of 9

Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
Tech Terrace- U.N.I.T.
3319 31st Street
3319 31st Street, Lubbock, TX
2 Bedrooms
$900
1009 sqft
***PRE-LEASING FOR JULY***Charming and spacious 2/1/1 home in Tech Terrace! Central heat and air, hardwood floors, faux fireplace, large bedrooms, separate dining room with built ins, covered patio with garage, all kitchen appliances and a washer

1 of 12

Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
5009 16th St
5009 16th Street, Lubbock, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1800 sqft
Updated, large, spacious, and charming 3/2/2 home in beautiful Rush! Convenient to TTU, LCU, Medical District, park and downtown. Short walk to Higgenbotham park.

1 of 6

Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
Heart of Lubbock
2320 20th St
2320 20th Street, Lubbock, TX
2 Bedrooms
$800
850 sqft
Quaint 2/1 home walking distance to TTU. Central heat/air, hardwood floors, all kitchen appliances including a washer/dryer. Large back yard. Option 1: House can be rented fully furnished for $1100 per month.

1 of 14

Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
Maxey Park
3803 28th St
3803 28th Street, Lubbock, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
2009 sqft
*PRELEASING FOR FALL 2020* This spacious 3/2/1 home features two living areas, fireplace, dining room and basement and over 2000 square feet! Conveniently located blocks from TTU & hospitals Screened in porch with grill. Large storage room.

1 of 13

Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Bowie
5309 31st
5309 31st Street, Lubbock, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
1746 sqft
College Rental Available August 1st! **Washer and Dryer and Lawn Maintenance Included** Updated 4 bedroom / 2 bath / 1 car garage home.

1 of 6

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
8234 Raleigh Avenue
8234 Raleigh Avenue, Lubbock, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1289 sqft
Beautiful 2/2 Townhouse in South Lubbock - Beautiful 2/2/2 in South Lubbock. Close to shopping and easy access to 82nd and Quaker.

1 of 10

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
South Overton
2114 16th Street
2114 16th Street, Lubbock, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1344 sqft
CLOSE TO TTU - Updated 3/2 located in South Overton neighborhood, tons of charm and large backyard. Roommates Considered (3@ $300 per roomate), Dogs Considered (2), (RLNE5875705)

1 of 11

Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Tech Terrace- U.N.I.T.
2804 B 20th Street
2804 20th St, Lubbock, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1000 sqft
Cute Duplex Super Close to Campus - Great location near 20th and Canton. Roommates considered (2 @ $500 deposit per roommate). Sorry, but no pets allowed. Schools: Wilson, Hutchinson, Lubbock High. Water will be allocated by the owner.

1 of 15

Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Maxey Park
3807 28th
3807 28th Street, Lubbock, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1650 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Nice 4/2!! - This home has new granite tops, hardwood floors, all stainless appliances, updated bathrooms, washer and dryer and a great back yard. Don't miss out! Yard care included! Pet friendly!! (RLNE2228658)

1 of 16

Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Heart of Lubbock
2335 33rd Street
2335 33rd Street, Lubbock, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1650 sqft
2335 33rd Street Available 07/16/20 Spacious Townhouse close to TTU and medical. - Nestled into a neighborhood close to TTU. This property features complete appliance package, including the washer & dryer. Room mates are considered.

July 2020 Lubbock Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Lubbock Rent Report. Lubbock rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Lubbock rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

July 2020 Lubbock Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Lubbock Rent Report. Lubbock rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Lubbock rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Lubbock rents increased over the past month

Lubbock rents have increased 0.1% over the past month, but have decreased slightly by 0.3% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Lubbock stand at $663 for a one-bedroom apartment and $822 for a two-bedroom. Lubbock's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of -0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents steady across cities in Texas

    While rent decreases have been occurring in the city of Lubbock over the past year, trends across other cities in the state have varied. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Texas, half have seen prices drop while others are seeing them rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of -0.1% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Plano is the most expensive of all Texas' major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,455; of the 10 largest Texas cities that we have data for, 5 have seen rents fall year-over-year, with Houston experiencing the fastest decline (-0.9%).
    • El Paso, Arlington, and Corpus Christi have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (1.5%, 1.4%, and 0.4%, respectively).

    Lubbock rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen slightly in Lubbock, a few large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Lubbock is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Lubbock's median two-bedroom rent of $822 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Lubbock fell slightly over the past year, the city of Phoenix saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Lubbock than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than three-and-a-half times the price in Lubbock.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Lubbock 1 BedroomsLubbock 2 BedroomsLubbock 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLubbock 3 BedroomsLubbock Apartments with Balcony
    Lubbock Apartments with GarageLubbock Apartments with Hardwood FloorsLubbock Apartments with ParkingLubbock Apartments with PoolLubbock Apartments with Washer-Dryer
    Lubbock Cheap PlacesLubbock Dog Friendly ApartmentsLubbock Furnished ApartmentsLubbock Luxury PlacesLubbock Pet Friendly Places

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Plainview, TX

    Nearby Neighborhoods

    Arnett BensonWheelock And Monterey
    West EndBowie
    South Overton

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Lubbock Christian UniversityTexas Tech University
    Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center