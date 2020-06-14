Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:27 AM

200 Apartments for rent in Lubbock, TX with garage

Lubbock apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily stru...
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
19 Units Available
Icon at Lubbock
6216 66th St, Lubbock, TX
1 Bedroom
$819
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$964
1099 sqft
Living at The Icon at Lubbock means more than just a new home to call yours. Our pet-friendly lofts, one, or two bedroom apartments for rent in Lubbock, TX, are designed to provide you with a lifestyle worth relishing in.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
9 Units Available
Tuscany Place
6312 73rd St, Lubbock, TX
1 Bedroom
$819
836 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$979
1112 sqft
Come home to Tuscany Place, where you'll find the apartment that's perfect for you.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 06:46am
4 Units Available
The Wyndham
4501 71st St, Lubbock, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$876
926 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
1151 sqft
Everyone loves an upgrade. At Wyndham, you'll find reimagined living with your everyday comfort in mind at an affordable price.\n\nMany apartment homes include new countertops, plank flooring, light fixtures, and resurfaced cabinets.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 07:09am
$
19 Units Available
Dakota Arms
6703 82nd St, Lubbock, TX
1 Bedroom
$799
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$899
1014 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,149
1251 sqft
Tucked away in the sprawling plains of West Texas, within the thriving city of Lubbock, lies a pristine community designed specifically to meet the needs of its residents.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
21 Units Available
Anatole at City View
4510 Ironton Ave, Lubbock, TX
1 Bedroom
$800
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1139 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Nicely crafted apartments with large closets, private patios/balconies and window coverings. Covered parking available. Community highlights include a pool and TV lounge. Close to Texas Tech University. By US Route 62.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Tech Terrace- U.N.I.T.
1 Unit Available
3319 31st Street
3319 31st Street, Lubbock, TX
2 Bedrooms
$900
1009 sqft
***PRE-LEASING FOR JULY***Charming and spacious 2/1/1 home in Tech Terrace! Central heat and air, hardwood floors, faux fireplace, large bedrooms, separate dining room with built ins, covered patio with garage, all kitchen appliances and a washer

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Maxey Park
1 Unit Available
3803 28th St
3803 28th Street, Lubbock, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
2009 sqft
*PRELEASING FOR FALL 2020* This spacious 3/2/1 home features two living areas, fireplace, dining room and basement and over 2000 square feet! Conveniently located blocks from TTU & hospitals Screened in porch with grill. Large storage room.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Maedgen Area
1 Unit Available
3403 36th St
3403 36th Street, Lubbock, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1678 sqft
*PRELEASING FOR FALL 2020* Spacious and charming 3/2/1 house features granite counters, attached garage, open floorplan with plenty of storage, laundry room, fenced yard, and hardwood floors. Just blocks from TTU and Medical District.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
5009 16th St
5009 16th Street, Lubbock, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1800 sqft
Updated, large, spacious, and charming 3/2/2 home in beautiful Rush! Convenient to TTU, LCU, Medical District, park and downtown. Short walk to Higgenbotham park.

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
6527 92nd St
6527 92nd Street, Lubbock, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1513 sqft
6527 92nd St Available 07/15/20 6527 92nd St. - Large 3 bedroom! (RLNE4192213)

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
North Overton
1 Unit Available
2107 9th Street
2107 9th Street, Lubbock, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
1913 sqft
2107 9th Street Available 08/07/20 PRE-LEASING FOR AUGUST 2020!! Located Near Texas Tech University! - Luxurious Home Located In North Overton Addition Close To Tech Campus & Medical District! This is quite the spectacle so give us a call today to

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Wheelock and Monterey
1 Unit Available
3114 40th Street
3114 40th Street, Lubbock, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1488 sqft
3114 40th Street Available 08/01/20 Great Updated 3/2/1 Near Texas Tech and Medical District - PRE-LEASING FOR AN AUGUST MOVE-IN. You will feel right at home in this spacious home located conveniently close to Texas Tech and the Medical District.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Preston Smith
1 Unit Available
5706 95th Street
5706 95th Street, Lubbock, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1469 sqft
5706 95th Street Available 08/05/20 Great 3/2/2 Available in The Meadows - Offering a $250 VISA Gift Card with an August move-in. This is a wonderful home located in Southwest Lubbock within The Meadows subdivision.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Preston Smith
1 Unit Available
9614 Beaufort Avenue
9614 Beaufort Avenue, Lubbock, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1500 sqft
9614 Beaufort Avenue Available 07/17/20 Cute House - This house is ready for a new resident. The home features solid surface floors. The living area has a nice fireplace. The master bedroom is isolated from the other two bedrooms.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
6904 Genoa Ave.
6904 Genoa Avenue, Lubbock, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1385 sqft
6904 Genoa Ave. Available 08/01/20 Great 3/2/2 Located in Frenship ISD - Beautiful cul-de-sac home in Frenship ISD. Quiet neighborhood with great neighbors of all ages.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Claytoncarter
1 Unit Available
504 E Rice
504 East Rice Street, Lubbock, TX
3 Bedrooms
$720
1120 sqft
Great 3 Bed 1 Bath - This beautiful 3 bedroom/1 bathroom is waiting for you to come on home! It features beautiful hardwood floors, a spacious floor plan and a quiet escape from the city noise! Give us a call today AT 806-407-6775 to set up a

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
North by Northwest
1 Unit Available
4801 Jarvis Street
4801 Jarvis Street, Lubbock, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1568 sqft
Great 3 Bed 3 Full Bath in North Point area - Fantastic fine at just the right time 3 bedroom 3 full bath 2 car garage in North point with Washer dryer and fridge! Great colors small yard with sprinkler system! Rear entry garage! No Pets

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4820 14th Street
4820 14th Street, Lubbock, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1413 sqft
Beautiful updated home close to Rush Elementary - Over the top home that has been completely remodeled with great finishes and colors. All new flooring featuring hard surface in living areas and carpet in bedrooms.

1 of 50

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Maedgen Area
1 Unit Available
3706 37th Street
3706 37th Street, Lubbock, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1734 sqft
3706 37th Street Available 08/04/20 3706 37th Street - Available in August (RLNE4360855)

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Wheelock and Monterey
1 Unit Available
3102 47th Street
3102 47th Street, Lubbock, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1456 sqft
3102 47th Street Available 07/01/20 Great 3/2/1 in Central Lubbock - Adorable 3/2/1 home located within Central Lubbock close to Texas Tech University and the Medical District.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
West End
1 Unit Available
6903 20th St.
6903 20th St, Lubbock, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1680 sqft
6903 20th Street - Brand New (RLNE5350271)

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Wheelock and Monterey
1 Unit Available
3104 40th Street
3104 40th Street, Lubbock, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1890 sqft
3104 40th Street Available 08/19/20 3104 40th Street - Nice 3/2/1 in a well established neighborhood with an awesome backyard with a shed. Close to Tech and the medical district. Located in the Wheelock and Monterey school district.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2011 S Loop 289
2011 South Loop 289, Lubbock, TX
2 Bedrooms
$775
1060 sqft
2011 S Loop 289 Available 07/10/20 Ready for move in! - This duplex has been completely redone on the interior. New paint, flooring, fixtures, and custom blinds. The unit features a Jack and Jill bathroom .

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
6713 85th Street
6713 85th Street, Lubbock, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
2056 sqft
6713 85th Street Available 07/10/20 Incredibly Spacious House Located West of Milwaukee - Take a look at our captivating home located in West Lubbock! Call us today at 806-317-0433.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Lubbock, TX

Lubbock apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

