arnett benson
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:41 PM
305 Apartments for rent in Arnett Benson, Lubbock, TX
Indiana Village
701 N Indiana Ave, Lubbock, TX
1 Bedroom
$548
538 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$626
902 sqft
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
2804 Cornell Street
2804 Cornell Street, Lubbock, TX
2 Bedrooms
$675
672 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW IN LUBBOCK - BEAUTIFUL HOME IN LUBBOCK, RECENT LISTING! This home features beautiful floors, Large living space, backyard, and kitchen. 2 Bed 1 Bath WE ARE PET FRIENDLY! VISIT OUR WEBSITE AT www.Urentalslbk.
2521 1st Place
2521 1st Place, Lubbock, TX
3 Bedrooms
$775
960 sqft
2521 1st Place Available 07/17/20 IN-PROGRESS - RECENT RENT REDUCTION. Now only $775 a month with a $475 deposit. (RLNE5446886)
2712 2nd Place
2712 2nd Place, Lubbock, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
1645 sqft
Unit type: Single Family Home; Number of bedrooms: 4; Number of bathrooms: 2; Square footage: 1645; Parking: 2 Car Carport; Monthly rent: $1800.00; IMRID24426
2613 Auburn Street
2613 Auburn Street, Lubbock, TX
2 Bedrooms
$725
978 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW IN LUBBOCK - recently remodeled! this will go fast!! apply now!! (RLNE5895340)
806 North Detroit Avenue
806 North Detroit Avenue, Lubbock, TX
2 Bedrooms
$650
750 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW IN LUBBOCK - recently remodeled! this is a cute house perfect for couple who are starting a family! (RLNE5691554)
2816 2nd Place
2816 2nd Place, Lubbock, TX
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$875
AVAILABLE NOW IN LUBBOCK - Recently remodeled! Schedule a showing now! (RLNE5825726)
2908 Auburn St
2908 Auburn Street, Lubbock, TX
3 Bedrooms
$850
892 sqft
3 bed 1 bath now available! - Great 3 bed 1 bat hnow availabe with washer and dryer units. Call us today, 877-401-4637! (RLNE5921478)
Results within 1 mile of Arnett Benson
The Square at South Overton
1612 Avenue Y, Lubbock, TX
Studio
$425
275 sqft
1 Bedroom
$525
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$625
1000 sqft
Now Offering Virtual Tours, Call Today! Ask About Our 1 Month Free Specials.
2108 15th Street
2108 15th Street, Lubbock, TX
2 Bedrooms
$700
799 sqft
2108 15th Street Available 08/07/20 Close to Campus! - Great 2 bedroom close to campus. Ready just in time for fall semester. Roommates Considered (2) Pets Considered $300 deposit per pet. (RLNE5869458)
2312 E 18th Street
2312 18th St, Lubbock, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1292 sqft
2312 18th-AUGUST 1 MOVE IN. Walk to Texas Tech. Spacious home with hardwood floors throughout and lots of windows for great light. Kitchen has refrigerator, gas stove, dishwasher & disposal. Washer/dryer connections in utility room.
2106 Main Street
2106 Main Street, Lubbock, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1260 sqft
Condominium located within walking distance from Texas Tech campus, shopping, restaurants and entertainment. 2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths and 2 covered parking spaces in a gated complex.
2114 16th Street
2114 16th Street, Lubbock, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1344 sqft
CLOSE TO TTU - Updated 3/2 located in South Overton neighborhood, tons of charm and large backyard. Roommates Considered (3@ $300 per roomate), Dogs Considered (2), (RLNE5875705)
2106 15th St.
2106 15th Street, Lubbock, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1719 sqft
2106 15th St. - Walking distance to Tech! Historic Overton Neighborhood with all the character and quaint appeal everyone wants. (RLNE2822696)
2409 13th St Apt 3
2409 13th Street, Lubbock, TX
1 Bedroom
$700
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This 1/1 apartment across the street from TTU features all bills paid including internet, appliances, central heat and air, and the best location!
2107 9th Street
2107 9th Street, Lubbock, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
1913 sqft
2107 9th Street Available 08/07/20 PRE-LEASING FOR AUGUST 2020!! Located Near Texas Tech University! - Luxurious Home Located In North Overton Addition Close To Tech Campus & Medical District! This home is perfect for 4 roommates with the rent
2124 10th
2124 10th Street, Lubbock, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1532 sqft
2124 10th is an adorable 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom, 1500 sq ft.
2112 2nd Street
2112 2nd Street, Lubbock, TX
3 Bedrooms
$800
1380 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW IN LUBBOCK - 3 beds and 1 bath (RLNE5867554)
2112 Glenna Goodacre
2112 Glenna Goodacre Boulevard, Lubbock, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
2578 sqft
Beautiful Home on Glenna Goodacre!!! 4 large bedrooms each with its own private bathroom and large walk in closet 4 Full Bathrooms Open Concept Living / Dining with soaring ceilings, hardwood beams Large Kitchen with granite counter tops,
2102 Main Street
2102 Main Street, Lubbock, TX
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1260 sqft
Fully Furnished Condominium located within walking distance from Texas Tech campus, shopping, restaurants and entertainment. This is a short term rental. 2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths and 2 covered parking spaces in a gated complex.
2317 15th Street
2317 15th Street, Lubbock, TX
2 Bedrooms
$950
900 sqft
Updated 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom duplex located 2 blocks from campus! Vinyl plank flooring throughout living, dining, kitchen and hallway. Washer and dryer included. Large backyard, landlord provides lawn care.
2324 17th Street - Front
2324 17th Street, Lubbock, TX
5 Bedrooms
$2,400
2844 sqft
Close to Campus!! - Just in time for Fall Semester. This very unique home has so much character. So much space and so many bonus areas to create whatever you prefer, office, game room, living areas...your choice.
Results within 5 miles of Arnett Benson
District West
2102 W Loop 289, Lubbock, TX
1 Bedroom
$536
627 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$685
874 sqft
Minutes from Lubbock Christian University and Texas Tech. Updated interiors with wood-style plank flooring, newer appliances, and private patios or balconies. On-site volleyball court, pool, clubhouse with a coffee bar and covered parking.
Oak Creek
5817 22nd St, Lubbock, TX
1 Bedroom
$535
497 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$615
716 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$990
999 sqft
Apartment home living has finally been perfected here at Oak Creek Apartments in lively Lubbock, Texas. We are conveniently located just a short drive away from Interstate-27 enabling seamless travels across the state.