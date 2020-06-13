Apartment List
TX
/
lubbock
Last updated June 13 2020

444 Apartments for rent in Lubbock, TX

Arnett Benson
Wheelock And Monterey
West End
Bowie
South Overton
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
Wheelock and Monterey
102 Units Available
Boston Creek
2701 44th St, Lubbock, TX
1 Bedroom
$560
530 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$750
774 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$925
905 sqft
An updated community with refurbished interiors. Near Texas Tech and Lubbock Christian University. On-site pet park, sand volleyball court and pool area. Loaded private clubhouse and fitness center. On shuttle to campus.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 12:07pm
5 Units Available
The Wyndham
4501 71st St, Lubbock, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$855
926 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
1151 sqft
Everyone loves an upgrade. At Wyndham, you'll find reimagined living with your everyday comfort in mind at an affordable price.\n\nMany apartment homes include new countertops, plank flooring, light fixtures, and resurfaced cabinets.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Arnett Benson
9 Units Available
Indiana Village
701 N Indiana Ave, Lubbock, TX
1 Bedroom
$550
538 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$587
902 sqft
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 07:27am
19 Units Available
Dakota Arms
6703 82nd St, Lubbock, TX
1 Bedroom
$799
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$899
1014 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,149
1251 sqft
Tucked away in the sprawling plains of West Texas, within the thriving city of Lubbock, lies a pristine community designed specifically to meet the needs of its residents.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:00am
Bowie
57 Units Available
Oak Creek
5817 22nd St, Lubbock, TX
1 Bedroom
$550
497 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$615
716 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$875
999 sqft
Apartment home living has finally been perfected here at Oak Creek Apartments in lively Lubbock, Texas. We are conveniently located just a short drive away from Interstate-27 enabling seamless travels across the state.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
West End
13 Units Available
District West
2102 W Loop 289, Lubbock, TX
1 Bedroom
$548
627 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$576
874 sqft
Minutes from Lubbock Christian University and Texas Tech. Updated interiors with wood-style plank flooring, newer appliances, and private patios or balconies. On-site volleyball court, pool, clubhouse with a coffee bar and covered parking.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:10pm
10 Units Available
Preserve at Prairie Pointe
8217 Avenue U, Lubbock, TX
1 Bedroom
$649
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$849
1004 sqft
Choosing where to live is one of the most important decisions you can make. At The Preserve at Prairie Pointe apartments we proudly offer a full range of amenities to enable you to live comfortably in Lubbock Texas.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
11 Units Available
Tuscany Place
6312 73rd St, Lubbock, TX
1 Bedroom
$819
836 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$979
1112 sqft
Come home to Tuscany Place, where you'll find the apartment that's perfect for you.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
21 Units Available
Icon at Lubbock
6216 66th St, Lubbock, TX
1 Bedroom
$819
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$964
1099 sqft
Living at The Icon at Lubbock means more than just a new home to call yours. Our pet-friendly lofts, one, or two bedroom apartments for rent in Lubbock, TX, are designed to provide you with a lifestyle worth relishing in.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
South Overton
14 Units Available
The Square at South Overton
1612 Avenue Y, Lubbock, TX
Studio
$425
275 sqft
1 Bedroom
$525
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$625
1000 sqft
Now Offering Virtual Tours, Call Today! Ask About Our 1 Month Free Specials.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
21 Units Available
Anatole at City View
4510 Ironton Ave, Lubbock, TX
1 Bedroom
$800
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1139 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Nicely crafted apartments with large closets, private patios/balconies and window coverings. Covered parking available. Community highlights include a pool and TV lounge. Close to Texas Tech University. By US Route 62.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5447 6th Place
5447 6th Place, Lubbock, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1201 sqft
NorthWest Lubbock - Roommates considered $300.00 per roommate Pets considered $300.00 per pet Schools: Rush, Mackenzie & Coronado (RLNE2017349)

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Preston Smith
1 Unit Available
5716 87th Street
5716 87th Street, Lubbock, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1600 sqft
5716 87th Street Available 07/17/20 5716 87th Street - Nice 3 bedroom/2 bath (RLNE2057875)

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4406 18th
4406 18th Street, Lubbock, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
1800 sqft
4406 18th Available 08/01/20 4/2 In quite neighborhood! Near Greek Circle and Market Street! - This convenient and updated 4 bed 2 bath is in a prime location near TTU campus and Marsha Sharp Freeway! It is a must see! Pre-lease today for fall 2017!

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3118 99th Street - A
3118 99th Street, Lubbock, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1500 sqft
Wonderful Duplex in CISD - This duplex features easy care vinyl plank flooring in the kitchen, dining, and living areas. The duplex is very open to living and kitchen. The bedrooms have carpet.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
South Overton
1 Unit Available
2306 15th
2306 15th Street, Lubbock, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1400 sqft
2306 15th Available 08/01/20 Beautiful 3/2 must see perfect for college students! - 3/2 just a few blocks from Texas Tech with an August 1st move in date! All appliances included! You will love the wood floors and open living and dining rooms.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Maxey Park
1 Unit Available
3712 31st
3712 31st Street, Lubbock, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1200 sqft
3712 31st Available 08/01/20 Make This 3/2 YOUR HOME!! - Pre-leasing for fall 2020! Nicely updated 3/2! You will love the great floor plan and the new kitchen. This home has a large yard and has several beautiful trees for shade.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Maxey Park
1 Unit Available
4312 30th
4312 30th Street, Lubbock, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1632 sqft
4312 30th Available 08/01/20 Cute 3 Bed 2 Bath!!! - PRE-LEASING for August 1st move in! Great size three bedroom 2 bathroom house. All appliances and washer/dryer included. Pet friendly! (RLNE2240797)

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4414 52nd Street
4414 52nd Street, Lubbock, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1668 sqft
4414 52nd Street Available 06/17/20 4414 52nd Street - Very nice 3 bedroom/2 bath No Cats Allowed (RLNE2079887)

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
7801 A Avenue X
7801 Avenue X, Lubbock, TX
2 Bedrooms
$750
905 sqft
Convenient to Tech and Med Community - Great upgraded 2 bed 2 bath convenient to Tech and major thoroughfares. 2 Roommates considered (450.00 each deposit). Dog under 50 pounds considered with 750.00 pet deposit.. Schools:Waters, Evans and Monterey.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
4816 7th Street
4816 7th Street, Lubbock, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2057 sqft
Brand NEW Home in Rush Neighborhood! Quick Commute To Tech and Med Community! - This Modern Industrial Style Home is NOW COMPLETE! The only New Construction Home on the Block.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Chatman Hill
1 Unit Available
2203 Cedar Avenue
2203 Cedar Avenue, Lubbock, TX
3 Bedrooms
$975
1500 sqft
Newer Construction Home - This is a 3/2. Super cute with lots of storage! Give us a call to see this today! No Cats Allowed (RLNE5845321)

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Dunbar-Manhattan Heights
1 Unit Available
1707 East 27th Street
1707 East 27th Street, Lubbock, TX
2 Bedrooms
$625
672 sqft
1707 East 27th Street Available 06/26/20 IN-PROGRESS - (RLNE5844350)

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Heart of Lubbock
1 Unit Available
2209 25th St.
2209 25th Street, Lubbock, TX
2 Bedrooms
$950
1052 sqft
2209 25th St. Available 06/29/20 2209 25th St. - Very cute 2 bedroom! (RLNE5840273)

Median Rent in Lubbock

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Lubbock is $662, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $821.
Studio
$567
1 Bed
$662
2 Beds
$821
3+ Beds
$1,194

June 2020 Lubbock Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Lubbock Rent Report. Lubbock rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Lubbock rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Lubbock rent trends were flat over the past month

Lubbock rents have increased 0.1% over the past month, but have decreased slightly by 0.3% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Lubbock stand at $662 for a one-bedroom apartment and $822 for a two-bedroom. Lubbock's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Texas

    While rent decreases have been occurring in the city of Lubbock over the past year, cities in the rest of the state are seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 7 of the largest 10 cities in Texas for which we have data. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Austin is the most expensive of all Texas' major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,461; of the 10 largest cities in Texas that we have data for, Laredo and San Antonio, where two-bedrooms go for $843 and $1,076, are the two other major cities in the state besides Lubbock to see rents fall year-over-year (-1.5% and -0.1%).
    • El Paso, Arlington, and Corpus Christi have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.1%, 1.6%, and 1.3%, respectively).

    Lubbock rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen slightly in Lubbock, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Lubbock is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Lubbock's median two-bedroom rent of $822 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.3% decline in Lubbock.
    • While rents in Lubbock fell slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Seattle (+1.2%), and DC (+0.5%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Lubbock than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three-and-a-half times the price in Lubbock.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

    How much is rent in Lubbock?
    In Lubbock, the median rent is $567 for a studio, $662 for a 1-bedroom, $821 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,194 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Lubbock, check out our monthly Lubbock Rent Report.
    What are the most popular neighborhoods in Lubbock?
    Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Lubbock include Arnett Benson, Wheelock And Monterey, West End, Bowie, and South Overton.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around Lubbock?
    Some of the colleges located in the Lubbock area include Lubbock Christian University, Texas Tech University, and Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to Lubbock?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Lubbock from include Plainview.

