6 Apartments for rent in Big Spring, TX

Life in Big Spring

A good place to begin your adventure in Big Spring is at the top of Scenic Mountain, where you can look down on the city from its southwestern hill, take in the big Texas skies, and plan your home hunting route. In the city center, locals gather at the watering hole for a beer and a mean game of bingo. In the historic neighborhoods, you can see old homes and buildings. Around the outskirts of town is a wildlife population of javalinas, coyotes, foxes, and deer, as well as UFO, sasquatch, and Chupacabra sightings. To the north of the city, cotton fields roll across flatlands into the horizon. It's a strange and geographically beautiful place to live, complete with its very own Big Spring Cowboy Reunion and Rodeo.

So, how much does it cost to live this strange cowboy life? Well, it can be as cheap as desert dirt or as expensive as a barrel of Tequila. Rental rates typically range from $200 to $800, though you can spend upwards of $1,500 on a fancy, furnished house rental. One, two, and even three-bedroom apartments can all be found for less than $600. All-bills-paid trailer rentals are a nice, cheap option, especially if you're moving to town during the dog days of summer and want to just blast that air conditioner all day long. Since most apartments and rental homes in Big Spring have no online listings, the best way to find rental properties around here is to check the local classifieds, look for FOR RENT signs, or look for listings on the bulletin board at a local grocer or church.

Apartment life has its perks in Big Spring. "All bills paid" is a common phrase and a huge money saver during the summer. Likewise, swimming pools and central air can be a lifesaver in this West Texas heat. Some apartment communities have lots of extra amenities, such as a community center, playground area, and gym. There are also apartments for rent with an in-unit washer and dryer, perhaps the most convenient and coveted amenity you will ever have the pleasure of finding.

So, there you have it. Big Texas skies, small town culture, and cheap apartments are the name of the game. Enjoy.