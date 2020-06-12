Apartment List
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:38 AM

6 Apartments for rent in Big Spring, TX

Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:56pm
32 Units Available
Barcelona
538 Westover Rd, Big Spring, TX
1 Bedroom
$929
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
990 sqft
Just steps from Big Spring State Park, close to Comanche Trail Park and only blocks from prime shopping and dining venues. Special features include energy-efficient appliances, clubhouse, tennis courts and more.
Last updated June 12 at 12:42am
Contact for Availability
Bent Tree
1 Courtney Pl, Big Spring, TX
1 Bedroom
$975
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
1115 sqft
WELCOME TO BENT TREE\nWe don't just rent apartments. From the moment you walk through the front door you'll feel the comfort and security that makes our residents happy to call us home.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1611 Donley
1611 Donley St, Big Spring, TX
1 Bedroom
$600
496 sqft
1611 Donley - Cute 1 bedroom Pet friendly - 1/2 off first months rent (RLNE5108125)

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1600 Donley
1600 Donley St, Big Spring, TX
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$950
1778 sqft
1600 Donley - 1/2 off First month's rent and 1/2 deposit Hurry this won't last (RLNE5486032)

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1503 Stadium Ave
1503 Stadium Avenue, Big Spring, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
Newly renovated 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom house near Howard College. (RLNE5044375)

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
1308 Virginia
1308 Virginia Avenue, Big Spring, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1550 sqft
So much character and charm in this cute little 3 bedroom, 1 1/2 bath home! Plenty of outdoor space including detached two car garage and 2 car carport. Schedule your showing today!
City GuideBig Spring
Looking for a rental in the true West Texas culture of Big Spring? Well, look no farther because we've got all the information you could need on renting and living in the Spring right here.
Life in Big Spring

A good place to begin your adventure in Big Spring is at the top of Scenic Mountain, where you can look down on the city from its southwestern hill, take in the big Texas skies, and plan your home hunting route. In the city center, locals gather at the watering hole for a beer and a mean game of bingo. In the historic neighborhoods, you can see old homes and buildings. Around the outskirts of town is a wildlife population of javalinas, coyotes, foxes, and deer, as well as UFO, sasquatch, and Chupacabra sightings. To the north of the city, cotton fields roll across flatlands into the horizon. It's a strange and geographically beautiful place to live, complete with its very own Big Spring Cowboy Reunion and Rodeo.

So, how much does it cost to live this strange cowboy life? Well, it can be as cheap as desert dirt or as expensive as a barrel of Tequila. Rental rates typically range from $200 to $800, though you can spend upwards of $1,500 on a fancy, furnished house rental. One, two, and even three-bedroom apartments can all be found for less than $600. All-bills-paid trailer rentals are a nice, cheap option, especially if you're moving to town during the dog days of summer and want to just blast that air conditioner all day long. Since most apartments and rental homes in Big Spring have no online listings, the best way to find rental properties around here is to check the local classifieds, look for FOR RENT signs, or look for listings on the bulletin board at a local grocer or church.

Apartment life has its perks in Big Spring. "All bills paid" is a common phrase and a huge money saver during the summer. Likewise, swimming pools and central air can be a lifesaver in this West Texas heat. Some apartment communities have lots of extra amenities, such as a community center, playground area, and gym. There are also apartments for rent with an in-unit washer and dryer, perhaps the most convenient and coveted amenity you will ever have the pleasure of finding.

So, there you have it. Big Texas skies, small town culture, and cheap apartments are the name of the game. Enjoy.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Big Spring?
The average rent price for Big Spring rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,030.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Big Spring?
Some of the colleges located in the Big Spring area include Midland College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Big Spring?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Big Spring from include Midland.

