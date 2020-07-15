Last updated July 15 2020 at 10:45 AM
75 Apartments For Rent Near LCU
Last updated July 15 at 12:20 PM
50 Units Available
Bowie
Oak Creek
5817 22nd St, Lubbock, TX
1 Bedroom
$535
497 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$615
716 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$990
999 sqft
Apartment home living has finally been perfected here at Oak Creek Apartments in lively Lubbock, Texas. We are conveniently located just a short drive away from Interstate-27 enabling seamless travels across the state.
Last updated July 15 at 10:43 AM
8 Units Available
Anatole at City View
4510 Ironton Ave, Lubbock, TX
1 Bedroom
$880
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1139 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Nicely crafted apartments with large closets, private patios/balconies and window coverings. Covered parking available. Community highlights include a pool and TV lounge. Close to Texas Tech University. By US Route 62.
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
12 Units Available
West End
District West
2102 W Loop 289, Lubbock, TX
1 Bedroom
$531
617 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$685
850 sqft
Minutes from Lubbock Christian University and Texas Tech. Updated interiors with wood-style plank flooring, newer appliances, and private patios or balconies. On-site volleyball court, pool, clubhouse with a coffee bar and covered parking.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
4914 8th Street
4914 8th Street, Lubbock, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
4914 8th Street Available 07/01/20 4 bed / 2 bath - AMAZING UPDATE with Designer Colors, Awesome Bathrooms, Stainless Appliances, and More!! Move in ready! PRE-LEASING NOW! ? Completely updated ? 4 large bedrooms ? 2 Full Bathrooms ? 1 Dining area ?
Last updated July 15 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
5009 16th St
5009 16th Street, Lubbock, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1800 sqft
Updated, large, spacious, and charming 3/2/2 home in beautiful Rush! Convenient to TTU, LCU, Medical District, park and downtown. Short walk to Higgenbotham park.
Last updated July 15 at 11:57 AM
1 Unit Available
Coronado Area
4406 28th St
4406 28th Street, Lubbock, TX
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
1902 sqft
Beautifully updated 4 bedroom home with butcher-block counters, vinyl plank flooring and modern two tone grey designer colors throughout. The massive sandstone fireplace and custom mid-century built-ins in the living room are just stunning.
Last updated July 15 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
Maxey Park
3805 28th St
3805 28th Street, Lubbock, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
1951 sqft
Charming and spacious 4 bedroom 2 bath home features 2 living areas, hardwood floors, central heat and air, fenced yard, fireplace, and washer/dryer hookups. Close to TTU and medical district. Approximately 1951 square ft.
Last updated July 15 at 11:57 AM
1 Unit Available
Northridge
5915 16th Street
5915 16th Street, Lubbock, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1207 sqft
Vaulted ceiling, real hardwood flooring and brick fireplace are just some of the great features in this beautiful home in Frenship ISD.
Last updated June 13 at 07:10 PM
1 Unit Available
Maxey Park
3813 30th Street
3813 30th Street, Lubbock, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1128 sqft
Delightful Two Bedroom near Maxey Park! Ready for Fall 2020! Two Living Areas. Large Backyard. Come check out this adorable house! Hardwood Flooring with Carpet in Second Living Area. One Car Garage.
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
West End
6105 23rd Street
6105 23rd Street, Lubbock, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1150 sqft
6105 23rd Street Available 07/20/20 New construction Beautiful new home - Beautiful brand new home. Hard surface flooring in living areas with carpeted bedrooms. Isolated master suite is quite large. All granite counter tops. All LED lighting.
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Northridge
6216 17th Street
6216 17th Street, Lubbock, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1322 sqft
6216 17th Street Available 08/14/20 Home Located Near Park & Few Blocks From Elementary School! - Schools: North Ridge Elementary, Terra Vista Jr High, Frenship High School Roommates Considered (3 @ $300 deposit per roommate) Pets Considered, No
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Northridge
6118 8th Drive
6118 8th Drive, Lubbock, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1444 sqft
6118 8th Drive Available 08/14/20 House Located Near Shadow Hills Golf Course & Close Access To W. Loop 289! - This spectacular home is new to the market and is a true spectacle.
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
North by Northwest
5536 1st Street
5536 1st Street, Lubbock, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1350 sqft
Available Now - 3 bedroom home (RLNE4068483)
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Northridge
6706 6th Street
6706 6th Street, Lubbock, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1298 sqft
Beautiful home in Frenship district - Lovely 3 bedroom 2 bath with all hard surface flooring. Tile in living area and beautiful hardwood floors in bedrooms. Covered patio. Nice fenced back yard with a new fence on its way.
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Northridge
6407 14th Street
6407 14th Street, Lubbock, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1233 sqft
6407 14th Street Available 08/14/20 House Located On Cul-De-Sac & Down The Street From Elementary & Park! - Schools: Willow Bend Elementary, Terra Vista Middle School, Frenship High School Roommates Considered (3 @ $300 deposit per roommate) Pets
Last updated July 15 at 11:57 AM
1 Unit Available
Bowie
5806 27th Street - 17B-G
5806 27th Street, Lubbock, TX
2 Bedrooms
$765
940 sqft
Pet Friendly!! No weight limit !! Breed restriction please call the office and ask. New zero landscaping for water conservation. Recently remodeled pool. No smoking property.
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Bowie
5214 29th Street
5214 29th Street, Lubbock, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
2700 sqft
5214 29th Street Available 07/17/20 Beautifully updated in 2015 & Spacious. Charming house perfect for entertaining. - 1/2 off first full month with 12 month lease.
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Coronado Area
4722 31st St
4722 31st Street, Lubbock, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1465 sqft
4722 31st St. - SHORT TERM LEASE ONLY. AVAILABLE NOW. MUST BE OUT BY 8/1/20. Great place to call home for a month! (RLNE5837752)
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Maxey Park
3708 27th Street
3708 27th Street, Lubbock, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1768 sqft
3708 27th Street Available 07/31/20 House Located In The Heart Of The Medical District Near Elementary & Maxey Park! - Schools: Overton Elementary, Smylie Wilson Jr.
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
West End
6415 32nd St.
6415 32nd Street, Lubbock, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
1172 sqft
6415 32nd St. Available 07/31/20 6415 32nd - A cute 3 bedroom. (RLNE4764267)
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Northridge
6222 15th Street
6222 15th Street, Lubbock, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1279 sqft
6222 15th Street Available 09/18/20 6222 15th Street - Available in September (RLNE2251836)
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
5209 15th St.
5209 15th Street, Lubbock, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
2193 sqft
5209 15th St. Available 09/02/20 5209 15th St. - A great 4 bedroom. (RLNE4008763)
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Northridge
1010 Juneau
1010 Juneau Avenue, Lubbock, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1700 sqft
1010 Juneau Available 10/01/20 Pre-leasing for October - It is a 3 bedroom, 2 bath/ 2 car garage in Frenship. It has granite in the kitchen. Lots of space! Give us a call to see this beauty today! No Cats Allowed (RLNE5651574)
Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
Bowie
5413 32nd St.
5413 32nd Street, Lubbock, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1730 sqft
5413 32nd St. - Available Now! (RLNE5712476)