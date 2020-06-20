Awesome 3 BIG Bedrooms, 2 bath, 2 living rooms, office, 2 car garage, 2 car carport, Granite counter tops, vinyl plank floors, Remodeled last year, Great house Available August 1 call 806-781-3357 for showings
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2509 59th Street have any available units?
2509 59th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lubbock, TX.
How much is rent in Lubbock, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lubbock Rent Report.
What amenities does 2509 59th Street have?
Some of 2509 59th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2509 59th Street currently offering any rent specials?
2509 59th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.