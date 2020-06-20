All apartments in Lubbock
2509 59th Street
Last updated June 18 2020 at 1:03 PM

2509 59th Street

2509 59th Street · No Longer Available
Location

2509 59th Street, Lubbock, TX 79413
Caprock

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Awesome 3 BIG Bedrooms, 2 bath, 2 living rooms, office, 2 car garage, 2 car carport, Granite counter tops, vinyl plank floors, Remodeled last year, Great house Available August 1 call 806-781-3357 for showings

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

