6108 RUE SOPHIE ST

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garage recently renovated stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities carport parking pool garage

Beautiful tri-level rock home in Leon Valley! Approx. 1/4 acre with inground pool and huge tiled covered patio! Multiple living areas w/3 full baths including Jacuzzi bathtub! Master bedroom with large sitting area/office! Remodeled with new cabinets, Granite countertops, tile backsplash, and stainless steel appliances! Gas cooking! Downstairs bedroom w/full bath is perfect for parents or adult kids! 2 car garage and 2 car carport. Completely fenced! Tenant pays $100/month for pool maintenance.