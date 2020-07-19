All apartments in Leon Valley
Find more places like 6108 RUE SOPHIE ST.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Leon Valley, TX
/
6108 RUE SOPHIE ST
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6108 RUE SOPHIE ST

6108 Rue Sophie · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Leon Valley
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garages
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

6108 Rue Sophie, Leon Valley, TX 78238
Seneca-Sun Valley

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful tri-level rock home in Leon Valley! Approx. 1/4 acre with inground pool and huge tiled covered patio! Multiple living areas w/3 full baths including Jacuzzi bathtub! Master bedroom with large sitting area/office! Remodeled with new cabinets, Granite countertops, tile backsplash, and stainless steel appliances! Gas cooking! Downstairs bedroom w/full bath is perfect for parents or adult kids! 2 car garage and 2 car carport. Completely fenced! Tenant pays $100/month for pool maintenance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6108 RUE SOPHIE ST have any available units?
6108 RUE SOPHIE ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Leon Valley, TX.
What amenities does 6108 RUE SOPHIE ST have?
Some of 6108 RUE SOPHIE ST's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6108 RUE SOPHIE ST currently offering any rent specials?
6108 RUE SOPHIE ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6108 RUE SOPHIE ST pet-friendly?
No, 6108 RUE SOPHIE ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Leon Valley.
Does 6108 RUE SOPHIE ST offer parking?
Yes, 6108 RUE SOPHIE ST offers parking.
Does 6108 RUE SOPHIE ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6108 RUE SOPHIE ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6108 RUE SOPHIE ST have a pool?
Yes, 6108 RUE SOPHIE ST has a pool.
Does 6108 RUE SOPHIE ST have accessible units?
No, 6108 RUE SOPHIE ST does not have accessible units.
Does 6108 RUE SOPHIE ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 6108 RUE SOPHIE ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6108 RUE SOPHIE ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 6108 RUE SOPHIE ST does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Forest Oaks
6313 Evers Road
Leon Valley, TX 78238

Similar Pages

Leon Valley 1 BedroomsLeon Valley 2 Bedrooms
Leon Valley 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLeon Valley Apartments with Garages
Leon Valley Pet Friendly PlacesBexar County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXUniversal City, TXSeguin, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXSchertz, TXConverse, TX
Alamo Heights, TXCastle Hills, TXSelma, TXFloresville, TXFair Oaks Ranch, TXBalcones Heights, TXWindcrest, TXBulverde, TXCastroville, TX
Wimberley, TXMcQueeney, TXCanyon Lake, TXTimberwood Park, TXKerrville, TXCibolo, TXHelotes, TXKirby, TXPleasanton, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversityTexas Lutheran University
St Philip's CollegeSan Antonio College
St. Mary's University