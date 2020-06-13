/
3 bedroom apartments
179 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Leon Valley, TX
Last updated June 13 at 02:09am
Seneca-Sun Valley
1 Unit Available
5916 Trone Trail
5916 Trone Trail, Leon Valley, TX
Cozy 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home awaiting new tenants. Freshly painted inside and out with new wood look vinyl plank flooring and carpet. Kitchen features new stainless steel appliances. Living room is warm and inviting with the wood-burning fireplace.
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
Linkwood
1 Unit Available
7633 LINKLEA
7633 Linklea Drive, Leon Valley, TX
Stunning Northwest Home close to the medical center. This home has a number of updates.
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
Canterfield
1 Unit Available
7215 POSS RD
7215 Poss Road, Leon Valley, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1435 sqft
This unique 3 bedroom home is close to major highway 410 for easy commutes to work or school, near lots of shopping, movie theaters, and the San Antonio Aquarium.
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
Canterfield
1 Unit Available
6402 Pacer Trail
6402 Pacer Trail, Leon Valley, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1787 sqft
Large 3 bedroom, 2 bath home located in desirable and established Leon Valley neighborhood.
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
Leon Valley
1 Unit Available
7014 FOREST PINE ST
7014 Forest Pine Street, Leon Valley, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1388 sqft
Located in Leon Valley, 1 block from the library, park, and community center. Close to the medical center and USAA. Just minutes from 410. No HOA! Lots of natural light. large shade trees in the nice back yard give the home plenty of shade.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Leon Valley
1 Unit Available
6043 Forest Shadow FOREST OAKS N.W.
6043 Forest Shadow Street, Leon Valley, TX
- No Pets Allowed (RLNE4295907)
Results within 1 mile of Leon Valley
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
2 Units Available
Oakdell Way Townhomes
6020 Danny Kaye Dr, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,355
1260 sqft
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Last updated June 13 at 12:23am
Alamo Farmsteads
41 Units Available
Retreat At Medical Center
6101 Whitby Rd, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,169
1176 sqft
This beautiful property provides residents with swimming pools, online payments and picnic areas. Apartments feature washer/dryer connections, fireplaces and walk-in closets. Convenient to the Leon Vista Trailhead and shopping along Babcock Road.
Last updated June 12 at 11:01pm
6 Units Available
The Palazzo
5455 Rowley Rd, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,569
1300 sqft
Mediterranean-style apartment community close to the Village at The Summit. Apartments feature electric fireplaces, walk-in closets, freestanding showers, Roman soaking tubs and stainless steel appliances. Community provides leisure amenities and an online residents' portal.
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
40 Units Available
The Park On Wurzbach
4707 Wurzbach Road, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1405 sqft
This luxury community is just a few minutes from I-410. On-site pool, game room, gym, fire pit, and coffee bar. Walk-in closets, a patio or balcony, and hardwood floors throughout. Smoke-free units.
Last updated June 13 at 12:14am
Rolling Ridge Club
9 Units Available
The Connally
5300 NW Loop 410, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1267 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Connally in San Antonio. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Eckhert Crossing
44 Units Available
Hillstone at Prue
6674 Prue Rd, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1150 sqft
Sit back and relax in style in your beautiful home at Azul. Spacious one, two and three bedroom apartment homes are offered for your consideration.
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
18 Units Available
Saddle Ridge
5711 N Knoll, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1244 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today! Come home to ease and comfort at Saddle Ridge.
Last updated June 13 at 01:10am
121 Units Available
Latitude
6400 Wurzbach Rd, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1418 sqft
Situated in San Antonio's Medical Center District. Contemporary apartments with black appliances, wood-laminate floors and rainfall showerheads. Community boasts greenbelt views and amenities such as a fitness center, swimming pool and covered car parking.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
Eckhert Crossing
1 Unit Available
6235 Cypress Circle
6235 Cypress Circle, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1904 sqft
Beautiful Two Story is now available for Rent! This 3br 2.5 bth with a loft upstairs features recent paint and New Laminate flooring downstairs. Spacious back yard with storage shed included.
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 02:34am
Thunderbird Hills
1 Unit Available
3026 Aspen Meadow
3026 Aspen Meadow, San Antonio, TX
The Drake floorplan is an exciting 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, two story home with lots of character. This home offers downstairs master bedroom, gameroom, and large walk-in closets in all 4 bedrooms.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
411 Inspiration
411 Inspiration Drive, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1508 sqft
411 Inspiration - Spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath home with 2 living areas and open floor plan. Second living area has fireplace. Large open backyard, covered carport area for additional parking. Easy access to Loop 410 and IH-10. (RLNE5845478)
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Alamo Farmsteads
1 Unit Available
8632 Abe Lincoln
8632 Abe Lincoln, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1326 sqft
- NO SHOWINGS UNTIL MAY 1ST. WONDERFUL 3 BR 1 BATH HOME IN ALAMO FARMSTEADS *LARGE LIVING AREA WITH GAS FIREPLACE * BRIGHT AIRY KITCHEN * WASHER & DRYER TO REMAIN, REPAIRS AT TENANTS EXPENSE * HUGE BACK YARD APPROX. 2.
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
5811 John Wayne
5811 John Wayne, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1716 sqft
- *IMMACULATE HOME IN MEDICAL CENTER AREA*ONE STORY, 3 BEDROOM, 2 BATH*CUL-DE-SAC*BEAUTIFUL LANDSCAPE, LAWN MAINT INCLUDED IN RENT*SCREENED IN PORCH 16X10*BUILT IN DESK IN BREAKFAST AREA*LIVING AREA HAS HIGH CEILING, WOOD BEAMS & SKYLIGHT*SORRY NO
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Alamo Farmsteads
1 Unit Available
6114 Pecan Tree
6114 Pecan Tree, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1717 sqft
PERFECT FOR ENTERTAINING - Interior paint updates, carpets shampooed and home clean. This is a fresh rental ready for move in. Conveniently located to major highways and medical center. Open floor plan with oversized kitchen area.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
7114 Faith Way #101
7114 Faith Way, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1368 sqft
Luxury 3 Bedroom Townhome Located Near South Texas Medical Center, San Antonio, Texas! - Custom 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Townhome located near South Texas Medical Center.
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 08:42am
1 Unit Available
4931 Flipper Dr
4931 Flipper Drive, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1245 sqft
Nice 2 story townhouse right off 410 with stained concrete flooring, high ceilings, fenced yard and much more! SECURITY DEPOSIT DUE WITHIN 48 HOURS OF APPROVAL IN CERTIFIED FUNDS. APP. WILL NOT BE PROCESSED W/O COPY OF PHOTO I.D.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 02:09am
1 Unit Available
4821 Fred May Dr
4821 Fred May Drive, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1283 sqft
Great looking unit and newly remodeled with all new flooring(no carpet),newly painted interior,newly placed privacy fence,new stove,new tiled bathroom,granite counter in bath room and also granite in kitchen.
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
1 Unit Available
6722 FELLOWOOD ST
6722 Fellowood Street, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
974 sqft
This 3 bed with 1.5 bathrooms is looking for a new owner. The open floor plan is perfect for entertaining. It's sure to be a treasure once updated with your personal touches.
