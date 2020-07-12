/
/
/
canterfield
Last updated July 12 2020 at 8:35 PM
292 Apartments for rent in Canterfield, Leon Valley, TX
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 08:30pm
$
178 Units Available
Palmetto Pointe
4835 USAA Blvd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,090
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1274 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available.
Results within 1 mile of Canterfield
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 06:34pm
$
45 Units Available
The Abbey at Medical Center
5450 Rowley Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$769
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$959
927 sqft
Newly upgraded apartments feature wood inspired flooring, brand new energy-efficient black appliances, bathroom vanity lighting and more. The community features a lagoon-style pool, tiered waterfall and fitness center.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 07:00pm
8 Units Available
The Palazzo
5455 Rowley Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,209
1201 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,639
1300 sqft
Mediterranean-style apartment community close to the Village at The Summit. Apartments feature electric fireplaces, walk-in closets, freestanding showers, Roman soaking tubs and stainless steel appliances. Community provides leisure amenities and an online residents' portal.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 06:32pm
38 Units Available
Knoll Crest Apartments
5700 N Knoll, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$775
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$899
994 sqft
Our community provides beautiful apartment homes and townhomes nestled into a quiet neighborhood where quality living is a way of life.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 06:28pm
$
38 Units Available
Retreat At Medical Center
6101 Whitby Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$689
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$930
913 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,189
1176 sqft
This beautiful property provides residents with swimming pools, online payments and picnic areas. Apartments feature washer/dryer connections, fireplaces and walk-in closets. Convenient to the Leon Vista Trailhead and shopping along Babcock Road.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
19 Units Available
Boardwalk Med Center
7838 Huebner Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,036
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,217
1066 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms.Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guidedtours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours viavideo chat are still available.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
$
39 Units Available
Firewheel
6155 Eckhert Rd, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$840
528 sqft
1 Bedroom
$890
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,305
1132 sqft
Apartments include walk-in closets, patios or balconies, and in-unit laundry. Community features a 24-hour gym, pool and fire pit. Trash valet available. Cats and dogs allowed.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
38 Units Available
The Abbey at Grande Oaks
6418 Eckhert Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,039
934 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,289
1296 sqft
Luxury gated community with beach front entry-style pool and tanning deck, basketball court and athletic club. Units feature large windows, black kitchen appliances and granite countertops.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
3 Units Available
Oakdell Way Townhomes
6020 Danny Kaye Dr, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,072
1045 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,272
1260 sqft
***At this time, we are not conducting in-person tours. Please call or email if you wish to request a virtual tour.***
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
7 Units Available
Westchase
7820 Woodchase, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$708
513 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$939
802 sqft
Recently renovated community with walk-in closets, hardwood floors and fireplaces. On-site amenities offer everything for the active person, including a pool, playground, tennis and basketball court, courtyard, and business center. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 08:30pm
18 Units Available
Saddle Ridge
5711 N Knoll, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$799
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1012 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,315
1244 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today! Come home to ease and comfort at Saddle Ridge.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
36 Units Available
Hillstone at Prue
6674 Prue Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$855
666 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,090
960 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1150 sqft
Sit back and relax in style in your beautiful home at Azul. Spacious one, two and three bedroom apartment homes are offered for your consideration.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
34 Units Available
Forest Oaks
6313 Evers Road, Leon Valley, TX
1 Bedroom
$725
643 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$878
946 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,220
1200 sqft
Look no further for great apartment living - because you've found it at Forest Oaks Apartments! Our beautiful community in San Antonio, Texas is ideally located to give you the best dining, shopping, and entertainment that the area has to offer.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
21 Units Available
Richland Trace Apartments
7791 Woodchase, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$680
604 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$980
983 sqft
STUNNING, REMODELED APARTMERNTS with contemporary finishes, features and fixtures.
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated July 12 at 06:01pm
5 Units Available
Courtland Heights
5940 Danny Kaye Dr, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$730
599 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$950
953 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Courtland Heights offers pet friendly 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes in San Antonio's Medical center, near VIA bus line, Loop 410 and IH-10. Wood plank flooring, plush carpet, kitchen appliances and washer & dryer in every apartment home.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 06:37pm
121 Units Available
Latitude
6400 Wurzbach Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$800
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$969
1027 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1418 sqft
Situated in San Antonio's Medical Center District. Contemporary apartments with black appliances, wood-laminate floors and rainfall showerheads. Community boasts greenbelt views and amenities such as a fitness center, swimming pool and covered car parking.
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
5518 Justin Cv
5518 Justin Cove, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1372 sqft
~Beautiful home in Rockwell Village, a gated community within a mile of the Medical Center~Newer laminate flooring installed downstairs~Spacious kitchen with extensive breakfast bar area~Lots of counter space & cabinets~Master bedroom has 2 walk-in
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
7727 Wexford Grove
7727 Wexford Grove, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1241 sqft
Adorable 3-2-1, 1 story home located in THE RETREAT AT OAK HILLS. A small gated community in the heart of the Medical Center.
1 of 31
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
6627 DESILU DR
6627 Desilu Drive, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1552 sqft
Corner House in established neighborhood with mature trees with separate living and dining areas and 18x13 family room with woodburning fireplace. 18x13 covered patio, large yard and separate area for gardening.
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
6606 Desilu Dr
6606 Desilu Drive, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1277 sqft
Charming, Freshly Remodeled 3 Bedroom 2 Bath - Freshly remodeled 3 bed 2 bath located on the corner of Desilu street. This home includes new upgrades with beautiful flooring throughout the house.
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
6222 Cypress Circle
6222 Cypress Circle, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1550 sqft
Location, location, location! Safe, Quiet, Cozy and tucked-away - This Home is in a neighborhood in the medical center area. The area is also in the center with easy access to all sides of the city.
1 of 33
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
6910 Bermuda Trl
6910 Bermuda Trail, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1178 sqft
Cozy 2 bed 2 bath home in NW San Antonio! - ForeFront Property Management is now offering a zero dollar security deposit move in! All Residents are required to purchase a Security Deposit Insurance Policy through Rhino.
1 of 20
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
5455 ROWLEY RD
5455 Rowley Road, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$970
876 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Come home to luxury inside and out in Northwest San Antonio.
1 of 4
Last updated July 12 at 09:23pm
1 Unit Available
6081 BANTRY BAY
6081 Bantry Bay, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1524 sqft
well maintained property in the medical center. Bedroom down or study. Master bed room has small sitting area or study area, huge walk in closet. All appliances included. Covered patio and nice private yard with builtin roasting pit.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
San Antonio, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXUniversal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TXSchertz, TXCastle Hills, TXAlamo Heights, TX
Selma, TXLeon Valley, TXFloresville, TXFair Oaks Ranch, TXBalcones Heights, TXWindcrest, TXBulverde, TXCastroville, TXHelotes, TXOlmos Park, TX