Last updated June 14 2020 at 1:01 PM

137 Apartments for rent in Leon Valley, TX with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Leon Valley renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
Leon Valley
32 Units Available
Forest Oaks
6313 Evers Road, Leon Valley, TX
1 Bedroom
$725
643 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$878
946 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Look no further for great apartment living - because you've found it at Forest Oaks Apartments! Our beautiful community in San Antonio, Texas is ideally located to give you the best dining, shopping, and entertainment that the area has to offer.
Results within 1 mile of Leon Valley
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
30 Units Available
Aspire Roxbury
6202 Roxbury Dr, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$896
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,216
1213 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Ingram Park Mall and Sea World are just minutes from this property. Walk-in closets provide plenty of space, and granite countertops look luxurious. Amenities include a media room and pool, and the property is pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
15 Units Available
Diamond Ridge
5235 Glen Ridge Dr, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$770
560 sqft
1 Bedroom
$781
647 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$937
911 sqft
Welcome to all that Diamond Ridge Apartment Homes and the great city of San Antonio has to offer! The convenience of having it all right at your fingertips. Easy access to restaurants, shopping and dining.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
53 Units Available
Atrium Commons
8727 Huebner Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$669
567 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$899
803 sqft
Newly renovated homes with spacious floor plans and designer cabinetry. Residents get access to a cafe, pool and gym. Close to South Texas Medical Center. Easy access to I-10.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
$
34 Units Available
Knoll Crest Apartments
5700 N Knoll, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$775
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$899
994 sqft
Our community provides beautiful apartment homes and townhomes nestled into a quiet neighborhood where quality living is a way of life.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 06:06am
$
14 Units Available
Lodge at Timberhill
5544 Timberhill, San Antonio, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$675
482 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$860
658 sqft
Escape to The Lodge at Timberhill Apartments! Conveniently located just minutes from Route 410 and Ingram Park Mall. Stop by to see us today.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 12:20pm
$
Alamo Farmsteads
41 Units Available
Retreat At Medical Center
6101 Whitby Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$689
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$930
913 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,169
1176 sqft
This beautiful property provides residents with swimming pools, online payments and picnic areas. Apartments feature washer/dryer connections, fireplaces and walk-in closets. Convenient to the Leon Vista Trailhead and shopping along Babcock Road.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:42pm
28 Units Available
Valencia at Medical
5111 Glen Ridge Drive, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$840
893 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$965
1064 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A larger community. Recently renovated. Larger homes with new appliances, fully equipped kitchens, and washer and dryer hookups. On-site pools, fitness center, spa, and tennis courts. Near the VA hospital and I-40.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:26pm
$
56 Units Available
The Abbey at Medical Center
5450 Rowley Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$729
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$959
927 sqft
Newly upgraded apartments feature wood inspired flooring, brand new energy-efficient black appliances, bathroom vanity lighting and more. The community features a lagoon-style pool, tiered waterfall and fitness center.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
38 Units Available
The Park On Wurzbach
4707 Wurzbach Road, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,084
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1102 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1405 sqft
This luxury community is just a few minutes from I-410. On-site pool, game room, gym, fire pit, and coffee bar. Walk-in closets, a patio or balcony, and hardwood floors throughout. Smoke-free units.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 01:01pm
$
7 Units Available
The Palazzo
5455 Rowley Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,319
1201 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,539
1300 sqft
Mediterranean-style apartment community close to the Village at The Summit. Apartments feature electric fireplaces, walk-in closets, freestanding showers, Roman soaking tubs and stainless steel appliances. Community provides leisure amenities and an online residents' portal.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Eckhert Crossing
41 Units Available
Hillstone at Prue
6674 Prue Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$900
666 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,090
960 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1150 sqft
Sit back and relax in style in your beautiful home at Azul. Spacious one, two and three bedroom apartment homes are offered for your consideration.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Eckhert Crossing
45 Units Available
Firewheel
6155 Eckhert Rd, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$895
528 sqft
1 Bedroom
$965
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
1132 sqft
Apartments include walk-in closets, patios or balconies, and in-unit laundry. Community features a 24-hour gym, pool and fire pit. Trash valet available. Cats and dogs allowed.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:54pm
$
28 Units Available
Addison Medical Center Apartments
2810 Babcock Road, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,214
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,544
1122 sqft
Designed for elegance and comfort, Addison features unparalleled community amenities, exceptional interior finished, and a refined - but unpretentious - atmosphere.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Woodlawn Hills
7 Units Available
The Mirabella
1955 Bandera Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$750
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$901
799 sqft
A perfect fit for San Antonio’s 55 and better! Spacious, well-equipped 1 and 2 bedroom apartments that allow for comfortable living. More than just a place to live this community promotes an active social life with its many community amenities.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
Eckhert Crossing
35 Units Available
The Abbey at Grande Oaks
6418 Eckhert Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,029
934 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,239
1296 sqft
Luxury gated community with beach front entry-style pool and tanning deck, basketball court and athletic club. Units feature large windows, black kitchen appliances and granite countertops.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 14 at 12:49pm
Rolling Ridge Club
9 Units Available
The Connally
5300 NW Loop 410, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$950
993 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1267 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Connally in San Antonio. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
19 Units Available
Richland Trace Apartments
7791 Woodchase, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$680
604 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$950
983 sqft
STUNNING, REMODELED APARTMERNTS with contemporary finishes, features and fixtures.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
18 Units Available
Saddle Ridge
5711 N Knoll, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$784
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1012 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1244 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today! Come home to ease and comfort at Saddle Ridge.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 12:59pm
121 Units Available
Latitude
6400 Wurzbach Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$800
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$969
1027 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1418 sqft
Situated in San Antonio's Medical Center District. Contemporary apartments with black appliances, wood-laminate floors and rainfall showerheads. Community boasts greenbelt views and amenities such as a fitness center, swimming pool and covered car parking.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 08:17am
1 Unit Available
5455 ROWLEY RD
5455 Rowley Road, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,130
876 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Come home to luxury inside and out in Northwest San Antonio.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 08:17am
1 Unit Available
5544 TIMBERHILL
5544 Timberhill Drive, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$860
650 sqft
Discover a lifestyle you have always dreamed of when you live here! Look forward to the multitude of amazing amenities and features including custom interior finishes, spacious closets, a glittering pool, picnic areas, BBQ grills, a fitness center,

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 08:17am
1 Unit Available
7221 LAMB RD
7221 Lamb Road, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$755
608 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Nestled in the heart of the Medical Center you'll be in a location near Loop 410, IH-10, major employers and hospitals.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 08:17am
1 Unit Available
8050 Oakdell Way
8050 Oakdell Way, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$853
628 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Finding the right place to live can be difficult but you have now stumbled upon a true gem! Enjoy an exceptional lifestyle in a prime location, without a high price tag! Community features include: 24-Hour Emergency Maintenance BBQ/Picnic Area
City Guide for Leon Valley, TX

It can be said that Texans are a stubborn lot. The same holds true for the original residents of Leon Valley when development there began in the 1950s. Rather than be annexed by San Antonio, the residents of Leon Valley filed a petition for incorporation as an independent city. By the late 1960s, that stubborn streak paid off and the city was finally incorporated and has been growing steadily ever since!

Located 10 miles northwest of downtown San Antonio, Texas, Leon Valley's population was up to 10,676 residents as of the 2012 Census. What makes this city so special is not only its location in central Texas, but its close proximity to San Antonio as well. It is just far enough away from the noise and frenetic pace under which San Antonio operates and is considered to be the perfect escape from the rat-race of city life. However, it's close enough for an easy commute, easy access to world class shopping, excellent employment opportunities and cuisine that represents tastes from around the world, coupled with a culture that represents the residents who live there. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Leon Valley, TX

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Leon Valley renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

