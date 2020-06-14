137 Apartments for rent in Leon Valley, TX with gym
It can be said that Texans are a stubborn lot. The same holds true for the original residents of Leon Valley when development there began in the 1950s. Rather than be annexed by San Antonio, the residents of Leon Valley filed a petition for incorporation as an independent city. By the late 1960s, that stubborn streak paid off and the city was finally incorporated and has been growing steadily ever since!
Located 10 miles northwest of downtown San Antonio, Texas, Leon Valley's population was up to 10,676 residents as of the 2012 Census. What makes this city so special is not only its location in central Texas, but its close proximity to San Antonio as well. It is just far enough away from the noise and frenetic pace under which San Antonio operates and is considered to be the perfect escape from the rat-race of city life. However, it's close enough for an easy commute, easy access to world class shopping, excellent employment opportunities and cuisine that represents tastes from around the world, coupled with a culture that represents the residents who live there. See more
Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Leon Valley renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.
Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.
Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.
If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.
Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!
Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.