apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:34 PM
187 Apartments for rent in Leon Valley, TX with pool
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
34 Units Available
Leon Valley
Forest Oaks
6313 Evers Road, Leon Valley, TX
1 Bedroom
$725
643 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$878
946 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,220
1200 sqft
Look no further for great apartment living - because you've found it at Forest Oaks Apartments! Our beautiful community in San Antonio, Texas is ideally located to give you the best dining, shopping, and entertainment that the area has to offer.
Results within 1 mile of Leon Valley
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 01:00pm
8 Units Available
The Palazzo
5455 Rowley Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,209
1201 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,639
1300 sqft
Mediterranean-style apartment community close to the Village at The Summit. Apartments feature electric fireplaces, walk-in closets, freestanding showers, Roman soaking tubs and stainless steel appliances. Community provides leisure amenities and an online residents' portal.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
$
29 Units Available
Aspire Roxbury
6202 Roxbury Dr, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$896
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,184
1213 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,580
1418 sqft
Ingram Park Mall and Sea World are just minutes from this property. Walk-in closets provide plenty of space, and granite countertops look luxurious. Amenities include a media room and pool, and the property is pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
$
40 Units Available
Eckhert Crossing
Firewheel
6155 Eckhert Rd, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$840
528 sqft
1 Bedroom
$890
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,305
1132 sqft
Apartments include walk-in closets, patios or balconies, and in-unit laundry. Community features a 24-hour gym, pool and fire pit. Trash valet available. Cats and dogs allowed.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 13 at 12:31pm
18 Units Available
Amber Hill
5335 NW Loop 410, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$789
560 sqft
1 Bedroom
$799
672 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$989
968 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Amber Hill in San Antonio. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 12:18pm
56 Units Available
Atrium Commons
8727 Huebner Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$669
567 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$899
803 sqft
Newly renovated homes with spacious floor plans and designer cabinetry. Residents get access to a cafe, pool and gym. Close to South Texas Medical Center. Easy access to I-10.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 13 at 12:04pm
$
38 Units Available
Alamo Farmsteads
Retreat At Medical Center
6101 Whitby Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$689
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$930
913 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,189
1176 sqft
This beautiful property provides residents with swimming pools, online payments and picnic areas. Apartments feature washer/dryer connections, fireplaces and walk-in closets. Convenient to the Leon Vista Trailhead and shopping along Babcock Road.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 12:19pm
25 Units Available
Valencia at Medical
5111 Glen Ridge Drive, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$965
1064 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1293 sqft
A larger community. Recently renovated. Larger homes with new appliances, fully equipped kitchens, and washer and dryer hookups. On-site pools, fitness center, spa, and tennis courts. Near the VA hospital and I-40.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 12:20pm
38 Units Available
Knoll Crest Apartments
5700 N Knoll, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$775
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$899
994 sqft
Our community provides beautiful apartment homes and townhomes nestled into a quiet neighborhood where quality living is a way of life.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 12:25pm
15 Units Available
Lodge at Timberhill
5544 Timberhill, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$615
425 sqft
1 Bedroom
$675
482 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$860
658 sqft
Escape to The Lodge at Timberhill Apartments! Conveniently located just minutes from Route 410 and Ingram Park Mall. Stop by to see us today.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 12:08pm
16 Units Available
Diamond Ridge
5235 Glen Ridge Dr, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$781
560 sqft
1 Bedroom
$824
647 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$884
911 sqft
Welcome to all that Diamond Ridge Apartment Homes and the great city of San Antonio has to offer! The convenience of having it all right at your fingertips. Easy access to restaurants, shopping and dining.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
7 Units Available
Woodlawn Hills
The Mirabella
1955 Bandera Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$750
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$901
799 sqft
A perfect fit for San Antonio’s 55 and better! Spacious, well-equipped 1 and 2 bedroom apartments that allow for comfortable living. More than just a place to live this community promotes an active social life with its many community amenities.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
37 Units Available
Eckhert Crossing
The Abbey at Grande Oaks
6418 Eckhert Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,039
934 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,289
1296 sqft
Luxury gated community with beach front entry-style pool and tanning deck, basketball court and athletic club. Units feature large windows, black kitchen appliances and granite countertops.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
$
3 Units Available
Oakdell Way Townhomes
6020 Danny Kaye Dr, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,072
1045 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,272
1260 sqft
***At this time, we are not conducting in-person tours. Please call or email if you wish to request a virtual tour.***
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 12:05pm
13 Units Available
Deer Oaks
7230 Wurzbach Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$680
601 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$950
934 sqft
Updated apartments located near the I-410 Beltway and close to St. Mary's University and Ingram Park Mall. Units with air conditioning, tile flooring and walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 12:21pm
6 Units Available
Rolling Ridge Club
The Connally
5300 NW Loop 410, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$950
993 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,260
1267 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Connally in San Antonio. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 12:09pm
$
45 Units Available
The Abbey at Medical Center
5450 Rowley Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$769
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$959
927 sqft
Newly upgraded apartments feature wood inspired flooring, brand new energy-efficient black appliances, bathroom vanity lighting and more. The community features a lagoon-style pool, tiered waterfall and fitness center.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
7 Units Available
Westchase
7820 Woodchase, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$708
513 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$939
802 sqft
Recently renovated community with walk-in closets, hardwood floors and fireplaces. On-site amenities offer everything for the active person, including a pool, playground, tennis and basketball court, courtyard, and business center. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
18 Units Available
Saddle Ridge
5711 N Knoll, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$799
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1012 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,315
1244 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today! Come home to ease and comfort at Saddle Ridge.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
$
36 Units Available
Eckhert Crossing
Hillstone at Prue
6674 Prue Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$855
666 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,090
960 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1150 sqft
Sit back and relax in style in your beautiful home at Azul. Spacious one, two and three bedroom apartment homes are offered for your consideration.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 12:10pm
1 Unit Available
Highpoint South
7110 Wurzbach Road - 302, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$750
600 sqft
Newly Renovated One BD-Med Center SA - Newly renovated one bedroom for rent in the Medical Center of San Antonio. Brand new faux wood appliances, new carpet and upgraded appliances in select units.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 12:30pm
34 Units Available
Addison Medical Center Apartments
2810 Babcock Road, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,189
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,744
1122 sqft
Designed for elegance and comfort, Addison features unparalleled community amenities, exceptional interior finished, and a refined - but unpretentious - atmosphere.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
35 Units Available
The Park On Wurzbach
4707 Wurzbach Road, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,084
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1102 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This luxury community is just a few minutes from I-410. On-site pool, game room, gym, fire pit, and coffee bar. Walk-in closets, a patio or balcony, and hardwood floors throughout. Smoke-free units.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
21 Units Available
Richland Trace Apartments
7791 Woodchase, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$680
604 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$980
983 sqft
STUNNING, REMODELED APARTMERNTS with contemporary finishes, features and fixtures.
