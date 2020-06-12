/
/
/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 1:07 PM
140 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Leon Valley, TX
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
$
Leon Valley
32 Units Available
Forest Oaks
6313 Evers Road, Leon Valley, TX
2 Bedrooms
$878
946 sqft
Look no further for great apartment living - because you've found it at Forest Oaks Apartments! Our beautiful community in San Antonio, Texas is ideally located to give you the best dining, shopping, and entertainment that the area has to offer.
Results within 1 mile of Leon Valley
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 12:10pm
18 Units Available
Deer Oaks
7230 Wurzbach Rd, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$945
934 sqft
Updated apartments located near the I-410 Beltway and close to St. Mary's University and Ingram Park Mall. Units with air conditioning, tile flooring and walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 12:39pm
15 Units Available
Diamond Ridge
5235 Glen Ridge Dr, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$892
911 sqft
Welcome to all that Diamond Ridge Apartment Homes and the great city of San Antonio has to offer! The convenience of having it all right at your fingertips. Easy access to restaurants, shopping and dining.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 12:18pm
10 Units Available
Amber Hill
5335 NW Loop 410, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$989
968 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Amber Hill in San Antonio. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 12:45pm
$
34 Units Available
Knoll Crest Apartments
5700 N Knoll, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$899
994 sqft
Our community provides beautiful apartment homes and townhomes nestled into a quiet neighborhood where quality living is a way of life.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 12:02pm
55 Units Available
Atrium Commons
8727 Huebner Rd, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$899
803 sqft
Newly renovated homes with spacious floor plans and designer cabinetry. Residents get access to a cafe, pool and gym. Close to South Texas Medical Center. Easy access to I-10.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 12:33pm
$
Alamo Farmsteads
39 Units Available
Retreat At Medical Center
6101 Whitby Rd, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$930
913 sqft
This beautiful property provides residents with swimming pools, online payments and picnic areas. Apartments feature washer/dryer connections, fireplaces and walk-in closets. Convenient to the Leon Vista Trailhead and shopping along Babcock Road.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 12:08pm
30 Units Available
Valencia at Medical
5111 Glen Ridge Drive, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$965
1064 sqft
A larger community. Recently renovated. Larger homes with new appliances, fully equipped kitchens, and washer and dryer hookups. On-site pools, fitness center, spa, and tennis courts. Near the VA hospital and I-40.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 12:16pm
$
14 Units Available
Lodge at Timberhill
5544 Timberhill, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$860
658 sqft
Escape to The Lodge at Timberhill Apartments! Conveniently located just minutes from Route 410 and Ingram Park Mall. Stop by to see us today.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
$
Eckhert Crossing
49 Units Available
Firewheel
6155 Eckhert Rd, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1132 sqft
Apartments include walk-in closets, patios or balconies, and in-unit laundry. Community features a 24-hour gym, pool and fire pit. Trash valet available. Cats and dogs allowed.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 07:02am
$
6 Units Available
The Palazzo
5455 Rowley Rd, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,318
1201 sqft
Mediterranean-style apartment community close to the Village at The Summit. Apartments feature electric fireplaces, walk-in closets, freestanding showers, Roman soaking tubs and stainless steel appliances. Community provides leisure amenities and an online residents' portal.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
9 Units Available
Westchase
7820 Woodchase, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$920
802 sqft
Recently renovated community with walk-in closets, hardwood floors and fireplaces. On-site amenities offer everything for the active person, including a pool, playground, tennis and basketball court, courtyard, and business center. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
$
29 Units Available
Aspire Roxbury
6202 Roxbury Dr, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,209
1213 sqft
Ingram Park Mall and Sea World are just minutes from this property. Walk-in closets provide plenty of space, and granite countertops look luxurious. Amenities include a media room and pool, and the property is pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Woodlawn Hills
7 Units Available
The Mirabella
1955 Bandera Rd, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$901
799 sqft
A perfect fit for San Antonio’s 55 and better! Spacious, well-equipped 1 and 2 bedroom apartments that allow for comfortable living. More than just a place to live this community promotes an active social life with its many community amenities.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Eckhert Crossing
42 Units Available
Hillstone at Prue
6674 Prue Rd, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,090
960 sqft
Sit back and relax in style in your beautiful home at Azul. Spacious one, two and three bedroom apartment homes are offered for your consideration.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 12:31pm
$
28 Units Available
Addison Medical Center Apartments
2810 Babcock Road, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,544
1122 sqft
Designed for elegance and comfort, Addison features unparalleled community amenities, exceptional interior finished, and a refined - but unpretentious - atmosphere.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
$
Eckhert Crossing
35 Units Available
The Abbey at Grande Oaks
6418 Eckhert Rd, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,239
1296 sqft
Luxury gated community with beach front entry-style pool and tanning deck, basketball court and athletic club. Units feature large windows, black kitchen appliances and granite countertops.
Verified
1 of 2
Last updated June 12 at 06:09am
Rolling Ridge Club
9 Units Available
The Connally
5300 NW Loop 410, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$950
993 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Connally in San Antonio. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 12:39pm
$
54 Units Available
The Abbey at Medical Center
5450 Rowley Rd, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$959
927 sqft
Newly upgraded apartments feature wood inspired flooring, brand new energy-efficient black appliances, bathroom vanity lighting and more. The community features a lagoon-style pool, tiered waterfall and fitness center.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
18 Units Available
Saddle Ridge
5711 N Knoll, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1012 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today! Come home to ease and comfort at Saddle Ridge.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
$
40 Units Available
The Park On Wurzbach
4707 Wurzbach Road, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1102 sqft
This luxury community is just a few minutes from I-410. On-site pool, game room, gym, fire pit, and coffee bar. Walk-in closets, a patio or balcony, and hardwood floors throughout. Smoke-free units.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
19 Units Available
Richland Trace Apartments
7791 Woodchase, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$950
983 sqft
STUNNING, REMODELED APARTMERNTS with contemporary finishes, features and fixtures.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 12:34pm
121 Units Available
Latitude
6400 Wurzbach Rd, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$969
1027 sqft
Situated in San Antonio's Medical Center District. Contemporary apartments with black appliances, wood-laminate floors and rainfall showerheads. Community boasts greenbelt views and amenities such as a fitness center, swimming pool and covered car parking.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 08:15am
1 Unit Available
5544 TIMBERHILL
5544 Timberhill Drive, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$860
650 sqft
Discover a lifestyle you have always dreamed of when you live here! Look forward to the multitude of amazing amenities and features including custom interior finishes, spacious closets, a glittering pool, picnic areas, BBQ grills, a fitness center,
Similar Pages
Leon Valley 1 BedroomsLeon Valley 2 BedroomsLeon Valley 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLeon Valley 3 Bedrooms
Leon Valley Apartments with BalconyLeon Valley Apartments with GarageLeon Valley Apartments with GymLeon Valley Apartments with Move-in Specials
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
San Antonio, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXUniversal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TXSchertz, TXCastle Hills, TXAlamo Heights, TX
Selma, TXFloresville, TXFair Oaks Ranch, TXBalcones Heights, TXWindcrest, TXBulverde, TXCastroville, TXWimberley, TXHelotes, TX