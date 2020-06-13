Apartment List
/
TX
/
leon valley
/
dog friendly apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 7:02 PM

189 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Leon Valley, TX

Finding an apartment in Leon Valley that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
$
Leon Valley
32 Units Available
Forest Oaks
6313 Evers Road, Leon Valley, TX
1 Bedroom
$725
643 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$878
946 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Look no further for great apartment living - because you've found it at Forest Oaks Apartments! Our beautiful community in San Antonio, Texas is ideally located to give you the best dining, shopping, and entertainment that the area has to offer.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Canterfield
1 Unit Available
7215 POSS RD
7215 Poss Road, Leon Valley, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1435 sqft
This unique 3 bedroom home is close to major highway 410 for easy commutes to work or school, near lots of shopping, movie theaters, and the San Antonio Aquarium.
Results within 1 mile of Leon Valley
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 07:02pm
$
7 Units Available
The Palazzo
5455 Rowley Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,319
1201 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,539
1300 sqft
Mediterranean-style apartment community close to the Village at The Summit. Apartments feature electric fireplaces, walk-in closets, freestanding showers, Roman soaking tubs and stainless steel appliances. Community provides leisure amenities and an online residents' portal.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:34pm
53 Units Available
Atrium Commons
8727 Huebner Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$669
567 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$899
803 sqft
Newly renovated homes with spacious floor plans and designer cabinetry. Residents get access to a cafe, pool and gym. Close to South Texas Medical Center. Easy access to I-10.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
2 Units Available
Oakdell Way Townhomes
6020 Danny Kaye Dr, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,410
1260 sqft
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
30 Units Available
Aspire Roxbury
6202 Roxbury Dr, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$896
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,216
1213 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Ingram Park Mall and Sea World are just minutes from this property. Walk-in closets provide plenty of space, and granite countertops look luxurious. Amenities include a media room and pool, and the property is pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
10 Units Available
Westchase
7820 Woodchase, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$650
513 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$921
802 sqft
Recently renovated community with walk-in closets, hardwood floors and fireplaces. On-site amenities offer everything for the active person, including a pool, playground, tennis and basketball court, courtyard, and business center. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
1 Unit Available
Pecan Hill
5420 Callaghan Road, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$749
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
At Last, This Is What Youve Been Searching For. - Newly renovated one bedroom apartment home for rent. Brand new faux wood flooring, new carpet and upgraded appliances in select apartment homes.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
17 Units Available
Deer Oaks
7230 Wurzbach Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$680
618 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$945
934 sqft
Updated apartments located near the I-410 Beltway and close to St. Mary's University and Ingram Park Mall. Units with air conditioning, tile flooring and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 06:06pm
11 Units Available
Amber Hill
5335 NW Loop 410, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$789
560 sqft
1 Bedroom
$799
672 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$989
968 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Amber Hill in San Antonio. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 07:03pm
$
56 Units Available
The Abbey at Medical Center
5450 Rowley Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$769
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$959
927 sqft
Newly upgraded apartments feature wood inspired flooring, brand new energy-efficient black appliances, bathroom vanity lighting and more. The community features a lagoon-style pool, tiered waterfall and fitness center.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:07pm
29 Units Available
Valencia at Medical
5111 Glen Ridge Drive, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$840
893 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$965
1064 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A larger community. Recently renovated. Larger homes with new appliances, fully equipped kitchens, and washer and dryer hookups. On-site pools, fitness center, spa, and tennis courts. Near the VA hospital and I-40.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:25pm
$
14 Units Available
Lodge at Timberhill
5544 Timberhill, San Antonio, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$675
482 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$860
658 sqft
Escape to The Lodge at Timberhill Apartments! Conveniently located just minutes from Route 410 and Ingram Park Mall. Stop by to see us today.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Eckhert Crossing
43 Units Available
Hillstone at Prue
6674 Prue Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$900
666 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,090
960 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1150 sqft
Sit back and relax in style in your beautiful home at Azul. Spacious one, two and three bedroom apartment homes are offered for your consideration.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 06:33pm
$
Alamo Farmsteads
41 Units Available
Retreat At Medical Center
6101 Whitby Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$689
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$930
913 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,169
1176 sqft
This beautiful property provides residents with swimming pools, online payments and picnic areas. Apartments feature washer/dryer connections, fireplaces and walk-in closets. Convenient to the Leon Vista Trailhead and shopping along Babcock Road.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
Thunderbird Hills
5 Units Available
Liberty Ridge Apartments
5940 NW Loop 410, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$706
652 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Liberty Ridge, your place to call home! Located near some of San Antonio's largest employers such as Lackland AFB (15 min away) and USAA (10 min away).
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:28pm
$
34 Units Available
Knoll Crest Apartments
5700 N Knoll, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$775
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$899
994 sqft
Our community provides beautiful apartment homes and townhomes nestled into a quiet neighborhood where quality living is a way of life.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 06:58pm
15 Units Available
Diamond Ridge
5235 Glen Ridge Dr, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$770
560 sqft
1 Bedroom
$781
647 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$935
911 sqft
Welcome to all that Diamond Ridge Apartment Homes and the great city of San Antonio has to offer! The convenience of having it all right at your fingertips. Easy access to restaurants, shopping and dining.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
Eckhert Crossing
47 Units Available
Firewheel
6155 Eckhert Rd, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$895
528 sqft
1 Bedroom
$965
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
1132 sqft
Apartments include walk-in closets, patios or balconies, and in-unit laundry. Community features a 24-hour gym, pool and fire pit. Trash valet available. Cats and dogs allowed.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
1 Unit Available
Highpoint South
7110 Wurzbach Road - 302, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$750
600 sqft
Newly Renovated One BD-Med Center SA - Newly renovated one bedroom for rent in the Medical Center of San Antonio. Brand new faux wood appliances, new carpet and upgraded appliances in select units.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 07:06pm
$
28 Units Available
Addison Medical Center Apartments
2810 Babcock Road, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,214
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,544
1122 sqft
Designed for elegance and comfort, Addison features unparalleled community amenities, exceptional interior finished, and a refined - but unpretentious - atmosphere.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
$
39 Units Available
The Park On Wurzbach
4707 Wurzbach Road, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,084
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1102 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1405 sqft
This luxury community is just a few minutes from I-410. On-site pool, game room, gym, fire pit, and coffee bar. Walk-in closets, a patio or balcony, and hardwood floors throughout. Smoke-free units.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Woodlawn Hills
7 Units Available
The Mirabella
1955 Bandera Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$750
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$901
799 sqft
A perfect fit for San Antonio’s 55 and better! Spacious, well-equipped 1 and 2 bedroom apartments that allow for comfortable living. More than just a place to live this community promotes an active social life with its many community amenities.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
$
Eckhert Crossing
35 Units Available
The Abbey at Grande Oaks
6418 Eckhert Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,029
934 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,239
1296 sqft
Luxury gated community with beach front entry-style pool and tanning deck, basketball court and athletic club. Units feature large windows, black kitchen appliances and granite countertops.
City Guide for Leon Valley, TX

It can be said that Texans are a stubborn lot. The same holds true for the original residents of Leon Valley when development there began in the 1950s. Rather than be annexed by San Antonio, the residents of Leon Valley filed a petition for incorporation as an independent city. By the late 1960s, that stubborn streak paid off and the city was finally incorporated and has been growing steadily ever since!

Located 10 miles northwest of downtown San Antonio, Texas, Leon Valley's population was up to 10,676 residents as of the 2012 Census. What makes this city so special is not only its location in central Texas, but its close proximity to San Antonio as well. It is just far enough away from the noise and frenetic pace under which San Antonio operates and is considered to be the perfect escape from the rat-race of city life. However, it's close enough for an easy commute, easy access to world class shopping, excellent employment opportunities and cuisine that represents tastes from around the world, coupled with a culture that represents the residents who live there. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Leon Valley, TX

Finding an apartment in Leon Valley that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

Similar Pages

Leon Valley 1 BedroomsLeon Valley 2 BedroomsLeon Valley 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLeon Valley 3 Bedrooms
Leon Valley Apartments with BalconyLeon Valley Apartments with GarageLeon Valley Apartments with GymLeon Valley Apartments with Move-in Specials
Leon Valley Apartments with ParkingLeon Valley Apartments with PoolLeon Valley Dog Friendly ApartmentsLeon Valley Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXUniversal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TXSchertz, TXCastle Hills, TXAlamo Heights, TX
Selma, TXFloresville, TXFair Oaks Ranch, TXBalcones Heights, TXWindcrest, TXBulverde, TXCastroville, TXWimberley, TXHelotes, TX
Olmos Park, TXPleasanton, TXHondo, TXCibolo, TXCanyon Lake, TXMcQueeney, TXLakehills, TXTimberwood Park, TXKerrville, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Seneca Sun Valley

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
Texas State University