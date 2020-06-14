158 Apartments for rent in Leon Valley, TX with garage

Apartment List
Leon Valley apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and da... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
Leon Valley
32 Units Available
Forest Oaks
6313 Evers Road, Leon Valley, TX
1 Bedroom
$725
643 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$878
946 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Look no further for great apartment living - because you've found it at Forest Oaks Apartments! Our beautiful community in San Antonio, Texas is ideally located to give you the best dining, shopping, and entertainment that the area has to offer.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
Linkwood
1 Unit Available
7633 LINKLEA
7633 Linklea Drive, Leon Valley, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,350
3001 sqft
Stunning Northwest Home close to the medical center. This home has a number of updates.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
Canterfield
1 Unit Available
7215 POSS RD
7215 Poss Road, Leon Valley, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1435 sqft
This unique 3 bedroom home is close to major highway 410 for easy commutes to work or school, near lots of shopping, movie theaters, and the San Antonio Aquarium.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
Canterfield
1 Unit Available
6402 Pacer Trail
6402 Pacer Trail, Leon Valley, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1787 sqft
Large 3 bedroom, 2 bath home located in desirable and established Leon Valley neighborhood.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
Leon Valley
1 Unit Available
7014 FOREST PINE ST
7014 Forest Pine Street, Leon Valley, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1388 sqft
Located in Leon Valley, 1 block from the library, park, and community center. Close to the medical center and USAA. Just minutes from 410. No HOA! Lots of natural light. large shade trees in the nice back yard give the home plenty of shade.
Results within 1 mile of Leon Valley
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 06:26am
53 Units Available
Atrium Commons
8727 Huebner Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$669
567 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$899
803 sqft
Newly renovated homes with spacious floor plans and designer cabinetry. Residents get access to a cafe, pool and gym. Close to South Texas Medical Center. Easy access to I-10.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
30 Units Available
Aspire Roxbury
6202 Roxbury Dr, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$896
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,216
1213 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Ingram Park Mall and Sea World are just minutes from this property. Walk-in closets provide plenty of space, and granite countertops look luxurious. Amenities include a media room and pool, and the property is pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
38 Units Available
The Park On Wurzbach
4707 Wurzbach Road, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,084
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1102 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1405 sqft
This luxury community is just a few minutes from I-410. On-site pool, game room, gym, fire pit, and coffee bar. Walk-in closets, a patio or balcony, and hardwood floors throughout. Smoke-free units.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
2 Units Available
Oakdell Way Townhomes
6020 Danny Kaye Dr, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,410
1260 sqft
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
Eckhert Crossing
46 Units Available
Firewheel
6155 Eckhert Rd, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$895
528 sqft
1 Bedroom
$965
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
1132 sqft
Apartments include walk-in closets, patios or balconies, and in-unit laundry. Community features a 24-hour gym, pool and fire pit. Trash valet available. Cats and dogs allowed.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 06:43am
$
28 Units Available
Addison Medical Center Apartments
2810 Babcock Road, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,214
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,544
1122 sqft
Designed for elegance and comfort, Addison features unparalleled community amenities, exceptional interior finished, and a refined - but unpretentious - atmosphere.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
Eckhert Crossing
35 Units Available
The Abbey at Grande Oaks
6418 Eckhert Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,029
934 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,239
1296 sqft
Luxury gated community with beach front entry-style pool and tanning deck, basketball court and athletic club. Units feature large windows, black kitchen appliances and granite countertops.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
18 Units Available
Saddle Ridge
5711 N Knoll, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$784
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1012 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1244 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today! Come home to ease and comfort at Saddle Ridge.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
1 Unit Available
8050 Oakdell Way
8050 Oakdell Way, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$853
628 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Finding the right place to live can be difficult but you have now stumbled upon a true gem! Enjoy an exceptional lifestyle in a prime location, without a high price tag! Community features include: 24-Hour Emergency Maintenance BBQ/Picnic Area

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
Thunderbird Hills
1 Unit Available
3026 Aspen Meadow
3026 Aspen Meadow, San Antonio, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,510
1917 sqft
The Drake floorplan is an exciting 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, two story home with lots of character. This home offers downstairs master bedroom, gameroom, and large walk-in closets in all 4 bedrooms.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Alamo Farmsteads
1 Unit Available
8632 Abe Lincoln
8632 Abe Lincoln, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1326 sqft
- NO SHOWINGS UNTIL MAY 1ST. WONDERFUL 3 BR 1 BATH HOME IN ALAMO FARMSTEADS *LARGE LIVING AREA WITH GAS FIREPLACE * BRIGHT AIRY KITCHEN * WASHER & DRYER TO REMAIN, REPAIRS AT TENANTS EXPENSE * HUGE BACK YARD APPROX. 2.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
7114 Faith Way #101
7114 Faith Way, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1368 sqft
Luxury 3 Bedroom Townhome Located Near South Texas Medical Center, San Antonio, Texas! - Custom 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Townhome located near South Texas Medical Center.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
Eckhert Crossing
1 Unit Available
6235 Cypress Circle
6235 Cypress Circle, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1904 sqft
Beautiful Two Story is now available for Rent! This 3br 2.5 bth with a loft upstairs features recent paint and New Laminate flooring downstairs. Spacious back yard with storage shed included.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
6722 FELLOWOOD ST
6722 Fellowood Street, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
974 sqft
This 3 bed with 1.5 bathrooms is looking for a new owner. The open floor plan is perfect for entertaining. It's sure to be a treasure once updated with your personal touches.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
5009 Flipper Drive
5009 Flipper Drive, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1237 sqft
Wonderful two story home off of Wurzbach. This home has stained concrete down and carpet up. Two full baths up stairs with a Jack and Jill bath for the two bedrooms. All appliances stay with the property. This home will not last long.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
Eckhert Crossing
1 Unit Available
6259 CYPRESS CIR
6259 Cypress Circle, San Antonio, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
2222 sqft
Great home located near the medical center. There is nearby shopping, restaurants, and bus routes. This is a great home for a family or a perfect home for roommates, Great neighborhood and community.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
5551 Painter Green
5551 Painter Green, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1405 sqft
Beautiful one story garden home on cul-de-sac in gated community near the heart of the Medical Center. Immaculate and open floor plan with spacious kitchen. Kitchen has tile flooring and silo stone counters.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
5439 Bright Run
5439 Bright Run, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1286 sqft
5 minutes away from Medical Center! 3 bedroom/2.5 bath with 1 car garage in gated community. Open floor plan with small yard. All bedrooms and laundry room upstairs. Includes refrigerator, washer and dryer. Small pets 25 lbs. and under with deposit.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
Alamo Farmsteads
1 Unit Available
8534 SIR GALAHAD
8534 Sir Galahad, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1022 sqft
This is one of the nicest, if not the nicest rentals in the area with updated tile flooring, bathrooms, modern lighting, washer, dryer and refrigerator included.
City Guide for Leon Valley, TX

It can be said that Texans are a stubborn lot. The same holds true for the original residents of Leon Valley when development there began in the 1950s. Rather than be annexed by San Antonio, the residents of Leon Valley filed a petition for incorporation as an independent city. By the late 1960s, that stubborn streak paid off and the city was finally incorporated and has been growing steadily ever since!

Located 10 miles northwest of downtown San Antonio, Texas, Leon Valley's population was up to 10,676 residents as of the 2012 Census. What makes this city so special is not only its location in central Texas, but its close proximity to San Antonio as well. It is just far enough away from the noise and frenetic pace under which San Antonio operates and is considered to be the perfect escape from the rat-race of city life. However, it's close enough for an easy commute, easy access to world class shopping, excellent employment opportunities and cuisine that represents tastes from around the world, coupled with a culture that represents the residents who live there. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Leon Valley, TX

Leon Valley apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

