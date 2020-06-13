Apartment List
/
TX
/
leon valley
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:08 AM

227 Apartments for rent in Leon Valley, TX with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with re... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
$
Leon Valley
32 Units Available
Forest Oaks
6313 Evers Road, Leon Valley, TX
1 Bedroom
$725
643 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$878
946 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Look no further for great apartment living - because you've found it at Forest Oaks Apartments! Our beautiful community in San Antonio, Texas is ideally located to give you the best dining, shopping, and entertainment that the area has to offer.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 08:11am
Seneca-Sun Valley
1 Unit Available
5916 Trone Trail
5916 Trone Trail, Leon Valley, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
2114 sqft
Cozy 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home awaiting new tenants. Freshly painted inside and out with new wood look vinyl plank flooring and carpet. Kitchen features new stainless steel appliances. Living room is warm and inviting with the wood-burning fireplace.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
Seneca-Sun Valley
1 Unit Available
6300 Rue Marielyne St
6300 Rue Marie Lyne Street, Leon Valley, TX
1 Bedroom
$840
739 sqft
This property has a wonderful feel with its mature trees, pool area, great views from the apartments. Excellent Northside ISD schools. Close access to Loop 410 and shopping make this a great choice.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
Linkwood
1 Unit Available
7633 LINKLEA
7633 Linklea Drive, Leon Valley, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,350
3001 sqft
Stunning Northwest Home close to the medical center. This home has a number of updates.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
Canterfield
1 Unit Available
7215 POSS RD
7215 Poss Road, Leon Valley, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1435 sqft
This unique 3 bedroom home is close to major highway 410 for easy commutes to work or school, near lots of shopping, movie theaters, and the San Antonio Aquarium.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
Canterfield
1 Unit Available
6402 Pacer Trail
6402 Pacer Trail, Leon Valley, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1787 sqft
Large 3 bedroom, 2 bath home located in desirable and established Leon Valley neighborhood.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
Leon Valley
1 Unit Available
7014 FOREST PINE ST
7014 Forest Pine Street, Leon Valley, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1388 sqft
Located in Leon Valley, 1 block from the library, park, and community center. Close to the medical center and USAA. Just minutes from 410. No HOA! Lots of natural light. large shade trees in the nice back yard give the home plenty of shade.
Results within 1 mile of Leon Valley
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 07:17am
17 Units Available
Deer Oaks
7230 Wurzbach Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$680
618 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$945
934 sqft
Updated apartments located near the I-410 Beltway and close to St. Mary's University and Ingram Park Mall. Units with air conditioning, tile flooring and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 07:14am
11 Units Available
Amber Hill
5335 NW Loop 410, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$789
560 sqft
1 Bedroom
$799
672 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$989
968 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Amber Hill in San Antonio. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:26am
$
56 Units Available
The Abbey at Medical Center
5450 Rowley Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$769
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$959
927 sqft
Newly upgraded apartments feature wood inspired flooring, brand new energy-efficient black appliances, bathroom vanity lighting and more. The community features a lagoon-style pool, tiered waterfall and fitness center.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:20am
29 Units Available
Valencia at Medical
5111 Glen Ridge Drive, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$840
893 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$965
1064 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A larger community. Recently renovated. Larger homes with new appliances, fully equipped kitchens, and washer and dryer hookups. On-site pools, fitness center, spa, and tennis courts. Near the VA hospital and I-40.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 07:03am
$
14 Units Available
Lodge at Timberhill
5544 Timberhill, San Antonio, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$675
482 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$860
658 sqft
Escape to The Lodge at Timberhill Apartments! Conveniently located just minutes from Route 410 and Ingram Park Mall. Stop by to see us today.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
2 Units Available
Oakdell Way Townhomes
6020 Danny Kaye Dr, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,355
1260 sqft
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
29 Units Available
Aspire Roxbury
6202 Roxbury Dr, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$896
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,216
1213 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Ingram Park Mall and Sea World are just minutes from this property. Walk-in closets provide plenty of space, and granite countertops look luxurious. Amenities include a media room and pool, and the property is pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Eckhert Crossing
44 Units Available
Hillstone at Prue
6674 Prue Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$855
666 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,090
960 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1150 sqft
Sit back and relax in style in your beautiful home at Azul. Spacious one, two and three bedroom apartment homes are offered for your consideration.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
$
Alamo Farmsteads
41 Units Available
Retreat At Medical Center
6101 Whitby Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$689
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$930
913 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,169
1176 sqft
This beautiful property provides residents with swimming pools, online payments and picnic areas. Apartments feature washer/dryer connections, fireplaces and walk-in closets. Convenient to the Leon Vista Trailhead and shopping along Babcock Road.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
Thunderbird Hills
5 Units Available
Liberty Ridge Apartments
5940 NW Loop 410, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$706
652 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Liberty Ridge, your place to call home! Located near some of San Antonio's largest employers such as Lackland AFB (15 min away) and USAA (10 min away).
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 07:25am
$
34 Units Available
Knoll Crest Apartments
5700 N Knoll, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$775
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$899
994 sqft
Our community provides beautiful apartment homes and townhomes nestled into a quiet neighborhood where quality living is a way of life.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 07:16am
15 Units Available
Diamond Ridge
5235 Glen Ridge Dr, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$770
560 sqft
1 Bedroom
$781
647 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$935
911 sqft
Welcome to all that Diamond Ridge Apartment Homes and the great city of San Antonio has to offer! The convenience of having it all right at your fingertips. Easy access to restaurants, shopping and dining.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
9 Units Available
Westchase
7820 Woodchase, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$650
513 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$921
802 sqft
Recently renovated community with walk-in closets, hardwood floors and fireplaces. On-site amenities offer everything for the active person, including a pool, playground, tennis and basketball court, courtyard, and business center. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
Eckhert Crossing
47 Units Available
Firewheel
6155 Eckhert Rd, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$895
528 sqft
1 Bedroom
$965
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
1132 sqft
Apartments include walk-in closets, patios or balconies, and in-unit laundry. Community features a 24-hour gym, pool and fire pit. Trash valet available. Cats and dogs allowed.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 07:01am
$
6 Units Available
The Palazzo
5455 Rowley Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,319
1201 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,569
1300 sqft
Mediterranean-style apartment community close to the Village at The Summit. Apartments feature electric fireplaces, walk-in closets, freestanding showers, Roman soaking tubs and stainless steel appliances. Community provides leisure amenities and an online residents' portal.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
1 Unit Available
Pecan Hill
5420 Callaghan Road, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$749
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
At Last, This Is What Youve Been Searching For. - Newly renovated one bedroom apartment home for rent. Brand new faux wood flooring, new carpet and upgraded appliances in select apartment homes.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 07:19am
$
28 Units Available
Addison Medical Center Apartments
2810 Babcock Road, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,214
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,544
1122 sqft
Designed for elegance and comfort, Addison features unparalleled community amenities, exceptional interior finished, and a refined - but unpretentious - atmosphere.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Leon Valley, TX

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Leon Valley renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

